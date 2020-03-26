Please Note

The tally of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stands at 1,051 Thursday morning after Maryland reported an additional 74 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 424. Virginia reported 101 more cases Wednesday for a total of 392. The District reported 48 new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 235.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• The number of novel coronavirus cases in the Washington region has climbed past 1,000, as Maryland, Virginia and the District reported their largest single-day increases Wednesday. The region has 1,051 reported cases, with 20 virus-related deaths.

• Maryland extended its closure of public schools another four weeks, through April 24. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) attributed much of the spike in cases to an expansion of testing over the past two weeks.

• Among the District’s 48 new cases Wednesday was an 8-week-old infant. Also, D.C. jail officials said an inmate had tested positive for the virus.

• Three former residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center outside Richmond have died.