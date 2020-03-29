• President Trump on Sunday declared the District a “major disaster” area, allowing it to receive an unspecified amount of federal funding to combat the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus.
• Maryland, Virginia and D.C. reported 16 virus-driven deaths over the course of the day on Sunday, making it the deadliest day on record for the Washington region.
• Advocates in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are calling for the swift release of as many jail inmates as possible. As of Sunday, only the D.C. jail system had reported cases: Four prisoners have tested positive for the virus in the past few days.
Liberty University students tested for coronavirus, one recent graduate tests positive
A recent graduate of Liberty University has tested positive for the coronavirus, at least one student is awaiting test results and at least four others are self-quaranting due to potential exposure, according to school officials and a doctor at the Lynchburg, Va., university.
Dr. Thomas W. Eppes Jr., who runs the school’s health care system, said in an interview Sunday that the students who are quarantining are doing so in residence halls at the university, a private evangelical Christian institution.
Liberty came into the spotlight earlier this month when its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., said Liberty would open as usual when students returned from spring break in March. Falwell suggested on Fox News that the virus was a plot to undermine President Trump.
Eppes said that earlier numbers he had given to the New York Times, which first reported the story, had been inaccurate and revised. The Times had reported 11 students potentially affected by the coronavirus.
School officials and Eppes said that as of Sunday, three Liberty affiliates have been tested for the coronavirus. Of these, one test has come back positive — for a former student-athlete who graduated recently and is now living off-campus with his family, taking classes online, they said.
Another student who lives in university dorms came in to get tested during spring break, and her results came back negative.
The third test — for a student who lives off-campus and is no longer in Lynchburg — is pending.
That student was “running a fever and had a cough after returning from a county out-of-state with a high number of reported cases,” Liberty officials said in a statement. “He was tested and advised to self-isolate pending the results. He elected to return to his permanent residence after testing instead.”
Four students who are quarantining had been in a high-risk areas in New York and “evidently did not enough have enough problems to warrant testing,” he said. Two of their close associates also were isolating, but of the six, two elected to go home, Eppes said.
The university is partly open, with no classes or gatherings being held but some students living in residence halls, according to Eppes.
According to the Times, Falwell said that “Liberty will be notifying the community as deemed appropriate and required by law,” in an interview on Sunday. Any student now returning to campus would be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, the paper quoted him as saying.
Liberty has taken measures to prevent against the spread of the virus, including social distancing and cleaning efforts, Eppes said. A convocation expected to draw thousands of students was not held, he said; the event was instead streamed online.
D.C. jail says a fifth inmate has tested positive
The D.C. jail reported Sunday evening that a fifth inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The jail said the inmate was a 37-year-old man and, similar to the other four cases, resides in the jail’s Correctional Treatment Facility. The inmate was moved out of the facility and into a quarantined unit on Thursday.
He has now been moved to a medical facility at the jail where he is being treated, jail officials said.
The jail said test results for two other inmates are pending.
D.C. reports four new deaths as region reports a spike in fatalities
The District reported four new deaths on Sunday night, capping a weekend spike in coronavirus-related fatalities.
The four victims are a 39-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 68-year-old male and a 73-year-old male. D.C. officials could not say whether the 39-year-old had underlying health conditions.
D.C. also announced 59 new cases, its largest single day increase, which brought the total number of known cases to 405. The new cases include an 11-year-old child and 11 people in their 20s. Fifteen patients were above age 60, which experts say makes them more likely to suffer deadly health complications from the virus.
Washington region reports 12 new deaths, the most in a day
The capital region saw its deadliest day on record Sunday as authorities announced 12 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
Arlington County in Virginia and Howard County in Maryland each reported two covid-related deaths on Sunday afternoon, the first in those counties, while Prince George’s County said three more of its residents had died from the virus. The Mount Rogers Health District, which covers seven jurisdictions in Southwest Virginia, said that one of its patients — a man in his 80s — had become the district’s first known virus fatality. The Peninsula Health District said a woman in her 80s died in the district, which includes jurisdictions in the southeastern portions of the state.
Other deaths were announced earlier Sunday in Carroll County, Md., and Virginia’s Henrico County, where two more residents of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center died.
In Arlington, where there are 84 known cases, the victims are a 72-year-old and a 60-year-old with chronic medical conditions. In Howard County, where 81 residents have been infected, two men aged 90 and 75 died on Sunday. Both had underlying health conditions.
“With the passing of these residents, the impact of coronavirus on our community has become deadly,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement. “We must refocus and reinforce our efforts to stop the spread by staying at home, social distancing, and limiting interactions with others.”
The Maryland Department of Health announced Sunday evening that three Prince George’s residents had died, bringing the county’s total death count to six. The new victims include a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s — both anomalies among the 46 known fatalities in the region, a large majority of whom are over age 60.
Virginia has recorded 25 deaths, Maryland 16, and D.C. five. The District is expected to announce new data on coronavirus on Sunday evening.
Martin Weil contributed to this report.
This post has been updated.
Trump declares D.C. a ‘major disaster’ area, letting it receive federal money to fight coronavirus
President Trump has declared the District of Columbia a “major disaster” area, allowing it to receive emergency federal funding to combat the spread and mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus.
Trump approved a similar declaration for Maryland last week.
The District will receive an unspecified amount of money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support its efforts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, FEMA officials announced Sunday. The money will cover damage inflicted by the virus starting on Jan. 20 and extending through an indefinite period.
More federal money will be available to the District and to certain “private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures,” FEMA said in a statement, with the federal government footing 75 percent of the bill. MaryAnne Tierney will serve as the federal coordinating officer for the District.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) formally requested the major disaster designation from the federal government, her office said in a statement Sunday. She asked for assistance “for immediate threats to public health and safety, medical care and sheltering, movement of supplies and logistics, and other programs to slow the spread of covid-19,” the illness caused by the virus.
As of Sunday afternoon, the District had seen 346 cases of the coronavirus, with five reported deaths.
In addition to helping the District’s emergency response services, the federal money will assist residents and businesses shuttered or hamstrung by the outbreak, according to Bowser’s office. The mayor previously declared a local state of emergency and a public health emergency, and she has closed all nonessential businesses. She also forbid gatherings of 10 or more people.
The federal assistance comes shortly after the city was classified as a territory in a virus-aid bill, depriving it of half the funding it was expecting. The bill — approved by Congress last week and signed by Trump — gives the District about $500 million, as compared to the minimum $1.25 billion that each of the 50 states would receive.
Teen at D.C. juvenile detention center tests positive for virus
A teenager remanded to custody tested positive for the coronavirus Friday at the District’s New Beginnings Youth Development center in Laurel, the Department of Youth and Rehabilitation Services said Sunday.
The sick young person was isolated inside the juvenile detention facility along with seven other residents, the department’s director Clinton Lacey said. Officials notified the eight residents’ families of the positive test.
“This young person was complaining of not feeling well. Out of an abundance of caution the medical staff felt it wise to get this young person tested,” Lacey said. “Fortunately, he’s in good condition. He’s not showing life-threatening symptoms.”
Officials notified staff that may have had contact with the teen and are in the process of contacting parents or guardians of the 27 young people who are in custody following adjudication through the juvenile justice system, Lacey said.
About 150 employees staff the facility, DYRS officials said.
Since the outbreak, movement around the 60-bed facility has been limited, Lacey said. Educational services have been restricted to housing areas and group sessions have been suspended.
Family visits were halted and only essential staff were called to work before the positive test, Lacey said. Beginning Monday, all employees will have temperature screenings upon arrival and staff will be provided full protective gear, he said.
Facility residents range in age from 16 to 21, and several young people in custody were charged as adults.
DYRS is working alongside the court and justice system to identify youth who may be eligible for release, in response to the health crisis. In addition to youth at New Beginnings, the agency is screening about three dozen youth being held at the Youth Services Center who have not faced adjudication, Lacey said.
The agency has statutory authority to release youths from New Beginnings who officials deem safe to return to the community, but not those are still under the supervision of the courts, Lacey said.
“It’s not a quota system. It has to be a case by case analysis,” Lacey said. “All of this has to be balanced with public safety in mind.”
Over the weekend, advocates in D.C., Maryland and Virginia urged authorities to release inmates from state jail cells, citing the risk of a viral outbreak.
Maryland opens four locations for residents to donate masks, gloves and sanitizer to healthcare workers
Maryland residents who would like to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health care workers will soon be able to do so at four central locations.
States across the country are struggling with the lack of PPE for those working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, forcing some hospitals to begin crowdsourcing. At Johns Hopkins Health in Baltimore, faculty, staff and students have been recruited to help craft face shields.
Disaster relief agencies in Maryland want to help by coordinating the collection and dissemination of masks, goggles and cleaning supplies, officials announced Sunday.
Starting Monday, there will be four locations where residents can drop off supplies. Officials are looking for the following items and said they will not accept handmade or prototype versions:
- Unused N95 masks with or without valve
- Protective goggles in original packaging
- Unused nitrile gloves in original packaging
- Unused hospital gowns in original packaging
- Tyvek coats and bodysuits
- Bleach, Lysol, cleaning supplies — must be unopened and unused
- Face shields
- Hand sanitizer
The drop off locations are:
- Cambridge: 3105 Mallard Court., Cambridge, 21613 Visible from Rt. 50. Drop off in the parking circle.
- Ellicott City: 3291 St. John’s Lane, Ellicott City, 21042.
- Hagerstown: Mt. Aetna Retreat Center, 10375 Retreat Way, Hagerstown, 21742. It may also be listed on GPS as 21905 Mt. Aetna Road.
- Silver Spring: 15930 Good Hope Road, Silver Spring, 20905, Corner of Route 198 and Good Hope Road. Entrance is right off Good Hope Road, lower parking lot.
The sites will be open for two-hour windows Monday through Friday, from 8 to 10 a.m., and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Weekend hours are 2 to 5 p.m.
Volunteers sew masks to help frontline healthcare workers
A little over a week ago, Paul Allvin’s sister told him about how people were creating cloth covers to extend the life of N95 masks, which are crucial to health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis and in short supply. Allvin said he wanted to help.
The Falls Church communications consultant posted an item on Nextdoor to see if other people wanted to join the effort on March 20, he said. There was enough interest that he launched a GoFundMe campaign the next day and raised $1,000 in two-and-a-half hours.
By March 23, he and a group of volunteer seamstresses had delivered their first batch of masks.
The whirlwind philanthropy effort quickly grew to 50 volunteers over the last week, stretching from Seattle to Arizona and across the D.C. area. The group, which includes 10 of Allvin’s family members, has delivered 600 masks to date and is looking to pump out thousands more thanks to $4,300 in donations.
“We are trying to keep it a very simple design,” Allvin said. “We’re really careful on hygiene.”
The cotton masks they are making fit over the N95 masks and catch biological material, he said. The cloth masks can be washed and reused, saving the N95 masks from contamination. Allvin calls them “scrubs for your face.”
The group has delivered masks to The Kensington, a facility for the aging in Falls Church, that has had two residents test positive for the coronavirus, as well as to the Mary’s Center health clinic in the District, among other recipients.
Allvin said the effort has only been limited by two things: a shortage of ¼- and ⅜-inch elastic bands and the need for more seamstresses.
Assisted living facility in McLean suffers outbreak of coronavirus cases
Sunrise of McLean, an assisted living facility in Northern Virginia, has become the latest eldercare center in the Washington region to be hit by the coronavirus.
Tom Kessler, Sunrise Senior Living’s regional vice president of operations, confirmed that the virus has turned up at the company’s McLean location, however, he did not specify the number of individuals infected, or whether the virus is among the staff, residents, or both.,
The Fairfax County Health Department could not immediately provide information on cases at the facility.
In a statement Sunday, Kessler said administrators have implemented containment measures, including “limiting non-essential visitors, deploying rigorous screening protocols to identify potential symptoms among residents and team members, restricting new resident move-ins, and shifting to individual resident engagement activities.”
“We have also ceased communal dining and are serving meals in each resident’s suite to promote social distancing,” Kessler said.
In the last 48 hours, assisted living facilities have become hotbeds for coronavirus cases. Thirty-seven residents and six health care workers at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in the Richmond area have tested positive. Eight deaths have been tied to Canterbury covid-19 cases.
At least 66 residents at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, Maryland have tested positive in recent days, resulting in 11 hospitalizations. On Sunday, state officials announced the death of one of the residents, a 90-year-old man.
Outbreak at Maryland nursing home has caused 66 infections, 1 death
The coronavirus outbreak at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County has led to its first death, officials said at a Sunday afternoon news conference.
Authorities announced Friday that two residents at the 104-bed facility had contracted the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said 64 other residents tested positive and 11 have been hospitalized.
One of the patients, a 90-year-old man, died late Saturday night.
“This is extremely serious because of the vulnerable nature of the residents,” county health officer Ed Singer said Sunday. “We have 66 people with underlying medical conditions who are infected with this virus.”
Singer added that the outbreak appears to be limited to the nursing home and health officials are “doing what we can to contain it.”
Carroll County has reported 82 cases of the novel coronavirus.
As of Sunday, all Pleasant View residents have had their samples collected for testing, said Maggie Kunz, spokeswoman for the Carroll County Health Department. Slightly fewer than a dozen individuals have tested negative, and a few more are awaiting test results.
Residents who have tested negative are being cared for in a separate area than the rest and starting this weekend, all employees are fully equipped with protective equipment, including face masks and gowns, Kunz said.
It is not immediately clear how the virus entered the facility. Pleasant View has restricted access to its campus to essential visitors and staff since March 10, Kunz said. During a site inspection last week, Carroll County health officials said the facility appeared to be following all the necessary guidelines for senior living facilities.
“Everyone’s trying their best to fix this,” said Kunz. “We recognize it’s a very serious situation.”
Steve Wantz, president of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, implored residents to abide by the strict social distancing guidelines Hogan introduced. Big box stores in the county, he said, have been “packed” despite official guidance to stay home.
“I’m just not sure what people are not understanding about this pandemic,” Wantz said. “Please, we can’t say it enough. You have got to make sure that you’re only going out if you have to.”
Pleasant View, in the town of Mt. Airy, is struggling to maintain its staff, Singer said. Some employees have called in sick while others are being isolated after contact with patients.
The county has reached out to temp agencies and put out a call for volunteers.
“They’re under a lot of stress right now,” Singer said, urging members of the public to call the nursing home only if absolutely necessary.
A majority of the infected patients remain at the nursing home and will not be moved unless they require a higher level of medical care.
Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci tweeted Sunday that TV crews trying to enter the Pleasant View campus should stay out.
“We’re asking everybody to calm down,” Rebecca Bosley, a lieutenant with the Maryland State Police said at the Sunday news conference.
Officers are stationed at Pleasant View and prepared to arrest people who attempt to trespass, she said.
Seven Metro employees test positive for coronavirus
Seven Metro employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one who is hospitalized, the transit agency said Sunday.
Several top Metro officials, including General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld, along with ATU Local 689 President Ray Jackson, held a Facebook Live town hall Sunday to update the transit agency’s more than 10,000 employees on operations during the pandemic and answer questions.
Separately, Metro announced that it will shift to the same schedule it ran last week. Metrorail service will run 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Riders on all lines can expect waits of 20 minutes, except for the Red line, where waits will be 15 minutes.
Nineteen stations will remain closed, a step Metro took last week to save on sanitizing supplies and to limit employee contact with passengers and potential exposure to the virus. At nine open stations that have multiple access points, entrance has been limited to just one.
Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule, with a few extra routes operational.
During the town hall, Metro officials said the employee who remains hospitalized is in stable condition while the others are all recovering at home. The employees who have tested positive are spread throughout the system, and officials said contacts have been made with anyone who may have talked or worked with them at a vulnerable distance.
To further protect operators, Metro said Sunday it will begin keeping the first rail car on eight-car trains vacant to put a buffer between operators and passengers. Additionally, Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader said Metro is receiving shipments of protective equipment that had been delayed, while also ordering more supplies.
Leader told employees that 600 1-gallon containers of sanitizer came in recently, and it is being split into small, individual-size bottles to give to bus and train operators.
“We are starting to get supplies in,” he said. “We have enough now to protect the workforce.”
Leader reminded employees to stay home if they feel sick, if they test positive or if they’re waiting for test results, and that they can use a special code to use sick time during their absences. Wiedefeld said that although Metro has been suffering financially, it has no plans for layoffs.
Metro has said it is losing at least $2.5 million a day in fare revenue during the outbreak, but Wiedefeld said he expected aid to come from the $2 trillion stimulus passed by Congress last week, which includes $25 billion for transit agencies.
“I have no intention of laying off anyone,” Wiedefeld said. ““That should be the least of anyone’s worries.”
Union president Ray Jackson said he has been working in concert with Wiedefeld to alleviate worker concerns, and he praised members for their hard and brave work over the past two weeks.
“I know you all are scared. I’m scared,” he said. “I’m asking you all to be patient.”
He said workers should take pride in what they are doing.
“It’s our time 689 to step up and show them why we’re the greatest local in this nation,” Jackson said.
More deaths as virus spreads through Richmond-area nursing home
Two more residents have died and 18 more have been infected at a Richmond-area long-term care facility that has swiftly become home to the largest known coronavirus outbreak in the greater Washington region.
The latest deaths bring the death toll from Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center to eight, the facility announced Sunday.
In all, 37 residents and six health-care workers have tested positive for the virus. The Henrico County facility serves mainly elderly patients recovering from illnesses or injuries.
Some residents who have tested positive have been transferred to hospitals, while others are being treated at Canterbury in a separate wing. An undisclosed number of suspected cases have been separately isolated.
The county’s top health official warned last week that staff at the 190-bed lacked the protective gear needed to fully contain the spread among other patients who have shown no signs of illness.
Canterbury has been working with state and local health departments while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols to “help contain further spread of the virus,” Jim Wright, the facility’s medical director, said in a statement last week.
The facility has hired an industrial cleaning service to perform “daily deep cleaning” and installed six machines known as hydroxyl generators, which treat pathogens in the air and on surfaces.
Canterbury has been monitoring residents for symptoms and preventing employees with respiratory symptoms and fever from entering. The facility said it suspended new admissions and visitors before its first confirmed case two weeks ago.
Advocates in D.C., Maryland and Virginia call for release of jail inmates to prevent virus outbreak
Advocates in the District, Maryland and Virginia are calling on officials to swiftly release as many prisoners as possible to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in the region’s jail cells.
Officials with the District’s Public Defender Service on Saturday issued a statement calling for the release of eligible D.C. jail inmates following reports that four prisoners had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Days before, groups including the Maryland Prisoners’ Rights Coalition wrote to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) urging him to expedite the release of prisoners whose sentences will soon expire, as well as those serving short sentences.
On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia plans to send a similar letter to Gov. Ralph Northam (D) demanding he reduce prisoner intake, free those whose sentences are due to end next year and release “vulnerable people” — meaning the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. As of Sunday afternoon, no virus cases had been reported in Maryland or Virginia jails.
“Carceral facilities make social distancing impossible and are not built or prepared to fulfill the medical needs associated with covid-19,” the illness caused by the virus, Virginia ACLU executive director Claire G. Gastañaga wrote in the letter, a copy of which was provided to The Washington Post.
It is a problem facing jails nationwide, as the virus continues its steady march of infection across the country. Health officials have warned that cells — which house so many people, so close together — essentially function as perfect incubators for the virus. Over the past two weeks, with detention facilities throughout the country beginning to report their first cases, some state and local officials have responded by freeing inmates early and encouraging fewer arrests.
The Public Defender Service has been concerned for a while that conditions at the D.C. jail would foster the spread of the virus, the service’s special counsel Janet Mitchell said Sunday.
“We see cautionary tales from other jurisdictions and want to avoid being the next Rikers,” Mitchell said, referring to the New York jail where dozens have tested positive. “We are asking all the stakeholders to take action now and to start releasing as many persons as possible as quickly as possible.”
Mitchell suggested setting free “at minimum” those who are serving misdemeanor sentences, or awaiting trial on misdemeanors. She also urged judges who previously denied bond review motions — citing the then-absence of coronavirus cases within D.C. jails — to reverse their decisions.
Authorities announced the diagnosis of the first reported case in the District’s jail system, a 20-year-old, on Wednesday. Two days later, authorities said that a 44-year-old man housed in the Correctional Treatment Facility — the same facility that held the 20-year-old, although the two inmates were not in the same unit — had also tested positive.
Late Saturday, jail officials announced the diagnosis of two more inmates, a 37-year-old and a 38-year-old both housed in the same treatment facility as the first two patients. The 37-year-old and 38-year-old are being treated and have been isolated from other inmates, according to Department of Corrections spokeswoman Keena Black.
In the letter to Northam — which also included a draft of an executive order he could sign, fulfilling activists’ requests — Gastañaga noted that the spread of the virus in the state’s jail system would disproportionately affect people of color, who are overrepresented in America’s prisons. Black people make up 19 percent of Virginia’s overall population, she wrote, but 58 percent of the state’s incarcerated population.
Making matters worse, Gastañaga wrote, people of color are also more likely to suffer from diabetes, heart disease and respiratory disease, all conditions that health officials believe increase an individual’s risk of contracting and dying from coronavirus.
If the virus finds its way into the state’s jail system, she warned, the consequences will be horrifying.
“The time for action is now,” Gastañaga wrote. “This pandemic is here, and it will — if it hasn’t already — make its way into our custodial facilities.”
Ovetta Wiggins and Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.
An earlier version of this post misspelled the last name of the executive director of the Virginia ACLU. It is Claire G. Gastañaga.
Maryland Gov. Hogan predicts Washington region case levels will look ‘a lot more like New York’ soon
As coronavirus cases in Maryland continue to soar, Gov Larry Hogan said in an appearance on Fox News Sunday morning that he does not foresee the possibility of reopening businesses soon.
That’s because cases are “continuing to grow at really kind of frightening paces,” Hogan (R) said. Maryland reported its largest single-day increase overnight Saturday, adding 246 coronavirus cases — bringing its total to more than 1,000.
“We don’t see any way that we’re going to be opening back up in a couple of weeks,” Hogan said. “The Washington metropolitan area has — Maryland, D.C. and Virginia — quadrupled in the past week and we see that continuing to grow exponentially, and we think in two weeks, around Easter, we’re going to be looking a lot more like New York.”
The numbers are getting worse, not better, he said.
White House messaging about getting back to normal “does conflict” with the urgency for social distancing and other precautions, he said, “but I think the President is just trying to be hopeful, which is good. We don’t want people to be scared, but we do want them to take it seriously, and we want the facts to be out there.”
Maryland will be guided by the advice of scientists and doctors, he said.
Hogan, who is head of the National Governors Association, said federal leaders have tried to address most requests from the nation’s governors, but a big outstanding issue is the lack of needed equipment.
“It’s a lack of tests, a lack of ventilators, a lack of masks and swabs and protective equipment,” he said. “This is a serious issue across the country that we’re all grappling with. So while they have made efforts, and FEMA is now in charge, it’s not enough.”
Trump has complained that state leaders need to be appreciative of federal efforts. Hogan said he does appreciate the administration’s efforts to help — but that he wishes there was less finger-pointing happening, and that it is fruitless to spend time focusing on what hasn’t been done.
It is better, Hogan said, to look ahead.
“There’s frustration out there,” he said, “and I think we should do less arguing and more working together.”