Hi-Lawn at Union Market: The rooftop of Union Market was once big enough for a tennis stadium with 700 seats. Now that same space has been turned into the city’s coolest new picnic-and-cocktails destination. A team of restaurateurs behind Calico, Tiger Fork and the Royal have covered the vast space in AstroTurf to create the Hi-Lawn. Socially distanced picnic zones are spread across the plastic grass, where groups of six can spread out with a blanket, surrounded by umbrella-shaded picnic tables that have 360-degree city views. Even as the weather turns cooler, the menu calls to summer: The Hungover Pharmacist, which arrives in a foil pouch, is a delicious coconut-and-citrus Painkiller; the draft Para Mi Abuelita cocktail is a watermelon margarita with just enough of a chipotle-pepper kick; and the shareable snacks, served in a soft-sided picnic basket that doubles as a seat, include a spicy harissa eggplant dip and a plate of cured meat and aged cheese. Seats are aggressively spaced, more so than other rooftops and patios, and on opening weekend, there were multiple tables with children hanging out in the afternoon. About half of the 25 tables and nine picnic spots are available for walk-ins, so it’s better to book ahead if you can. (Reservations are limited to 90 minutes, but if you’re there near sunset, the view of Washington National Cathedral is gorgeous, and unexpected for this neighborhood.) Open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. $10-$14; beer/wine/seltzer $5-$14; food $10-$16, $50 for picnic baskets for two to four people.

MLK Library Grand Reopening: The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library reopens Sept. 24 after three-and-a-half years of renovations, which added dance studios and a built-in slide. However, services will be limited at first. If you want to explore the new space, head online for a singing-and-dancing tour of the building (6 p.m.), a DJ (noon) and other festivities. The weekend calendar includes storytime, meetups and author talks.

Wharf Movie Nights: The Washington area has seen a resurgence in drive-in movies this summer, but it’s been tough for those without cars, since most major outdoor movies have been canceled. Filling the void is the Wharf’s new weekly outdoor movie series. Socially distanced filmgoers sit at cabanas or reserved tables on the Transit Pier, near Cantina Bambina, while the screen is located on the floating stage in the Washington Channel. Reservations are $10 through Resy, which includes popcorn and a Pacifico beer; customers are required to spend an extra $10 on drinks or food, including sandwiches from Grazie Grazie or pizza from Union Pie. The final screening of the year is “Jumanji: The Next Level.” Thursdays at 8 p.m. through Sept. 24. $10, includes popcorn and one beer. Additional $10 minimum purchase per person required.

Eighteenth Street Lounge Weekend Selection: Pioneering Washington nightspot Eighteenth Street Lounge announced that it has closed “indefinitely” and won’t return to the same space once clubs are finally allowed to reopen, whenever that may be. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the eclectic, soulful and fascinating taste of ESL’s resident DJs through an ongoing stream of events, which run Wednesday through Sunday. (Time slots and lineup changes regularly, so check the Lounge’s Facebook feed for the latest schedule.) Expect to hear vintage funk, deep house, downtempo and Baltimore club bangers — all adding up to the perfect weekend soundtrack, whether you’re on a makeshift dance floor on Friday night or just chilling on your sofa on Sunday afternoon. These events are fundraisers for DJs and staff, so make a donation to the club’s GoFundMe if you can. 2 to 10 p.m.

Virtual Trivia Thursdays at Jackie Lee’s: The Brightwood Park bar is keeping its weekly trivia going in the same format — five rounds of general knowledge, music and various themes — using the Discord chat server and Google forms. Bring a group, or log on early to join the “I need a team” channel. The prizes are as virtual as the game itself, but can you really put a price on bragging rights? Log on beginning at 7:45 p.m.; the game begins around 8:10.

Friday

National Museum of American History and National Museum of the American Indian reopen: One week after the Smithsonian welcomed guests back to four museums, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture, it’s reopening the doors to two more. The Star Spangled Banner, the First Ladies’ gowns and the ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” will all be back on display at the National Museum of American History, where most exhibitions will be open as usual, with only a few areas, such as the hands-on Spark!Lab and Places of Invention, closed. Across the Mall, 100 visitors will be able to enter the National Museum of the American Indian every hour, where most exhibitions are open, with some one-way traffic to help with social distancing. Timed entry passes are required at both museums, along with face masks.

National Book Festival Online: Staring at a screen is not the ideal way to celebrate 20 years of the National Book Festival, but even during a global pandemic, the show must go online. For two decades, the annual celebration has drawn tens of thousands of bookworms, first to the Mall and then the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This year, you’ll be able to peruse the lineup of literary luminaries with the click of a few buttons, as authors have recorded their presentations that will be available on-demand. Talks by authors of literature for children and teens will be released at 9 a.m. Friday, with other authors following 24 hours later. However, if you want to try to re-create the experience of mapping out which live discussion you’ll bounce to next, the festival will have live Q&A supplements to the prerecorded content throughout the weekend, including segments with Ann Patchett, Marlon James and Colson Whitehead. Through Sunday.

U Hall TV: You probably won’t be able to simulate U Street Music Hall’s booming bass in your own home, but you can still have your weekend nights soundtracked by some of the area’s best DJs. For the past few weeks, U Street Music Hall has been inviting selectors into its subterranean confines to broadcast live sets on Fridays and Saturdays for U Hall TV. Check the club’s website for the latest lineups. Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

A Song and a Slice at Jammin Java: If you’re ready to log off Instagram and get back to listening to music in the real world, you can head to Jammin Java in Vienna. From Thursdays to Saturdays for the foreseeable, less-quarantined future, the suburban club will bring its stage outdoors, with an eclectic mix of local musicians performing on the patio. All shows are free, with donations being accepted for a charity selected by each artist. (Jammin Java will also donate $1 for every beer sold.) Take in the live tunes along with the newest outpost of Union Pie, which slings crispy bar-style pizzas on the Wharf. Capacity will be limited to encourage social distancing, so arrive early to ensure a spot. Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m.

Maxwell Park’s Virtual Wine Classes: Of the many reasons to love Maxwell Park, the staff is at the top. It’s not just because they’re smart as whips — what would you expect from a place opened by three sommeliers? — but because they have a gift for making even the most complex and unusual wines seem approachable, even to absolute beginners. If you’ve promised yourself you’d learn more about wine but haven’t gotten around to diving in, there’s no time like the present. Every Friday, Maxwell Park’s founders host a free educational wine seminar online. The “Quaran-theme” changes each week, and if you’d like to taste along, Maxwell Park posts the menu on its social media accounts, and offers discounted bottles that meet the criteria for noncontact pickup and delivery. 7 p.m. Email hello@maxwellparkdc.com for the latest Zoom log-in and password.

Saturday

Darkest Hour 25th Anniversary at the Black Cat: Over 25 years and nine albums, Darkest Hour has been the standard-bearer for the local heavy metal scene, combining melodic guitar riffs and the aggression of D.C. hardcore into a sound that has earned a worldwide fan base. But what should be a triumphant celebration of the band’s 25th anniversary is marred by the fact that the Black Cat — a club from which the band has held album release parties and planned to perform this weekend — is shuttered by the pandemic. So founding guitarist Mike Schleibaum says Darkest Hour is turning the party into a fundraiser for the venue and its out-of-work employees. The broadcast is more than just a streamed concert: In addition to prerecorded songs performed on the Black Cat’s stage, including some with special guests, the band is taking part in live chats before and during the show, and Zoom after-party with a Q&A. Schleibaum says this is the first of the online benefit performances Darkest Hour is doing to support its favorite venues around the world. “After all, we will need them desperately as a place to congregate, connect, and decompress after the madness of this year.” Amen. 7 p.m. $10; packages including T-shirts or vinyl $35-$55.

Cafe Berlin Oktoberfest Pig Roast: The Capitol Hill institution marks its 36th Oktoberfest this year, and while capacity has been reduced to 40 percent, there are still parties planned: The main attraction are the pig roasts on Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24. A $55 ticket includes spit-roasted pig, sides and a liter of beer on its festive patio. Noon to 3 p.m. $55.

One More Saturday Night at the Bullpen: You haven’t been able to go to concerts this summer. You’re getting bored watching streams from your couch. The Bullpen has the answer: Going to a large, socially distanced beer garden and watching classic concert films on a giant screen. One More Saturday Night offers the choice of two classic Grateful Dead shows, accompanied by unlimited buckets of beer, hard seltzer or canned wine, served directly to your picnic table. The first, which has local interest, was recorded at RFK Stadium in June 1991 — aka “the show where John Kasich tried to get onstage.” The second show, which begins at 7 p.m., is from June 1989 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. Separate tickets are needed for each session. 3 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. $40.

‘Sounds of Hope and Harmony’: For classical music fans missing the thrill of live performances, an unlikely destination is filling the void left by the Kennedy Center and Strathmore: a 235-year-old rectory in Old Town Alexandria. Classical Movements began holding concerts in the courtyard behind its headquarters in June, with socially distanced seats allowing up to 43 people (singles or couples) to attend. Every Saturday through Sept. 26, concerts features chamber, opera, choral and jazz performances, including musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra. As you might expect by now, masks are required, and groups cannot be larger than two. 6 and 7:30 p.m. $40.

‘Only at Congressional’ Guided Tour at Congressional Cemetery: Maybe you’ve promised yourself that you’ll visit Congressional Cemetery, the Capitol Hill burying ground that counts war heroes, Native American leaders, musicians and politicians — including Vice President Elbridge Gerry and former mayor Marion Barry Jr. — among its “permanent residents.” Maybe you’ve just never found the time. But while the cemetery is currently closed to the public, its docents offer weekly Saturday morning tours on Facebook Live, recounting the fascinating stories of the personalities and everyday Washingtonians who rest there. 11 a.m. to noon.

Sunday

Puptoberfest at Hops N Shine: With 52 taps and a patio full of umbrella-shaded picnic tables, Del Ray’s Hops N Shine is a natural place to celebrate Oktoberfest — for humans as well as dogs. Sept. 27 brings Puptoberfest, a day featuring rescue dogs from Project Second Chance, local pet vendors, and a dog costume contest, while people can partake of at least 10 Oktoberfest-style beers from German and local breweries. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Eavesdropping Sessions with Frédéric Yonnet and the Band With No Name: French-born harmonica ace Frédéric Yonnet is a fixture in Washington jazz venues, and his skills have found him touring with Prince and dueling with Stevie Wonder. But after the coronavirus postponed his band’s latest tour, Yonnet began hosting weekly jam sessions in his Capitol Hill home, opening the windows so neighbors and passersby could hear the sweet music coming from within. Each session is live-streamed on Facebook and Twitter, so the whole world can listen. 4 to 6 p.m.

Daily or almost daily

U.S. Army Band and U.S. Army Field Band concerts: Military bands are staples of the Washington area in the spring and summer, performing everywhere from the steps of the Capitol to regional parks. But with public events on hold, the U.S. Army’s bands have gone virtual. The U.S. Army Band, known as “Pershing’s Own,” hosts concerts on its Facebook page at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. Thursdays and 4 p.m. Fridays. Each screening features one of its ensembles, such the U.S. Army Blues jazz band and the pop-focused Downrange. The U.S. Army Field Band, meanwhile, broadcasts daily concerts from Fort Meade, with themes including “the World War II Songbook” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone: Uplifting Songs of Broadway.” If you can’t tune in live, the streams are archived. (Swamp Romp, the New Orleans-inspired unit of the U.S. Army Blues, has a Jazz Appreciation Month concert from April 9 that’s worth replaying.) U.S. Army Band: Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Thursdays at 3 p.m. and Fridays at 4 p.m. U.S. Army Field Band: Daily at 7 p.m.

Meditation and Mindfulness Workshops at the Freer Gallery of Art: We could all use some stress relief, and we’re thankful that the Smithsonian’s Freer Gallery of Art has moved its regular lunchtime meditation series online. Four times each week, local meditation teachers offer 30 minutes of stillness and peace. You don’t need meditation experience to join the sessions — just an open mind. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

‘Swept Drawings’ at the National Gallery of Art: It can be hard at times to focus on much of anything beyond getting through the day. Thankfully, some people, such as the modern sculptor Andy Goldsworthy, are channeling life in quarantine into compelling art. You might be familiar with the British-born artist’s mesmerizing works from Glenstone (“Clay Houses”) or the National Gallery of Art’s nine stacked-slate domes in its East building (“Roof”). Goldsworthy’s latest work, shared through the National Gallery’s website, is “Swept Drawings,” a video during which, for five-plus hours, he simply sweeps the dusty floor of a shed near his home in Scotland. The work depicts nine drawings of lines and forms along a narrow pathway, and the artist even suggests not consuming it as you would a movie but rather “more something to be lived with as you would a painting or sculpture.” Press play and see if it doesn’t sweep you in. Ongoing.

#HirshhornInsideOut: Your fingers (and brain) might want a change of pace from all the sourdough concoctions you’ve been whipping up, so how about trying your hand at crafting some modern art? The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden was priming itself for Round 2 of the wildly popular Yayoi Kusama installation before the widespread shutdowns, but instead the museum brings art into your home across social media platforms with #HirshhornInsideOut. Each day offers a post with a brief history lesson on an artist featured in the museum’s collection, along with a way you can emulate that artist while stuck inside. You just need some basic art supplies: A recent post considered artist Annette Lemieux’s work on body and space, simulating her work “Nomad” by suggesting you paint the bottoms of your feet and walking around a sheet of paper. Daily.