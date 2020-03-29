• Maryland reported 246 new cases overnight Saturday, marking the state’s largest single-day increase to date.
• Two more D.C. police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the department’s tally of known cases to five.
• Maryland reported an outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County on Saturday afternoon, announcing that 66 residents had been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know | Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Washington region’s case total soars to 2,477 as Maryland and Virginia report big jumps overnight
The capital region saw a surge in coronavirus cases Sunday morning, with Maryland and Virginia reporting 246 and 151 new cases respectively — bringing the total number of infections in the region to 2,477.
In Maryland, Carroll County saw the largest single-day increase with 72 new cases, bringing its total from 10 to 82. Late Saturday night, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced officials had discovered an outbreak at a nursing home in Carroll County, a county of about 170,000 people outside of Baltimore. At least 66 residents at the Pleasant View Nursing Home are infected, he said, and 11 have been hospitalized.
In the state’s Washington suburbs, Prince George’s County reported 51 new cases, raising its total to 247. Montgomery County added 46 cases, raising its total to 301.
Montgomery published demographic data on its cases for the first time Saturday. While some of its known patients are between the ages 18 and 49, it appears that the rate of infection among those above the age of 65 is significantly higher.
Maryland has reported record spikes in numbers for four consecutive days as health providers and state officials work to ramp up testing. As of Sunday morning, 12, 354 people in the state had received negative test results.
The number of known patients in Virginia climbed to 891 on Sunday, with a majority of new cases reported in suburbs bordering D.C. and in the Peninsula region.
A beloved school counselor, an inspirational basketball coach and now — a coronavirus victim
Hasani Hill was a sophomore when he was cut from the basketball team at Northwestern High in Maryland, not quite good enough to make the squad. But when he showed up to the gym to watch the team practice, the coach, Terrance Burke, recognized him, and decided to give him another shot.
He struck the young man a deal: outdo his teammates at practice, and he had a spot. It was an encounter that would change the trajectory for Hill, who said he frequently got into trouble. Burke would give him guidance, structure and even a pair of basketball shoes from his own closet when he could not afford his own.
“I was nobody important,” Hill said, “and he still looked out for me.”
Burke, a well-known school counselor and basketball coach at the Hyattsville, Md., high school, succumbed Friday to complications of covid-19, one of 10 people in the state whose deaths have been linked to the coronavirus. He was 54.
Burke’s death came as a shock to his family, who said the Navy veteran had asthma but was physically fit and ate a healthy diet. When he fell ill about two weeks ago, he told his daughter Chanel Parker that he planned to vacation in Jamaica once he felt better.
66 nursing home residents test positive for coronavirus as Maryland cases surge
The Washington region’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases continued to climb Saturday, with Maryland seeing a record surge, including an outbreak at a nursing home that has sickened 66 residents.
More than 2,000 people have tested positive for covid-19, the disease the virus causes, in the District, Maryland and Virginia, and 34 people have died — 20 in Virginia, 10 in Maryland and four in the District.
Maryland reported its biggest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases on Saturday morning — 219 new cases, before the cases at the nursing home were recorded hours later — and Virginia saw another substantial jump — 135 — the states’ health departments said. Maryland now has 1,058 reported cases, and Virginia has 740, by The Washington Post’s count.
On Saturday night, Maryland officials reported more bad news: the outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a statement that 11 residents are hospitalized, and 55 more are sick.
Two D.C. police officers become 4th and 5th in department to test positive
Two D.C. police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of known cases within the 3,800-member department to five.
The infected officers are quarantining at home and contact tracing is taking place, Chief Peter Newsham said Saturday night.
First responders across the region have reported cases of covid-19 among their ranks. On Mar. 20, a D.C. police homicide detective became the first known officer to test positive for the virus.
Last week, Arlington officials said a firefighter had contracted the virus, while Montgomery County officials said four personnel with the Fire and Rescue Service have tested positive.