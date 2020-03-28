• Maryland reported 219 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, a single-day record. Virginia also reported a substantial increase of 135 new cases. D.C. has yet to update its case counts.
• A second inmate tested positive for the coronavirus at the D.C. jail, officials announced late Friday.
• District officials announced the death of George Valentine, the deputy director of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office of legal counsel — the fourth covid-19 fatality in the District.
• D.C. officials announced the city will curtail most in-person voting for the June primary election to reduce coronavirus transmission risk and is encouraging people to instead request mail-in ballots.
Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know | Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia | How are people helping others in your community? Tell The Post. | Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter
Earlier updates: March 13 | March 14 | March 15 | March 16 | March 17 | March 18 | March 19 | March 20 | March 21 | March 22 | March 23 | March 24 | March 25 | March 26
Member of Md. National Guard tests positive for coronavirus
A member of the Maryland National Guard has tested positive for coronavirus, the Army said in a statement.
The National Guard is helping set up triage and testing sites at FedEx field in Landover and in Baltimore. Guard members are also distributing food.
The soldier who tested positive is in isolation, and about 20 members in the soldier’s unit have been quarantined, spokesman Benjamin Hughes said in a statement. The statement did not say where the soldier was stationed.
“Military medical personnel and leaders are taking precautions to protect other Maryland National Guard members and Marylanders by cleaning and sanitizing work areas and equipment,” Hughes said.
Md. reports record surge in cases, Va. sees big bump
Maryland reported its biggest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases Saturday morning, and Virginia saw another substantial jump, their respective health departments said.
Maryland reported 219 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 994. The Post’s tracker includes a case in Maryland that involves a Montana resident who was visiting and a case in Calvert County that was dropped from the Maryland health department’s count Saturday morning.
Virginia reported 135 new cases Saturday morning, bringing the state’s total number of reported cases to 740. The Post is including a case dropped abruptly from the count in Hanover County because health officials were unable to explain whether the person was reclassified to another Virginia jurisdiction.
As of Saturday morning, there are more than 2,000 reported positive cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Officials have reported 29 covid-19 related deaths.
Second D.C. jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus
A second inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus at the D.C. jail, officials announced late Friday
The 44-year-old male was housed in the jail’s Correctional Treatment Facility, the same facility as the 20-year old inmate who also tested positive on Wednesday, jail officials said. But jail officials said the two inmates were not in the same unit.
Loudoun school mourns teacher lost to coronavirus
Helen Hovey left the parent-teacher conference in tears.
Her son Korbin was “on the slow scale,” his kindergarten teacher had said, destined to struggle in school. They should not expect great things from the 5-year-old, who had just received cochlear implants to improve his hearing.
Hovey tried to think of next steps as she walked away: Buy instructional books? Prepare to teach Korbin herself? But she felt like a plastic ball, careening out of control off the walls — until she saw Susan Rokus.
Dressed impeccably, as always. Nails painted to match, as always.
“Come into my classroom,” Rokus said, and, pretty soon, Hovey was sobbing every detail to the first-grade teacher.
“Well, I don’t believe that about your child,” Rokus said. “He’s just had tubes put in his ears. He’s just hearing words for the first time correctly.”
Rokus sent Hovey home with a handwriting workbook and a promise: “We’re going to have no problem.”
It was the beginning of a decades-long relationship that saw Rokus tutor every one of Hovey’s four children to academic success. Korbin, now a 21-year-old honor student at George Mason, planned to invite Rokus to his college graduation.
But Rokus, a 73-year-old Loudoun County Public Schools reading tutor, died Wednesday night of novel coronavirus-related health complications, according to the Loudoun County Health Department. She left behind a niece in North Carolina, friends said. It is the first known death from the virus reported in Loudoun County and the first of a Virginia public school educator. Health officials said they notified her contacts that she was sick but didn’t say where she contracted the virus.
Read the full story.
Mount Pleasant residents clap for doctors, nurses
One by one front porches filled with residents along the 3300 of 18th Street NW Friday night, and each new arrival provided a pair of clapping hands.
The ovation lasted only a few minutes and included only about a dozen or so people, but for the Mount Pleasant residents who emerged from their homes it was important to join a global show of gratitude to health care workers worldwide battling the coronavirus.
And on this block, the applause was intended for one of their neighbors, a lifelong resident who just days ago left her three-year-old daughter and husband behind because of her emergency room work at a District hospital.
“Cmon now! They’re coming out! Eighteenth street has got it. Keep it going! Yeah, health care workers!,” shouted Aaron Myers, 38, on the porch of his home.
In recent days, the 36-year-old jazz singer noticed beleaguered health care employees leaving work at a nursing home facility in his neighborhood and thought perhaps they could use encouragement, he said. So Myers posted a request on the neighborhood social network Nextdoor asking his neighbors to come out to clap.
“We are here to encourage them as they continue to fight on the front line for us.
I wanted the neighborhood to say thank you,” Myers said. “They are dog tired, they aren’t getting a lot of thank yous. I know it must be a frightening thing to deal with.”
Friday night’s gesture mirrored nightly greetings shown the world over in countries hard hit by the deadly virus that has swept across continents. Just a few doors down from Myers, Jairo Valencia and his family have been living the burden that his neighbors only read about in the news.
George Washington University nurse Rose Conklin has been working her shifts at the emergency room but just this week, Valencia said the couple decided she should move into an apartment with co-workers, rather than risk infection of their three-year-old daughter Dahlia.
“That was a hard decision, but it was a smart decision,” Valencia said in an interview. His wife now sleeps just a few blocks away, but the family has not been together all week. They are considering having her come home to visit in the backyard, but even a short visit may be more painful and difficult to consider if Conklin cannot embrace her daughter, her husband said.
“We have had no face-to-face contact. We don’t have any contact man,” Valencia said.
The family’s sacrifice made it important for Maria Otero, 69, to step onto her front porch to clap alongside Myers.
Otero, a former undersecretary at the State Department under Secretary Hillary Clinton, moved to the block in 1989, and has known Conklin since she was about age four. Otero said it was “heartwarming” and “empowering” to spend a few moments giving thanks and she was proud to see young people who are giving all they have during such an extraordinary time.“
Joining hands with everyone at six feet apart, I felt very moved,” Otero said. “I will be back tomorrow.”