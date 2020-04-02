Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said the state has been reviewing computer models to determine when the outbreak might reach its most severe stage, before leveling off. He said the peak is expected between late April and late May.
• Virginia and Maryland again reported single-day records for the number of new cases Wednesday, a pattern that has extended over most of the past 10 days. The total number of cases in the District, Virginia and Maryland surpassed 4,000.
• In the District, union leaders representing nurses and corrections officers accused the administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) of not doing enough to protect those workers from being infected. The District of Columbia Nurses Association said the city’s health department refused to test hospital staff who treated covid-19 patients who have died at United Medical Center and St. Elizabeths Hospital.
• Two more D.C. firefighters have tested positive, the fire department said Wednesday, bringing the number of firefighters with the virus to 21. Twelve District police officers, and one civilian member of the department, have also tested positive.
D.C. correctional officer who contracted virus dies, agency email says
A correctional officer with the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services who contracted the coronavirus has died, according to an email sent Wednesday to agency staff that was obtained by The Washington Post.
The officer worked in the at-risk unit at D.C. Superior Court and was a 16-year employee of the agency, according to the email.
“His compassion and commitment to our youth as a public servant will have a lasting impact on countless youth, families and DYRS staff,” Director Clinton Lacey wrote in the email. “We will get through this together and come out stronger in the end.”
Agency officials declined to comment late Wednesday. The death was first reported by ABC7.
A teenager tested positive Friday at the agency’s New Beginnings Youth Development Center in Laurel. Officials placed the teen in quarantine along with seven other youths, officials said.
As inmates test positive for the coronavirus, jail officials scramble to reduce the risk
From his cell at the D.C. jail, Kamal Dorchy has spent the past few days writing what he described as “goodbye” letters to his mother, father, ex-wife and 5-year-old daughter. He is afraid he could be the next to get sick.
Eight of his fellow inmates in the Southeast Washington jail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus within the past eight days, quarantined and weakened with fever or chronic coughing.
Dorchy, 44, says fear is pervasive, leaving many inmates as well as staffers worried that they, too, will succumb to the virus while inside the jail’s walls.
“It’s like a ticking time bomb in here,” said Dorchy, of Beltsville, Md. “Each day the inmates in general are a little more agitated. We are a little scared.”
Jails and prisons across the country have been scrambling to prevent the spread of the virus among inmates and staff. The D.C. jail announced its first case last week, and by Wednesday evening that number had grown to eight. Facilities in Maryland and Virginia saw their first cases this week.
