When: Weekdays at 1 p.m.
Trivia nights
Gathering your friends for beers and grub while flexing your smarts can be a great weekly ritual — until the coronavirus shuts down your favorite pub and its quiz. Well, leave it to smart-alecky trivia organizers to find creative ways for the games to go on. Columbia Heights’ Lou’s City Bar, which usually holds in-person trivia nights on Tuesdays, has made the move to Zoom, hosting trivia on both Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Teams discuss potential responses among themselves before a designated captain sends their final answer to the host via text. For anyone whose gifts lie specifically in naming that tune, Adams Morgan’s Songbyrd has migrated its twice-monthly Monday night music trivia to Facebook Live. Music aficionados can tune in at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month and submit answers through the platform’s messenger system. Given our foreseeable future indoors, the venue has tentative plans to make trivia a weekly occurrence.
When: Lou’s: Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Songbyrd: First and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
Where: facebook.com/louscitybar and facebook.com/songbyrddc
Busboys and Poets OnLive
Busboys and Poets is a vital outlet for the Washington area’s poetry scene, with open mics and slams taking place five or six nights each week. And even though the physical restaurants are closed, poets are bringing their art to Busboys’ Instagram Live. The romance-focused Pajama Jammie Jam, usually held in Takoma on the fourth Friday of the month, is going virtual this week. Watch four poets go head-to-head with original works in themed rounds, including “Freak Me, Baby!,” before casting a vote for the winner.
When: March 27 at 8 p.m.
D.C. Library at home
Now that you’ve cleaned your closet or reorganized your kitchen for the umpteenth time, it’s probably time to pick up that book you’ve been meaning to finish. If you’re more of a social reader, the D.C. Public Library is offering a few online resources to make sure you have someone to talk with about whatever you’re reading. The library’s Twitter feed has a bevy of hashtags to follow along with daily: Fans of audiobooks use #audiobookafternoon on Mondays at noon, while those who want to keep up with what the local community is writing about join #DCwriterschat on Thursdays at 8 p.m. Even younger readers can stay engaged with a virtual story time on Facebook (facebook.com/dclibrary) with a D.C. librarian at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
When: Daily programming.
Where: dclibrary.org/libraryathome
