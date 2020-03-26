A handful of passengers move through the Gallery Place station Wednesday as ridership across the Metrorail system is down nearly 90 percent. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Metro closed 19 stations and some entrances at other stations to save on cleaning supplies and because of low ridership during the coronavirus outbreak.

Metro officials said earlier this week they were taking the dramatic step of closing the stations to try to save dwindling cleaning resources and in an attempt to protect more of its employees from possible exposure to the virus. The closures began Thursday.

The closed stations include the Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations, which were closed last week to discourage people from visiting the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms.

Metro is also closing entrances at stations that have several entry points to lower the number of surfaces that need cleaning.

Metro said these stations are closed because they are less than one mile from another station: Federal Center SW, Federal Triangle, Mount Vernon Square, Judiciary Square, Archives, Greensboro, Eisenhower Avenue, Virginia Square-GMU and Cleveland Park.

Plus, Metro said some stations are closing because of low ridership. Those include Grosvenor-Strathmore, Cheverly, Clarendon, East Falls Church, College Park, McLean, Morgan Boulevard and Van Dorn Street.