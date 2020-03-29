Please Note

The tally of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stands at more than 2,000 Sunday, with more than 1,000 cases in Maryland, 740 in Virginia and 346 in the District. Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland reported 246 new cases overnight Saturday, marking the state’s largest single-day increase to date.

• Two more D.C. police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the department’s tally of known cases to five.

• Maryland reported an outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County on Saturday afternoon, announcing that 66 residents had been diagnosed with coronavirus.