Covid-19 has forced Washington’s restaurants and bars to consider new ways of doing business. For some, that’s delivery or carryout. For Jack Rose owner Bill Thomas, it meant selling off more than a third of the largest whiskey and bourbon collection in the Western Hemisphere. Not that he has any regrets. “For us, it’s the difference between us being able to provide health care and groceries for our employees and not,” he says, praising Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) for allowing restaurants and bars to sell alcohol to-go.

The nine-year-old Jack Rose has long been the place where you take a friend from out of town to sample rare single malts, or toast a special occasion with vintage bourbons or the brand-new Pappy Van Winkle. Its menu is packed with rare, one-of-a-kind bottles that other bars dream of offering. So when Jack Rose’s social media announced that it was selling its extensive collection last Friday — full and partial bottles as well as small pours and flights — whiskey fans took notice.

Customers were in line hours before the bar’s noon opening, Thomas says, with lines stretching up 18th Street and around the block. (To help with social distancing, the sidewalk was marked every six feet, Thomas says.) Some on social media reported waiting in line for six or seven hours, which Thomas attributes to measures to prevent crowding: “We can only let three or four people in the space at once. That’s maybe 12 to 16 people an hour.”

Jack Rose will again be open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Some of the biggest collectors items went last weekend: “We had some high rollers come through and crushed the single malts,” including rare older bottles of Macallan Anniversary, Ardbeg and Bruichladdich rare cask, Thomas says, while on the bourbon side, “There was a frenzy for Willett, there was a frenzy for Buffalo Trace,” and most of the bottles from the famed Stitzel-Weller distillery sold the first day.

Still, if you didn’t make it to Jack Rose last weekend, there are still gems to be found, Thomas says, including “a range and breadth of single malts” bottled by the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, and a selection of Japanese whiskys. Jack Rose has also restocked small-batch bourbons from Willett, Wilderness Trail and other independent producers, which makes Thomas happy. When customers ask, “What are you drinking?” or “What do you like?,” he steers them toward those small distilleries, which he calls “our favorites — people who are doing it the right way.” Expect to pay $75 for the Willetts and $50 for Wilderness Trail expressions.

One thing that has changed, though: Instead of lines snaking through the streets, customers will be handed a ticket that says to return at a certain time. “We’re adjusting,” Thomas says. “We’re trying to gauge demand.” That should be easier next week, when the bar moves to online ordering and in-person pickup. (Shipping is still forbidden by law, and customers are required to purchase food in addition to alcohol.)

If you’re wondering what will happen to Jack Rose when bars are allowed to reopen, don’t worry. “I held back about 200, 250 bottles that I’m calling the ‘seed stock,’ because I know we can’t get them again,” Thomas says. That’s a thought to which we can all raise a glass.