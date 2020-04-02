Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stands at 4,062 on Thursday, with 1,986 cases in Maryland, 1,486 in Virginia and 590 in the District. The total of virus-driven deaths was 37 in Virginia, 34 in Maryland and 11 in the District, for a total of 82 fatalities in the region.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said the state has been reviewing computer models to determine when the outbreak might reach its most severe stage, before leveling off. He said the peak is expected between late April and late May.

• Virginia and Maryland again reported single-day records for the number of new cases Wednesday, a pattern that has extended over most of the past 10 days. The total number of cases in the District, Virginia and Maryland surpassed 4,000.

• In the District, union leaders representing nurses and corrections officers accused the administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) of not doing enough to protect those workers from being infected. The District of Columbia Nurses Association said the city’s health department refused to test hospital staff who treated covid-19 patients who have died at United Medical Center and St. Elizabeths Hospital.

• Two more D.C. firefighters have tested positive, the fire department said Wednesday, bringing the number of firefighters with the virus to 21. Twelve District police officers, and one civilian member of the department, have also tested positive.