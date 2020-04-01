Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stood at 3,411 on Wednesday morning, with 1,661 cases in Maryland, 1,251 in Virginia and 499 in the District. The total of virus-driven deaths was 31 in Virginia, 23 in Maryland and 9 in the District, for a total of 63 fatalities in the region.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• The greater capital region added 477 known coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the regional tally to 3,411. Virginia reported 230 new infections and Maryland reported 247 — each number a one-day record for its state. The District did not report new overall cases Tuesday because it is shifting the release of data from evenings to mornings, but it announced 12 new cases among first responders.

• Six more fatalities were announced in Maryland, including the deaths of three residents of a nursing home in Carroll County that has seen a major outbreak of the virus. Virginia reported that four more people in the state had died of covid-19.

• Maryland and Virginia have significantly ramped up testing in recent weeks, which is one reason for the surge in new cases. In Maryland, more than 16,500 tests have been conducted, about 90 percent of which have been negative. In Virginia, 13,400 tests have been administered, about 91 percent of which have been negative.

• D.C. officials said that they would start shipping personal protective equipment to city hospitals, long-term-care facilities and doctors, as health-care providers struggle amid the outbreak. George Washington University Hospital is preparing to offer drive-through coronavirus testing for District residents who have test referrals from their health-care providers.