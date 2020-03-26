‘Lunch Doodles’ with Mo Willems

Mo Willems is a gift for parents stuck at home with children, and not just because “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” is the kind of book a preschooler wants to read again and again. Since March 16, Willems, the Kennedy Center’s education artist in residence, has hosted an online series for children called “Lunch Doodle,” with a new half-hour clip posted on the Kennedy Center’s website each weekday at 1 p.m. In the charming and engaging videos, Willems comes across as an affable mix of Mr. Rogers and Bob Ross. He ignores the fourth wall to compliment viewers on their outfits and drawings. He takes email questions from the audience — “Did you ever get in trouble at school for doodling?” asked Katie, 7 — while encouraging them to draw and create and go with the flow. “Here’s the thing about doodles: Sometimes they don’t always work out,” he noted in a recent video. “And that’s okay.” His sly wit means parents will welcome the visits as much as their little ones, and they’ll also appreciate the downloadable activities that keep the fun going: Who wouldn’t want to make Pigeon finger puppets or play “Pin the Clothes on Wilbur the Naked Mole Rat”? All previous shows are archived if you miss an episode or just want to watch again.

When: Weekdays at 1 p.m.

Trivia nights

Gathering your friends for beers and grub while flexing your smarts can be a great weekly ritual — until the coronavirus shuts down your favorite pub and its quiz. Well, leave it to smart-alecky trivia organizers to find creative ways for the games to go on. Columbia Heights’ Lou’s City Bar, which usually holds in-person trivia nights on Tuesdays, has made the move to Zoom, hosting trivia on both Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Teams discuss potential responses among themselves before a designated captain sends their final answer to the host via text. For anyone whose gifts lie specifically in naming that tune, Adams Morgan’s Songbyrd has migrated its twice-monthly Monday night music trivia to Facebook Live. Music aficionados can tune in at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month and submit answers through the platform’s messenger system. Given our foreseeable future indoors, the venue has tentative plans to make trivia a weekly occurrence.

When: Lou’s: Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Songbyrd: First and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

Busboys and Poets OnLive

Busboys and Poets is a vital outlet for the Washington area’s poetry scene, with open mics and slams taking place five or six nights each week. And even though the physical restaurants are closed, poets are bringing their art to Busboys’ Instagram Live. The romance-focused Pajama Jammie Jam, usually held in Takoma on the fourth Friday of the month, is going virtual this week. Watch four poets go head-to-head with original works in themed rounds, including “Freak Me, Baby!,” before casting a vote for the winner.

When: March 27 at 8 p.m.

D.C. Library at home

Now that you’ve cleaned your closet or reorganized your kitchen for the umpteenth time, it’s probably time to pick up that book you’ve been meaning to finish. If you’re more of a social reader, the D.C. Public Library is offering a few online resources to make sure you have someone to talk with about whatever you’re reading. The library’s Twitter feed has a bevy of hashtags to follow along with daily: Fans of audiobooks use #audiobookafternoon on Mondays at noon, while those who want to keep up with what the local community is writing about join #DCwriterschat on Thursdays at 8 p.m. Even younger readers can stay engaged with a virtual story time on Facebook (facebook.com/dclibrary) with a D.C. librarian at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

When: Daily programming.

