Mo Willems is a gift for parents stuck at home with children, and not just because “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” is the kind of book a preschooler wants to read again and again. Since March 16, Willems, the Kennedy Center’s education artist in residence, has hosted an online series for children called “Lunch Doodle,” with a new half-hour clip posted on the Kennedy Center’s website each weekday at 1 p.m. In the charming and engaging videos, Willems comes across as an affable mix of Mr. Rogers and Bob Ross. He ignores the fourth wall to compliment viewers on their outfits and drawings. He takes email questions from the audience — “Did you ever get in trouble at school for doodling?” asked Katie, 7 — while encouraging them to draw and create and go with the flow. “Here’s the thing about doodles: Sometimes they don’t always work out,” he noted in a recent video. “And that’s okay.” His sly wit means parents will welcome the visits as much as their little ones, and they’ll also appreciate the downloadable activities that keep the fun going: Who wouldn’t want to make Pigeon finger puppets or play “Pin the Clothes on Wilbur the Naked Mole Rat”? All previous shows are archived if you miss an episode or just want to watch again.