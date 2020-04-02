Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said the state has been reviewing computer models to determine when the outbreak might reach its most severe stage, before leveling off. He said the peak is expected between late April and late May.

• Virginia and Maryland again reported single-day records for the number of new cases Wednesday, a pattern that has extended over most of the past 10 days. The total number of cases in the District, Virginia and Maryland surpassed 4,000.

• In the District, union leaders representing nurses and corrections officers accused the administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) of not doing enough to protect those workers from being infected. The District of Columbia Nurses Association said the city’s health department refused to test hospital staff who treated covid-19 patients who have died at United Medical Center and St. Elizabeths Hospital.

• Two more D.C. firefighters have tested positive, the fire department said Wednesday, bringing the number of firefighters with the virus to 21. Twelve District police officers, and one civilian member of the department, have also tested positive.

D.C. correctional officer who contracted virus dies, agency email says A correctional officer with the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services who contracted the coronavirus has died, according to an email sent Wednesday to agency staff that was obtained by The Washington Post. The officer worked in the at-risk unit at D.C. Superior Court and was a 16-year employee of the agency, according to the email. “His compassion and commitment to our youth as a public servant will have a lasting impact on countless youth, families and DYRS staff,” Director Clinton Lacey wrote in the email. “We will get through this together and come out stronger in the end.” Agency officials declined to comment late Wednesday. The death was first reported by ABC7. A teenager tested positive Friday at the agency’s New Beginnings Youth Development Center in Laurel. Officials placed the teen in quarantine along with seven other youths, officials said. By Clarence Williams AD AD