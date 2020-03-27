Federal judges in the District have ordered the release of at least 10 defendants in the past week after the defense attorneys cited the coronavirus outbreak and jail conditions.

The federal defenders office of the District said that judges are releasing some inmates from jail for two reasons: either because defendants have health issues or because their lawyers had not been able to communicate with them. The D.C. Jail had required that meetings with defense counsel occur in person; it is now allowing such meetings to occur by video conference, but there can be long waits.

Prosecutors joined the defense motions in several cases, while other joint motions remain pending. However, the U.S. attorney’s office is opposing many others. Defendants who have been ordered released typically suffer from medical conditions such as leukemia, asthma, kidney disease or other unspecified ailments that put them at heightened risk for infections and serious medical complications, according to court filings.

Most were released to high-intensity supervision, home confinement or to complete sentences under supervision or less restrictive conditions.

One defendant, age 55 with asthma and sleep apnea, was allowed to finish less than three months of his 22-year prison term at his elderly mother’s home.