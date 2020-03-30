Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia surged above 2,500 on Sunday, with 1,240 cases in Maryland, 891 in Virginia and 405 in the District. The regional total of virus-driven deaths also rose, increasing to 26 in Virginia, 16 in Maryland and 9 in the District, for a total of 51 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Outbreaks at nursing homes and eldercare facilities in Virginia and Maryland contributed to the single-deadliest day in the coronavirus outbreak in the greater Washington region, with 16 fatalities announced Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 51.

• Sunrise of McLean, an assisted-living facility in Northern Virginia, announced Sunday the coronavirus had been found at the center. An outbreak at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, Md., has infected at least 66 residents. Thirty-seven residents and six health-care workers have tested positive for the virus at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center near Richmond.

• President Trump declared the District a “major disaster area,” allowing it to receive emergency federal funding to combat the spread and mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus.

• Two more D.C. police officers have tested positive, bringing the department’s number of known cases to five. Two more D.C. firefighters also have tested positive, bringing the department’s total to 14. Metro said Sunday that seven of its employees have tested positive.