The tally of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stood at 828 on Wednesday morning after Maryland reported an additional 61 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 350. Virginia reported 36 more cases Tuesday for a total of 291. The District reported 46 new patients, bringing its total to 187.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19:

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) slammed President Trump on Tuesday for defying health experts by calling for the United States to return to normal by Easter.

• Metro, which has seen a dramatic drop in ridership because of the shutdown, said it was closing 19 stations starting Thursday to limit the spread of the virus, protect employees and conserve cleaning supplies.

• Bowser extended the closure of D.C. schools and the ban on mass gatherings through the end of April so health officials can determine whether social distancing measures are working.

• Virginia announced three coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday. In Maryland, a Prince George’s County man became the state’s fourth virus-related fatality.