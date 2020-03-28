One by one front porches filled with residents along the 3300 of 18th Street NW Friday night, and each new arrival provided a pair of clapping hands.

The ovation lasted only a few minutes and included only about a dozen or so people, but for the Mount Pleasant residents who emerged from their homes it was important to join a global show of gratitude to health care workers worldwide battling the coronavirus.

And on this block, the applause was intended for one of their neighbors, a lifelong resident who just days ago left her three-year-old daughter and husband behind because of her emergency room work at a District hospital.

“Cmon now! They’re coming out! Eighteenth street has got it. Keep it going! Yeah, health care workers!,” shouted Aaron Myers, 38, on the porch of his home.

In recent days, the 36-year-old jazz singer noticed beleaguered health care employees leaving work at a nursing home facility in his neighborhood and thought perhaps they could use encouragement, he said. So Myers posted a request on the neighborhood social network Nextdoor asking his neighbors to come out to clap.

“We are here to encourage them as they continue to fight on the front line for us.

I wanted the neighborhood to say thank you,” Myers said. “They are dog tired, they aren’t getting a lot of thank yous. I know it must be a frightening thing to deal with.”

Friday night’s gesture mirrored nightly greetings shown the world over in countries hard hit by the deadly virus that has swept across continents. Just a few doors down from Myers, Jairo Valencia and his family have been living the burden that his neighbors only read about in the news.

George Washington University nurse Rose Conklin has been working her shifts at the emergency room but just this week, Valencia said the couple decided she should move into an apartment with co-workers, rather than risk infection of their three-year-old daughter Dahlia.

“That was a hard decision, but it was a smart decision,” Valencia said in an interview. His wife now sleeps just a few blocks away, but the family has not been together all week. They are considering having her come home to visit in the backyard, but even a short visit may be more painful and difficult to consider if Conklin cannot embrace her daughter, her husband said.

“We have had no face-to-face contact. We don’t have any contact man,” Valencia said.

The family’s sacrifice made it important for Maria Otero, 69, to step onto her front porch to clap alongside Myers.

Otero, a former undersecretary at the State Department under Secretary Hillary Clinton, moved to the block in 1989, and has known Conklin since she was about age four. Otero said it was “heartwarming” and “empowering” to spend a few moments giving thanks and she was proud to see young people who are giving all they have during such an extraordinary time.“