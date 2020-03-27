• District officials announced the death of George Valentine, the deputy director of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office of legal counsel — the fourth covid-19 fatality in the District.
• D.C. officials announced the city will curtail most in-person voting for the June primary election to reduce coronavirus transmission risk and is encouraging people to instead request mail-in ballots.
• Maryland added 194 known coronavirus cases Friday, while Virginia added 144 cases and D.C. added 37.
Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know | Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia | How are people helping others in your community? Tell The Post. | Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter
Earlier updates: March 13 | March 14 | March 15 | March 16 | March 17 | March 18 | March 19 | March 20 | March 21 | March 22 | March 23 | March 24 | March 25 | March 26
The live blog has closed
Read more here about coronavirus developments Friday in the District, Maryland and Virginia.
D.C. announces 37 new virus cases, including 11-year-old boy
District officials on Friday announced 37 new coronavirus cases, raising the number of cases in the city to 308. The new cases included an 11-year-old boy and eight people in their 20s.
Earlier Friday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced the District’s fourth covid-19-related death. George Valentine, a longtime D.C. government employee who served as deputy director of the mayor’s office of legal counsel, died after he was admitted to a hospital Wednesday, Bowser said.
Two more deaths reported after outbreak at Virginia rehab center
Two more residents of a Richmond-area rehabilitation center have died, bringing the number of fatalities to six for the facility with the largest known coronavirus outbreak in a long-term care facility greater Washington region.
The latest victims were still awaiting test results when they died, officials said. Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center said the two were “presumed positive.”
In all, 19 Canterbury residents and six staff have tested positive. Five of the residents are being treated at a regional hospital and 10 others are being treated at Canterbury in an isolated unit with dedicated nursing and certified nursing assistant staff.
A top Henrico County health official said Wednesday that Canterbury does not have enough protective gear for employees working with other patients in the facility, who are not showing symptoms of the virus but still could have been exposed.
Fairfax County reports second death due to coronavirus
A second person in Fairfax County has died of coronavirus, the health department reported Friday evening.
The man was in his 60s and acquired covid-19 through travel, the department said in a news release. He died of complications from the virus.
“This is a tragic loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends,” said Gloria Addo-Ayensu, the county’s director of health. “This most recent death, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing, is a reminder that we all need to be diligent in doing our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community.”
Fairfax County reported its first death March 21.
Residents, staff at three Montgomery County nursing homes test positive
Residents and staff at three nursing homes in Montgomery County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the health department said in a statement Friday evening.
At the Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda, two men in their 80s and one man in his 60s have been hospitalized after contracting covid-19. Other residents at the 39-bed facility are being monitored for symptoms of the virus, and some staff members are self-quarantining.
In Silver Spring, staff members at Fox Chase Rehab and Nursing and at the Fairland Center have tested positive for the coronavirus. Both patients are self-quarantining and residents are being monitored for symptoms.
County health officials said all three facilities have imposed visitor restrictions for several weeks and that potential exposure is likely limited to staff and residents.
In Virginia, a cluster of cases at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County has led to the deaths of three elderly residents.
Maryland officials urges hospital executives to conserve masks
Hospital executives in Maryland received a letter from the state Health Department on Friday warning them to conserve masks, and to follow guidelines issued by the CDC on personal protective equipment.
“We are hearing that some hospitals are requiring all their employees to wear masks or requiring all EMS teams and law enforcement officers to wear masks upon entering the hospital,” the letter from Sherry B. Adams, the director of the state Office of Preparedness and Response, reads. “These anecdotes may or may not be accurate but present an opportunity to remind everyone about the CDC guidance.”
Under the CDC guidance and the state’s conservation order, hospitals are to use masks beyond the manufacturer-designated shelf-life; have limited re-use of masks, and use them when there is contact with a patient.
Adams urged hospital executives to make every effort to conserve “this precious resource."
Adams also said that many of the resources from the national stockpile supplies are older, but she said are still covered under the FDA Extended Use Authorization.
“This will require your staff to use don these items gently,” she said.
Adams tells the executives that each of their facilities should have a “PPE cache for such an event as this” and suggested that they use its supplies before requesting additional supplies from the stockpile.
Maryland announces fifth death is a man in his 80s
Officials said Friday evening that Maryland’s fifth death related to covid-19, reported earlier Friday, was that of a man in his 80s from Anne Arundel County.
“Please join me in praying for his family and loved ones,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tweeted. “We will get through this together.”
The health department did not release more information about the man.
As of Friday evening, there were four reported deaths in the District related to covid-19 and 17 in Virginia. There were 775 coronavirus cases reported in Maryland statewide and 64 in Anne Arundel County.
Va. Supreme Court extends state of emergency for courts to April 26
Virginia’s court system will remain under a state of emergency for at least another month, the state Supreme Court declared Friday, meaning all civil, traffic and criminal cases will be postponed, except for emergencies and urgent matters, through April 26. The courthouses, however, remain open.
Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons originally issued an order March 16, in response to a request from Gov. Ralph Northam (D), declaring a state of emergency for the state’s courts through April 6. Lemons’s order Friday extends that for three more weeks.
Lemons said that routine proceedings, including garnishments and evictions, shall be postponed, but that judges “shall exercise their discretion as necessary in determining whether the matter is urgent and must be heard without delay.” The clerks’ offices will remain open. Lemons’s order encourages all proceedings to occur electronically if possible, and to limit courtroom attendance to necessary parties and members of the media.
For criminal cases where the right to a speedy trial is a factor, the judge must consider the liberty of the defendant, the health and safety of the parties and others involved, and “the ability of the court to safely proceed.” If a jury trial must occur, judges should excuse jurors who are high-risk for the coronavirus, are ill, caring for someone who is ill or caring for children under 16. Arraignments, bail reviews, protective orders, child custody, emergency protection and civil commitment hearings will continue to be held.
In 10 days, this teacher went from a mild fever to a medically induced coma
Within 10 days, the otherwise healthy 39-year-old high school English teacher went from having a mild fever to being placed into a medically induced coma because he was struggling so much to breathe.
Leslie Flanagan said her husband’s rapid deterioration made real the once-distant threat posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which over the past two weeks increasingly has shut down life in the Washington region.
His illness also illustrated the challenges — emotional, bureaucratic and faced by a growing number of Americans — of disclosing a suspected covid-19 case.
Like many dealing with the national testing backlog, Leslie Flanagan had to wait over a week before being told Friday morning that her husband had tested positive for the coronavirus.
His colleagues and students at High Point High School in Beltsville, Md., were not notified while the results were pending that Jason Flanagan was suspected of having the virus. The Prince George’s County public school system announced the case Friday afternoon, after officials received confirmation from the county health department.
Two Prince George’s school employees test positive
Two Prince George’s County school employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to school district officials.
Monica Goldson, the county’s school chief, sent a notice to parents on Friday notifying them that one employee at High Point High School in Beltsville and one at Charles H. Flowers High School in Springdale have the virus.
Goldson said the district is in contact with the local health department and encouraged residents to stay at home and follow other social distancing guidelines. Earlier this week, State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon ordered schools to remain closed four additional weeks, until April 24. On Friday, the state reported an additional 194 cases of the virus.
Federal judges in D.C. have ordered release of at least 10 defendants
Federal judges in the District have ordered the release of at least 10 defendants in the past week after the defense attorneys cited the coronavirus outbreak and jail conditions.
The federal defenders office of the District said that judges are releasing some inmates from jail for two reasons: either because defendants have health issues or because their lawyers had not been able to communicate with them. The D.C. Jail had required that meetings with defense counsel occur in person; it is now allowing such meetings to occur by video conference, but there can be long waits.
Prosecutors joined the defense motions in several cases, while other joint motions remain pending. However, the U.S. attorney’s office is opposing many others. Defendants who have been ordered released typically suffer from medical conditions such as leukemia, asthma, kidney disease or other unspecified ailments that put them at heightened risk for infections and serious medical complications, according to court filings.
Most were released to high-intensity supervision, home confinement or to complete sentences under supervision or less restrictive conditions.
One defendant, age 55 with asthma and sleep apnea, was allowed to finish less than three months of his 22-year prison term at his elderly mother’s home.
In another unopposed defense motion, prosecutors noted that the government “takes serious consideration of the defendant’s health and his circumstances. However, from the government’s perspective, this motion is not an invitation to release all defendants simply because of covid-19.”
Prince William County announces first covid-19 death
Prince William County announced its first death related to covid-19 on Friday.
The man who died was in his 70s and had chronic medical conditions, the health department said in a statement. He died of respiratory failure as a result of covid-19. The department has previously investigated his close contacts, it said.
“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones,” said Prince William Health District Director Alison Ansher. “In order to help limit the spread of the virus in our community, please practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water and cover your coughs and sneezes.”
There are now 17 reported deaths in Virginia, five in Maryland and four in the District. There are 1,651 reported cases in the three jurisdictions.
D.C. Superior Court stops bench warrants for most failures to appear, suspends weekend jail orders
In an effort to reduce the number of arrests and court appearances, D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert E. Morin on Friday suspended the issuance of bench warrants for failure to appear in court in all misdemeanor cases except for domestic violence, sex abuse and indecent exposure.
The suspensions are in effect until May 15. Morin wrote the decision was in collaboration with D.C. police and the U.S. attorney’s office in the District.
“In light of the current public health and judicial emergencies declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Morin wrote, "and recognizing arresting a person wanted on most misdemeanor bench warrants during the public health emergency presents a health risk to the person, law enforcement, and others that outweigh the interest of the public in the speedy resolution of these case,” he ordered the temporary suspensions of the bench warrants.
Morin also suspended weekend jail orders until June 5. Individuals convicted of various misdemeanor offenses such as DUI are often sentenced to weekends in jails, especially if the defendant is employed during the week.
D.C. Circulator suspends late-night service
The D.C. Circulator is suspending late-night weekend service starting Friday and until further notice, the District Department of Transportation said.
The change affects service on the Georgetown-Union Station, Rosslyn-Dupont Circle and Woodley Park-McPherson Square routes, which had run Friday and Saturday nights until about 3 a.m. Starting tonight, buses on those routes will run from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.
Service hours remain the same on the Eastern Market-L’Enfant Plaza and Congress Heights-Union Station routes. The Mall route is suspended for the duration of the coronavirus emergency.
The city last week suspended fares on all Circulator routes and asked passengers to board the bus through the rear door. The all-door entry policy enables better social distancing practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said.
Riders with wheelchairs can still use the front door to board using the lift.