Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Maryland, Virginia and the District are barring residents from leaving home unless it’s absolutely necessary. While all three jurisdictions had already banned most gatherings, closed businesses and schools, and urged people to stay home as much as possible, the orders made clear that compliance is no longer optional.
• The Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, which announced an outbreak of 66 coronavirus cases over the weekend, said it has 11 more known cases and a second fatality, a man in his 80s.
• The District is opening a testing site for police officers, firefighters and Department of Corrections officers, who have become infected in increasing numbers. Maryland opened four virus testing sites, three at vehicle emissions testing locations and one in the parking lot of FedEx Field, for people considered to be at risk.
Arrests in District plummet amid coronavirus outbreak
Arrests in Washington, D.C., have dipped as much as 75 percent on some days during the covid-19 pandemic, Kevin Donahue, the District’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said Monday.
Donahue said the decrease stems from efforts to reduce the number of people in the justice system, such as officers giving citations “much more robustly” than before, instead of making arrests.
“When you see fewer arrests . . . I attribute it to a conscientious effort to try to keep residents safe and to make use of the [Department of Corrections] for violent crimes, domestic violence and things we absolutely have to use it for,” Donahue said.
D.C. police have expanded the kinds of illegal activity that qualify for citations. That means people who are handcuffed and taken to a cell at a station get sent home with a ticket and a promise to return to court later.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Monday that officials are still seeing instances of gunfire in communities.
“We want to remind people to continue to let us know about illegal guns in our community, so that we can get to these guns before they’re used in a violent act in Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said.
D.C. restaurants, and their employees, try to survive a coronavirus catastrophe
Trupti Patel, a D.C. advisory neighborhood commissioner and former bartender in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood, learned her restaurant job would fall victim to the novel coronavirus in mid-March. She had already seen her tip money plummet days earlier, earning in three days what she could typically expect in a single shift.
One of about 100 co-workers who were laid off, she started a fundraising campaign and reached out to the community for support. She said people in the restaurant business couldn’t wait for relief to come from elsewhere, and she hopes to funnel at least $100 to each worker who asks for help.
“Your place of employment is more your home than where you’re laying your head down to go to sleep,” Trupti said. “It’s just been such a surreal experience to see how an event like this could decimate an entire segment of the economy so rapidly.”
Patel’s effort is one of many in the Washington region aimed at supporting restaurant workers during the economic catastrophe wrought by the coronavirus. While some establishments have pivoted to carryout and delivery, others have closed, leaving workers, patrons and advocates to think creatively about ways to ensure there are still kitchens and bars to return to when the virus retreats.
