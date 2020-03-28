Please Note

The tally of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia surged past 2,000 Saturday, with 994 cases in Maryland, 740 in Virginia and 271 in the District. Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland reported 219 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, a single-day record. Virginia also reported a substantial increase of 135 new cases. D.C. has yet to update its case counts.

• A second inmate tested positive for the coronavirus at the D.C. jail, officials announced late Friday.

• District officials announced the death of George Valentine, the deputy director of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office of legal counsel — the fourth covid-19 fatality in the District.

• D.C. officials announced the city will curtail most in-person voting for the June primary election to reduce coronavirus transmission risk and is encouraging people to instead request mail-in ballots.