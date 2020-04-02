With the restaurant industry looking for inventive ways to keep the lights on with takeout service and other offerings, some have started selling their locally curated supplies directly to you. Some of the available items are in flux on a daily basis, so check appropriate social media accounts and websites as necessary to ensure that the item you want is in stock. These are some of the most varied and interesting options around the District, and all require advance online purchase for pickup.

Last month, the pizzeria’s Shaw outpost started offering a community-supported agriculture (CSA) box from Earth n Eats, a family farm in Waynesboro, Pa., that supplies many area restaurants, for takeout on Tuesdays: Think milk, eggs and potatoes, among other seasonally appropriate produce ($20.83). The CSA shares have been popular, and will be available again on Friday with plans to expand pickup locations to the Navy Yard shop and Red Hen, All-Purpose’s sister restaurant in Bloomingdale. For those who are looking for a cooking project, All-Purpose is also selling a make-your-own pizza kit ($15) daily while supplies last — and for the desperate, you can buy up to two rolls of toilet paper ($1 apiece). 1250 Ninth St. NW; 79 Potomac Ave. SE.

Were you unable to snag that last bag of flour, rice or beans at the store? Bloomingdale’s Big Bear is offering up sundries from various artisanal vendors, including whole wheat flour by the pound as well as satchels of brown rice and black beans to stock your cabinets. You can also find cafe staples such as quarts of oat milk and packs of granola to start your morning. 1700 First St. NW.

One of the District’s new dining hot spots has turned into a different beast during the pandemic. At Emilie’s, you can browse a carryout menu inspired by chef Kevin Tien’s Vietnamese heritage, but some of the best finds can be found in the Capitol Hill restaurant’s pantry and snack selection, which includes fresh pasta and bread. You can pair these starches with housemade umami butter, kimchi pimento cheese dip and various pints of ice cream. 1101 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.

For the planners and those looking to get their shopping done in one fell swoop, Mount Pleasant’s Mola has you covered. If you get in an order by midnight on Sunday, you can pick up (on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m.) possibly the widest pantry list that D.C. restaurants have to offer. Through a partnership with Path Valley Farm in Pennsylvania and Van Ness’ Bread Furst, you can assemble produce, dry goods, meats, cheeses and award-winning breads. 3155 Mount Pleasant St. NW.

Neighborhood Restaurant Group, which is behind more than a dozen area restaurants, including Red Apron Butcher and Bluejacket, is opening the door to its pantry. With 24 hours advance notice (by 5 p.m. daily), you can pick up sought-after baking supplies including all-purpose flour and yeast from Del Ray’s Evening Star Cafe (or get it delivered to your home) in addition to staples from NRG restaurants, including whole chickens from Red Apron or treats from Buzz Bakery. Please note that pantry items can only be picked up at Evening Star, but you can snag any pre-prepared food at Bluejacket and either Rustico location (Alexandria and Ballston).

If you want a fine dining experience at home, chef Fabio Trabocchi can meet your needs on a few fronts. From Wednesday through Sunday (4 to 7 p.m.), the Van Ness Sfoglina will be selling its own selection of pastas, cold cuts and wines — and you can even throw in some toilet paper, parchment paper and paper towels. Trabocchi’s luxe Fiola Mare in Georgetown offers a few dinner-for-two options from their Italian fare, along with antipasti and dessert. And for those missing their nightcaps, at both spots you can buy pre-batched cocktails, as well as a laundry list of fine wines and spirits.

This might be the most single-purpose offering on this list, but that doesn’t mean it’s not useful. H Street NE’s Sticky Rice is offering up a roll for a roll: If you buy one sushi roll, you have the option to get a wrapped roll of two-ply toilet paper on the side. There is a daily limit of one toilet paper roll per customer, so don’t go heavy on the spicy tuna rolls to try to stockpile more of the soft stuff. 1224 H St. NE.

For those who are less picky about their produce haul and who want to support local purveyors, downtown’s Via Sophia is putting together seasonal CSA boxes with add-ons as each week’s harvest provides. Supplies will be delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays. This week’s deadline has passed, but in future weeks, you just need to order about two days ahead of time. Boxes for this week included such staples as eggs, milk and greens, but got as fancy as goat milk cheese, green tomatoes and a honeycomb. You can pick up from the restaurant itself or you can arrange for pickup locations in various neighborhoods, including Palisades, Petworth and Bloomingdale. 1001 14th St. NW.

