Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• The greater capital region added 477 known coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the regional tally to 3,411. Virginia reported 230 new infections and Maryland reported 247 — each number a one-day record for its state. The District did not report new overall cases Tuesday because it is shifting the release of data from evenings to mornings, but it announced 12 new cases among first responders.
• Six more fatalities were announced in Maryland, including the deaths of three residents of a nursing home in Carroll County that has seen a major outbreak of the virus. Virginia reported that four more people in the state had died of covid-19.
• Maryland and Virginia have significantly ramped up testing in recent weeks, which is one reason for the surge in new cases. In Maryland, more than 16,500 tests have been conducted, about 90 percent of which have been negative. In Virginia, 13,400 tests have been administered, about 91 percent of which have been negative.
• D.C. officials said that they would start shipping personal protective equipment to city hospitals, long-term-care facilities and doctors, as health-care providers struggle amid the outbreak. George Washington University Hospital is preparing to offer drive-through coronavirus testing for District residents who have test referrals from their health-care providers.
Fairfax prosecutor seeks to release inmates after coronavirus case at jail
Fairfax County’s top prosecutor said Tuesday he will seek the early release of about three dozen inmates in the wake of a detainee testing positive for the novel coronavirus at the county’s jail.
Separately, two members of the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office staff at the jail have also been tested for the illness, four inmates who came in contact with the sick individual have been isolated, and 44 other detainees are being monitored for fevers and other symptoms of covid-19, a Fairfax County health official said.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said his office had selected inmates for release who had nonviolent convictions and were within 60 days of their release date. His office could not immediately provide a list of charges the defendants were facing.
Descano’s office reviewed each inmate’s case file, a process that was already underway before it was announced Monday night that a jail inmate in his 20s had covid-19. The case is the first at the Fairfax County jail, which houses nearly 620 inmates.
