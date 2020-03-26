Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• The number of novel coronavirus cases in the Washington region has climbed past 1,000, as Maryland, Virginia and the District reported their largest single-day increases Wednesday. The region has 1,051 reported cases, with 20 virus-related deaths.
• Maryland extended its closure of public schools another four weeks, through April 24. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) attributed much of the spike in cases to an expansion of testing over the past two weeks.
• Among the District’s 48 new cases Wednesday was an 8-week-old infant. Also, D.C. jail officials said an inmate had tested positive for the virus.
• Three former residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center outside Richmond have died.
D.C. jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus
D.C. Jail officials said early Thursday that an inmate has tested positive for covid-19.
In a statement, a jail spokeswoman said the inmate is a 20-year-old male and was housed in the jail’s Correctional Treatment Facility Building.
The inmate is now in the jail’s infirmary, said Keena Blackmon, a spokeswoman for the D. C. Department of Corrections. Blackmon said for the previous five days, the inmate was housed in a single cell unit.
He is the first inmate in the jail to test positive for the virus. Last week, the jail tested another inmate for the virus, but the tests results were negative.
Metro begins extended closure of 19 stations
Metro closed 19 stations and some entrances at other stations to save on cleaning supplies and because of low ridership during the coronavirus outbreak.
Metro officials said earlier this week they were taking the dramatic step of closing the stations to try to save dwindling cleaning resources and in an attempt to protect more of its employees from possible exposure to the virus. The closures began Thursday.
The closed stations include the Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations, which were closed last week to discourage people from visiting the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms.
Metro is also closing entrances at stations that have several entry points to lower the number of surfaces that need cleaning.
Metro said these stations are closed because they are less than one mile from another station: Federal Center SW, Federal Triangle, Mount Vernon Square, Judiciary Square, Archives, Greensboro, Eisenhower Avenue, Virginia Square-GMU and Cleveland Park.
Plus, Metro said some stations are closing because of low ridership. Those include Grosvenor-Strathmore, Cheverly, Clarendon, East Falls Church, College Park, McLean, Morgan Boulevard and Van Dorn Street.
Since the virus outbreak, Metro’s ridership has been down as much as 90 percent.
D.C. could get severely shortchanged in federal coronavirus stimulus bill
The $2 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill could shortchange the District by an estimated $750 million by treating the nation’s capital as a U.S. territory, even though Washington has more confirmed cases than many states.
The Senate approved the measure by a 96-0 vote late Wednesday. The House is expected to take up the bill on Friday.
Draft legislation circulating Wednesday called for the District and five territories to divide $3 billion by population, meaning the District would receive only about $500 million, which is less than half the minimum $1.25 billion guaranteed to each state, officials said.
The largest emergency relief package in American history, the bill is intended to bolster the U.S. economy and stabilize households and businesses that have been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak.
The District is almost always treated like a full-fledged state by the federal government when it comes to grants, highway funding, education dollars, food assistance and Medicaid reimbursement.
