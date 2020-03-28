• Maryland reported five new deaths on Saturday night, doubling the fatalities related to covid-19 in the state. Maryland also reported 219 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, a single-day record. The state also announced 66 cases at a nursing home in Carroll County.
• Virginia reported a substantial increase of 135 new cases. D.C. has yet to update its case counts.
• The National Park Service has shuttered additional facilities at parks in the region, and Maryland closed beaches in state parks.
• A second inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus at the D.C. jail, officials announced.
Maryland announces 66 residents tested positive at nursing home
Officials announced on Saturday night that 66 residents at a nursing home in Mount Airy, Md., have tested positive for covid-19.
Eleven residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County are hospitalized, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a statement.
“Multiple state agencies are on the scene and working closely with the local health department and the facility as they take urgent steps to protect additional residents and staff who may have been exposed,” Hogan said.
D.C. adds 38 coronavirus cases
D.C. reported 38 new coronavirus cases Saturday night, bringing its total to 346.
The new cases that the District reported included 15 people in their 20s and 30s.
A 98-year-old man also tested positive for covid-19. The total number of positive cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as of Saturday night was 2,080. There have been 34 deaths related to coronavirus in those jurisdictions.
The Post is including four cases in D.C. involving patients who do not reside in the District and are not part of their official tally: a man who resides in Maryland, a man who resides in Florida, and a man and a woman with unknown addresses as of Mar. 20.
Man arrested for violating order on large gatherings
A Charles county man was arrested Friday night in Hughesville for violating the state order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
The man, whose name was not immediately available, declined to comply with the order to disperse a large group at a bonfire at his house, said Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the county sheriff’s office.
On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an order prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Maryland reported five new deaths on Saturday night, doubling the fatalities related to covid-19 in the state.
Richardson said a large gathering had previously been held at the man’s home, but on that occasion, he complied with the order.
Maryland reports fatalities have doubled
Maryland announced five additional deaths related to coronavirus on Saturday, doubling the number of fatalities reported in the state to 10.
The newly announced deaths include two women in Baltimore City with underlying medical conditions, one in her 60s and one in her 80s; a Prince George’s County man in his 50s; a Wicomico County woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions; and a Charles County man in his 50s.
That brings the total number of reported deaths in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to 34.
Big infrastructure projects continue amid crisis
Eight days after mostly isolating herself in her Northwest Washington home, Peggy Pacy heard an asphalt paver rumble past her front door.
Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) had urged residents to stay home and practice social distancing. Yet the city had decided this was the time to send out a crew to repave her street.
“We’ve got 20 workers right on top of each other,” Pacy said. “They’re screaming over their equipment, so they’re talking to each other four inches away from each other, which is not a good idea.”
Pacy isn’t the only one noticing construction continuing amid the covid-19 outbreak — and concerned about the public health consequences.
Infrastructure projects across the Washington region, from routine road maintenance to major transit and highway expansions, are progressing apace even as efforts to limit the spread of the potentially deadly virus have brought much of the region to a standstill.
National Park Service shutters more facilities in region
The National Park Service said Saturday it has implemented additional facility closures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Closed facilities include, among other things, visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, picnic areas and restrooms across the District, Maryland and Virginia.
“Operational changes vary by park,” the agency said. But “visitors should not expect all facilities to be open … Outdoor spaces generally remain accessible in accordance with federal, state and local health guidance.”
Maryland closes beaches in state parks
Maryland beaches in state parks are closed effective Saturday, officials announced.
National Resources Police and the Maryland Park Service are also prepared to close any park that gets overcrowded, Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesman Mike Ricci tweeted Saturday. Ricci said the closure is indefinite.
Ocean City last weekend announced the closure of its beaches and boardwalk until April 15.
The announcement about beaches in state parks follows earlier moves at state parks that included cordoning off playgrounds and picnic shelters, closing visitor center and reducing the number of spaces in parking lots.
Popular Prince George’s coach dies from covid-19
A beloved Prince George’s County high school basketball coach and school counselor has become the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
Terrance Burke, who worked at Northwestern High in Hyattsville succumbed to complications of covid-19 Friday, according to school officials.
Burke was known for his smile, his warmth and his Brooklyn accent, which conveyed an authenticity that endeared him to young people. He was known for helping the most troubled students — young people who had been written off by others — stay in school and graduate.
Hasani Hill, now 26, was a sophomore when he failed to make the basketball team. He still showed up at practice and watched from the sidelines. Burke gave him a second look, and told him he would let him play if he could outdo all of the other players in practice. It was an encounter that changed the trajectory of Hill’s life.
“From there,” Hill said, “he just kept watching out for me.”
When Hill could not afford basketball shoes, Burke gave him his own. When Hill got in trouble with the law, Burke convinced his parole officer to allow him to play basketball instead of entering a diversion program.
“I was somebody who was lost,” Hill said. “He put me on the good route … a better path in life,” added Hill, who is now pursuing acting in Southern California.
D.C. calls on school nurses to help with coronavirus fight
The District is calling on its public school nurses to assist in fighting the coronavirus while schools are closed, city officials said Friday.
The more than one hundred school nurses would be asked to complete tasks such as contact tracing for patients who test positive and working at testing centers.
The city’s nurses are employed by Children’s National Medical Center and are contracted by the local health department to work in schools.
“During this unprecedented public health crisis, trained public health and health care professionals are in demand,” D.C. Health and Children’s National Hospital said in a statement. “To mitigate community spread and to ensure our residents receive the care they need, health professionals in various organizations are being asked to take on new or expanded responsibilities. School nurses are leaders in their field with specialized experience in public health nursing.”
But the nurses rebuked the plan, saying that these are not the jobs they signed up for and that they feared losing their paychecks if they did not comply. Jocelyn Esposito, a school nurse at John Eaton Elementary in Northwest Washington and an officer for the D.C. Nurses Association, said school nurses tend to skew older than the average nurse and are more likely to have health issues that prevent them from working in hospitals or other high demand jobs.
Nurses are worried about jobs that could expose them to the coronavirus.
“School health is attractive to a nurse in their final years of work,” Esposito said. “With years of experience, also comes some health issues that may not be appropriate to deploy into higher risk positions.”
Member of Md. National Guard tests positive for coronavirus
A member of the Maryland National Guard has tested positive for coronavirus, the Army said in a statement.
The National Guard is helping set up triage and testing sites at FedEx field in Landover and in Baltimore. Guard members are also distributing food.
The soldier who tested positive is in isolation, and about 20 members in the soldier’s unit have been quarantined, spokesman Benjamin Hughes said in a statement. The statement did not say where the soldier was stationed.
“Military medical personnel and leaders are taking precautions to protect other Maryland National Guard members and Marylanders by cleaning and sanitizing work areas and equipment,” Hughes said.
Md. reports record surge in cases, Va. sees big bump
Maryland reported its biggest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases Saturday morning, and Virginia saw another substantial jump, their respective health departments said.
Maryland reported 219 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 994. The Post’s tracker includes a case in Maryland that involves a Montana resident who was visiting and a case in Calvert County that was dropped from the Maryland health department’s count Saturday morning.
Virginia reported 135 new cases Saturday morning, bringing the state’s total number of reported cases to 740. The Post is including a case dropped abruptly from the count in Hanover County because health officials were unable to explain whether the person was reclassified to another Virginia jurisdiction.
As of Saturday morning, there are more than 2,000 reported positive cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Officials have reported 29 covid-19 related deaths.
Second D.C. jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus
A second inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus at the D.C. jail, officials announced late Friday
The 44-year-old male was housed in the jail’s Correctional Treatment Facility, the same facility as the 20-year old inmate who also tested positive on Wednesday, jail officials said. But jail officials said the two inmates were not in the same unit.
Loudoun school mourns teacher lost to coronavirus
Helen Hovey left the parent-teacher conference in tears.
Her son Korbin was “on the slow scale,” his kindergarten teacher had said, destined to struggle in school. They should not expect great things from the 5-year-old, who had just received cochlear implants to improve his hearing.
Hovey tried to think of next steps as she walked away: Buy instructional books? Prepare to teach Korbin herself? But she felt like a plastic ball, careening out of control off the walls — until she saw Susan Rokus.
Dressed impeccably, as always. Nails painted to match, as always.
“Come into my classroom,” Rokus said, and, pretty soon, Hovey was sobbing every detail to the first-grade teacher.
“Well, I don’t believe that about your child,” Rokus said. “He’s just had tubes put in his ears. He’s just hearing words for the first time correctly.”
Rokus sent Hovey home with a handwriting workbook and a promise: “We’re going to have no problem.”
It was the beginning of a decades-long relationship that saw Rokus tutor every one of Hovey’s four children to academic success. Korbin, now a 21-year-old honor student at George Mason, planned to invite Rokus to his college graduation.
But Rokus, a 73-year-old Loudoun County Public Schools reading tutor, died Wednesday night of novel coronavirus-related health complications, according to the Loudoun County Health Department. She left behind a niece in North Carolina, friends said. It is the first known death from the virus reported in Loudoun County and the first of a Virginia public school educator. Health officials said they notified her contacts that she was sick but didn’t say where she contracted the virus.
Read the full story.