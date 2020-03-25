Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19:
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) slammed President Trump on Tuesday for defying health experts by calling for the United States to return to normal by Easter.
• Metro, which has seen a dramatic drop in ridership because of the shutdown, said it was closing 19 stations starting Thursday to limit the spread of the virus, protect employees and conserve cleaning supplies.
• Bowser extended the closure of D.C. schools and the ban on mass gatherings through the end of April so health officials can determine whether social distancing measures are working.
• Virginia announced three coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday. In Maryland, a Prince George’s County man became the state’s fourth virus-related fatality.
Second Naval Academy midshipman tests positive for virus
A second midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis has tested positive for the coronavirus, the academy reported Tuesday.
The midshipman is in isolation at a residence and receiving care, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the academy said.
In addition, the academy said, personnel who had close contact with the midshipman were notified. They are in self-quarantine, according to the academy. The academy had previously announced that another midshipman tested positive for the virus.
Metro to close 19 stations indefinitely to limit employees’ exposure to coronavirus
Metro is taking the dramatic step of closing 19 stations in an effort to save dwindling cleaning resources to combat the coronavirus, while also protecting more of its employees from potential exposure to the virus, the agency announced Tuesday night.
The closures, which will begin Thursday, include the Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations, which were closed last week to discourage people from visiting the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms.
In addition, Metro plans to close entrances at nine stations that have multiple entry points, again looking to save on the sanitizing of escalators, elevators, turnstiles and anything people come into contact with.
“This is the type of event that is going to require shared sacrifice in a number of ways for a period of time,” Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said.
Liberty University welcomes students back to campus despite coronavirus outbreak
Students returned to Liberty University after spring break this week, even as colleges and universities across the country have sent students home to try to slow the spread of covid-19.
Earlier this month, Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s president, said on Fox News that people were overreacting to the coronavirus pandemic and that the campus would open as usual this week. A few days later, after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) banned gatherings of 100 people or more, Falwell reversed course and said most classes would be conducted online.
Northam has since limited public and private gatherings to 10 people. But the school pressed ahead with a decision to allow students to continue to live on campus if they choose, sparking outrage from students and faculty members who worry that the novel coronavirus could spread rapidly with so many people in such close quarters.
Concerned about Liberty University’s move, the governor directed his chief of staff to call Falwell on Tuesday, according to Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky. She confirmed that the two spoke but did not indicate that the issue had been resolved.
“All Virginia colleges and universities have a responsibility to comply with public health directions and protect the safety of their students, faculty and larger communities,” Yarmosky said. “Liberty University is no exception.”
