The District is calling on its public school nurses to assist in fighting the coronavirus while schools are closed, city officials said Friday.

The more than one hundred school nurses would be asked to complete tasks such as contact tracing for patients who test positive and working at testing centers.

The city’s nurses are employed by Children’s National Medical Center and are contracted by the local health department to work in schools.

“During this unprecedented public health crisis, trained public health and health care professionals are in demand,” D.C. Health and Children’s National Hospital said in a statement. “To mitigate community spread and to ensure our residents receive the care they need, health professionals in various organizations are being asked to take on new or expanded responsibilities. School nurses are leaders in their field with specialized experience in public health nursing.”

But the nurses rebuked the plan, saying that these are not the jobs they signed up for and that they feared losing their paychecks if they did not comply. Jocelyn Esposito, a school nurse at John Eaton Elementary in Northwest Washington and an officer for the D.C. Nurses Association, said school nurses tend to skew older than the average nurse and are more likely to have health issues that prevent them from working in hospitals or other high demand jobs.

