Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

The tally of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stands at 1,313 Friday morning after Maryland reported an additional 157 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 581. Virginia reported 69 more cases Thursday for a total of 461. The District reported 36 new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 271.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Nearly 42,000 people in Maryland filed unemployment claims last week, an 11-fold increase from the previous week. In Virginia, nearly 47,000 were newly unemployed last week, 17 times more than the week before. The District, which had more recent figures available, said its claims have gone up 18-fold during the past two weeks, to nearly 25,000.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) slammed Congress for not sending enough economic aid to the nation’s capital in a $2 trillion federal stimulus package. The bill treats the District as if it were a U.S. territory and would steer about $500 million to local relief efforts — about $750 million less than what each state is guaranteed. Normally, the city is treated like a state in terms of federal funding.

• Metro, which had closed 19 train stations indefinitely, temporarily shut down two more Thursday — Tenleytown-AU and Van Ness-UDC on the Red Line — after learning that a contractor working in those stations had tested positive for the virus.

• Maryland ordered most child-care centers in the state to shut down at the end of this week.