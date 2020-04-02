Daily or almost-daily

The Folger Theatre’s ‘Macbeth’: Of the myriad versions of Shakespeare plays that have been performed at the Folger Theatre, the 2008 production of “Macbeth” is among the most renowned. Co-directed by Aaron Posner and Teller of Penn and Teller fame, this “Macbeth” brought the theatrics of a horror movie to the stage with Las Vegas-quality illusions: daggers that appeared to hover over the stage, ghostly apparitions, and blood that seeped and poured. Since we can’t venture out to see the Bard right now, the Folger has posted the full two-hour performance on YouTube, along with special features that show how the magic happened. Available through July 1.

‘Lunch Doodles’ with Mo Willems: Mo Willems is a gift for parents stuck at home with children, and not just because “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” is the kind of book a preschooler wants to read again and again. Since March 16, Willems, the Kennedy Center’s education artist in residence, has hosted an online series for children called “Lunch Doodle,” with a new half-hour clip posted on the Kennedy Center’s website each weekday at 1 p.m. In the charming and engaging videos, Willems comes across as an affable mix of Mr. Rogers and Bob Ross. His sly wit means parents will welcome the visits as much as their little ones, and they’ll also appreciate the downloadable activities that keep the fun going: Who wouldn’t want to make Pigeon finger puppets or play “Pin the Clothes on Wilbur the Naked Mole Rat”? All previous shows are archived if you miss an episode or just want to watch again. Weekdays at 1 p.m.

D.C. Library at Home: Now that you’ve cleaned your closet or reorganized your kitchen for the umpteenth time, it’s probably time to pick up that book you’ve been meaning to finish. If you’re more of a social reader, the D.C. Public Library is offering a few online resources to make sure you have someone to talk with about whatever you’re reading. The library’s Twitter feed has a bevy of hashtags to follow along with daily: Fans of audiobooks use #audiobookafternoon on Mondays at noon, while those who want to keep up with what the local community is writing about join #DCwriterschat on Thursdays at 8 p.m. Even younger readers can stay engaged with a virtual story time on Facebook (facebook.com/dclibrary) with a D.C. librarian at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Daily programming varies.

Monday

Trivia nights at Lou’s City Bar and Songbyrd: Gathering your friends for beers and grub while flexing your smarts can be a great weekly ritual — until the coronavirus shuts down your favorite pub and its quiz. Well, leave it to smart-alecky trivia organizers to find creative ways for the games to go on. Columbia Heights’ Lou’s City Bar, which usually holds in-person trivia nights on Tuesdays, has made the move to Zoom, hosting trivia on both Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Teams discuss potential responses among themselves before a designated captain sends their final answer to the host via text. For anyone whose gifts lie specifically in naming that tune, Adams Morgan’s Songbyrd has migrated its twice-monthly Monday night music trivia to Facebook Live. Music aficionados can tune in at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month and submit answers through the platform’s messenger system. Given our foreseeable future indoors, the venue has tentative plans to make trivia a weekly occurrence. Lou’s: Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Songbyrd: First and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

Stay-at-Home Showtunes at JR’s Bar: Through good times and bad, JR’s always has show tunes to pull its crowd through. And while the pandemic means customers are home instead of packing into the Dupont Circle gay bar, they can still sing along in the privacy of their own homes. On Monday nights, JR’s “Stay at Home Showtunes” brings more than three hours of music to its virtual party, including video clips from “Moulin Rouge” and “The Lion King” and “Hadestown” and … Susan Boyle doing “I Dreamed a Dream.” Each week includes a special drag performance — this week’s video began with regular JR’s guest Citrine lip-syncing “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2” in an empty JR’s — and viewers are encouraged to tip the performers and JR’s staff through Venmo. 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

Thursday

Jewish Flavor: Passover Prep at Sixth and I: With Passover a week away, you might be looking for some new ideas for kosher meals. Sixth and I chef Vered Guttman shows off four dishes in this virtual class, including meatballs in lemon sauce with artichokes, fennel and fava beans, and a polenta, almond and orange cake. The class is conducted through Zoom, and attendees will be emailed a link an hour before class begins. April 2 at 7 p.m. RSVP required.

Virtual Trivia Thursdays at Jackie Lee’s: The Brightwood Park bar is keeping its weekly trivia going in the same format — five rounds of general knowledge, music and various themes — using the Discord chat server and Google forms. Bring a group, or log on early to join the “I need a team” channel. The prizes are as virtual as the game itself, but can you really put a price on bragging rights? Log on beginning at 7:45 p.m.; the game begins around 8:10.

Friday

P&P Live! with Melissa Clark: Melissa Clark, author of the New York Times’ A Good Appetite column and host of the “Weeknight Kitchen” podcast, discusses her new cookbook during Politics and Prose’s latest live stream. “Dinner in French,” the latest from the prolific cookbook author, updates classic French recipes with modern ingredients and methods. The Crowdstream software allows readers to submit questions for a Q&A session. April 3 at 7 p.m.

Stuck at Home 48 Hour Film Project: During the annual 48 Hour Film Project, teams of gung-ho filmmakers race to write, shoot and edit a short film in less than two days, given certain requirements, such as a prop or line of dialogue, that have to feature in the finished product. Due to the stay-at-home orders in place around the world, organizers have modified the competition to make a series of “Stuck at Home editions” with various challenges that have to be completed while sheltering in place. The first worldwide challenge took place March 27 to 29, with more than 2,000 teams participating. Future contests take place over the weekends of April 3-5 and April 17-19. There’s no cost to register a team, and the rules will be announced at 7 p.m. each Friday. If you just want to watch, the results are posted on the Stuck at Home Facebook page. Free.

Busboys and Poets OnLive: Busboys and Poets is a vital outlet for the Washington area’s poetry scene, with open mics and slams taking place five or six nights each week. And even though the physical restaurants are closed, poets are bringing their artistry to Busboys’ Instagram Live on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The biggest events of the week are the Friday slams, where four poets face off in themed rounds before viewers decide the winner. 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Rhizome: Home Times: While some of the most noteworthy live-steam concerts of this time attempt to re-create a dance floor in your living room, you might be craving the intimacy of seeing some brilliant musicians jamming out (almost) right in your face. Rhizome, one of D.C.’s coziest venues, is looking to scratch that itch with its first Instagram Live concert on Friday night. Some staples of the Takoma house will take to your phone screen, including bassist Luke Stewart (at 9 p.m.), who is the glue in two of the most electrifying jazz groups going right now: Blacks’ Myths and Irreversible Entanglements. April 3 at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Virtual Slow Art Day at the National Museum of Women in Arts: When viewing great works of art, the key is quality, not quantity. That’s the message from the international Slow Art Day, which encourages art lovers to take a longer, deeper look at their favorite paintings, drawings or sculptures. While Slow Art Day has gone virtual, the National Museum of Women in the Arts is still making it interactive, with a list of suggested works to examine, question prompts and a virtual conversation led by a museum staffer. (Email agayoso@nmwa.org for more information about joining.) April 4 at 1 p.m.