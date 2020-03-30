Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
From Sunday: Washington region’s coronavirus death toll hits 51, a record 16 fatalities reported in one day
• Outbreaks at nursing homes and eldercare facilities in Virginia and Maryland contributed to the single-deadliest day in the coronavirus outbreak in the greater Washington region, with 16 fatalities announced Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 51.
• Sunrise of McLean, an assisted-living facility in Northern Virginia, announced Sunday the coronavirus had been found at the center. An outbreak at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, Md., has infected at least 66 residents. Thirty-seven residents and six health-care workers have tested positive for the virus at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center near Richmond.
• President Trump declared the District a “major disaster area,” allowing it to receive emergency federal funding to combat the spread and mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus.
• Two more D.C. police officers have tested positive, bringing the department’s number of known cases to five. Two more D.C. firefighters also have tested positive, bringing the department’s total to 14. Metro said Sunday that seven of its employees have tested positive.
Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know | Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia | How are people helping others in your community? Tell The Post. | Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter
Earlier updates: March 13 | March 14 | March 15 | March 16 | March 17 | March 18 | March 19 | March 20 | March 21 | March 22 | March 23 | March 24 | March 25 | March 26 | March 27 | March 28
Washington region’s leaders critical of Trump administration’s coronavirus response
Montgomery County’s public health chief, Travis Gayles, sent a warning about the novel coronavirus in a Jan. 28 letter to all county employees. It recommended frequent hand-washing and avoiding people with symptoms.
That was nearly a month before President Trump tweeted on Feb. 24 that the virus “is very much under control in the USA.”
By early March, the county had produced and posted videos instructing residents how to respond. On March 10, Trump said, “We’re doing a great job with [the virus]. . . . Just stay calm. It will go away.”
The stark contrast illustrates the difference between the local and federal response, which has become one of the biggest obstacles for leaders in the Washington region as they try to protect residents’ health and pocketbooks.
The contradictory and often inaccurate information coming from the White House has hampered officials’ efforts to craft a clear, consistent message for the public, according to officials in the District, Maryland and Virginia.
See the full story.