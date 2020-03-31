Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stood at 2,934 on Tuesday morning, with 1,414 cases in Maryland, 1,021 in Virginia and 499 in the District. The total of virus-driven deaths stood at 27 in Virginia, 17 in Maryland and 9 in the District, for a total of 53 fatalities in the region.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland, Virginia and the District are barring residents from leaving home unless it’s absolutely necessary. While all three jurisdictions had already banned most gatherings, closed businesses and schools, and urged people to stay home as much as possible, the orders made clear that compliance is no longer optional.

• The Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, which announced an outbreak of 66 coronavirus cases over the weekend, said it has 11 more known cases and a second fatality, a man in his 80s.

• The District is opening a testing site for police officers, firefighters and Department of Corrections officers, who have become infected in increasing numbers. Maryland opened four virus testing sites, three at vehicle emissions testing locations and one in the parking lot of FedEx Field, for people considered to be at risk.