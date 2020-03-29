Hasani Hill was a sophomore when he was cut from the basketball team at Northwestern High in Maryland, not quite good enough to make the squad. But when he showed up to the gym to watch the team practice, the coach, Terrance Burke, recognized him, and decided to give him another shot.

He struck the young man a deal: outdo his teammates at practice, and he had a spot. It was an encounter that would change the trajectory for Hill, who said he frequently got into trouble. Burke would give him guidance, structure and even a pair of basketball shoes from his own closet when he could not afford his own.

“I was nobody important,” Hill said, “and he still looked out for me.”

Burke, a well-known school counselor and basketball coach at the Hyattsville, Md., high school, succumbed Friday to complications of covid-19, one of 10 people in the state whose deaths have been linked to the coronavirus. He was 54.

Burke’s death came as a shock to his family, who said the Navy veteran had asthma but was physically fit and ate a healthy diet. When he fell ill about two weeks ago, he told his daughter Chanel Parker that he planned to vacation in Jamaica once he felt better.