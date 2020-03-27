Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Nearly 42,000 people in Maryland filed unemployment claims last week, an 11-fold increase from the previous week. In Virginia, nearly 47,000 were newly unemployed last week, 17 times more than the week before. The District, which had more recent figures available, said its claims have gone up 18-fold during the past two weeks, to nearly 25,000.
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) slammed Congress for not sending enough economic aid to the nation’s capital in a $2 trillion federal stimulus package. The bill treats the District as if it were a U.S. territory and would steer about $500 million to local relief efforts — about $750 million less than what each state is guaranteed. Normally, the city is treated like a state in terms of federal funding.
• Metro, which had closed 19 train stations indefinitely, temporarily shut down two more Thursday — Tenleytown-AU and Van Ness-UDC on the Red Line — after learning that a contractor working in those stations had tested positive for the virus.
• Maryland ordered most child-care centers in the state to shut down at the end of this week.
Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know | Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia | How are people helping others in your community? Tell The Post. | Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter
Earlier updates: March 13 | March 14 | March 15 | March 16 | March 17 | March 18 | March 19 | March 20 | March 21 | March 22 | March 23 | March 24 | March 25
Domestic violence will increase amid stay-at-home orders, experts say
As much of the D.C. region is being told to stay home with the spread of the coronavirus, experts said they’re seeing an influx of domestic violence calls and incidents.
The push to get residents to stay could force domestic violence survivors to suffer unintended consequences: increased abuse, isolation, homelessness and anxiety-inducing reminders of past traumas that can be so severe it may feel like they are happening all over again.
Domestic violence advocates in communities from Washington, D.C., to Washington state have begun to sound the alarm over another public health crisis looming in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.
“We know that when there’s added stress in the home it can increase the frequency and severity of abuse. We’re trying to prepare survivors for that,” said Katie Ray-Jones, chief executive of the National Domestic Violence Hotline. “There is a lot of uncertainty about what is even possible right now — if you need to call the police, what does that look like?”
Since the public health crisis began to set in across the country, local response lines from the District to New York to Chicago have seen dramatic increases in requests for help.
DC Safe — a nonprofit that coordinates emergency victim services in response to requests from 17 federal and local agencies, including court clerks, police and hospitals — said its call load has doubled in the past two weeks.
“We’re overwhelmed,” executive director Natalia Otero said. “We literally don’t have enough response-line phones to go around.”
See the full story.
Two Metro stations that closed after a contractor tested positive have reopened
Metro said it has reopened two stations on the Red Line after a contractor for the rail system tested positive for the coronavirus and the stations underwent a cleaning and disinfection.
The Tenleytown-AU and Van Ness-UDC stations were closed and cleaned, Metro officials said. The contractor was working overnight for Metro in “nonpublic areas,” according to a Twitter message from the agency. The person did not have contact with customers, it said.
Metro’s pandemic task force — which is made up of department leaders involved in emergency management, including the Metro Transit police — was to decide when to reopen the stations, and Metro has started tracing the man’s actions while working. Metro said early Friday that the two stations have reopened.
Three Metro employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, including a Metrobus operator who was based in the Bladensburg division. The agency shut down at least one other station temporarily in the past week after reports or suspicions that stations were contaminated from a sick person.
Metro closed 17 stations indefinitely Thursday to save on sanitizing supplies and to protect workers by decreasing staffing during the outbreak. The transit agency also closed nine entrances to stations with multiple access points indefinitely, also on Thursday.
Expect Tenleytown & Van Ness stations to remain closed until 8am tomorrow for cleaning/disinfecting. We were notified of positive COVID-19 result of overnight contractor working in non-public areas. No customer contact.— Metro (@wmata) March 27, 2020
D.C. was intentionally classified as a territory in virus-aid bill, lawmakers say
Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Thursday that the coronavirus relief package expected to pass the House of Representatives on Friday deliberately classified the District as a territory instead of a state, which means the city will get less than half of the funding it was expecting.
Van Hollen (D-Md.) said he doesn’t know how the District got lumped in with five U.S. territories — the city is almost always treated like a full-fledged state by the federal government when it comes to grants, highway funding, education dollars and food assistance. He said he would try to ensure the District receives the money it believes it was due retroactively, as well as in a future relief package.
“I was enraged by the fact that the District of Columbia was going to be shortchanged,” Van Hollen said in an interview. “I immediately talked to Senator [Charles E.] Schumer about it and was told that the Republicans had insisted on the formula the way it was in the bill.”
Asked why the District is not treated like a state in the bill, a spokesman for Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said: “Because Washington, D.C., is not a state. One can debate whether or not it should be, but that’s a separate discussion.”
The spokesman, Michael Zona, noted that although some Democratic senators objected to the D.C. funding formula, the 600-page relief bill passed the Senate unanimously.
See the full story.