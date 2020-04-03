Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Virginia, Maryland and the District received just a fraction of the equipment they requested from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with the District getting zero hospital ventilators and Maryland getting none of the nasal swabs used for testing, according to documents released Thursday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
• The number of fatalities attributed to covid-19 reached 90 in the greater Washington area, including the District, Maryland and Virginia, underscoring officials’ concerns that the national capital region will become a new epicenter of infection in coming weeks.
• More than 212,000 residents of the District, Maryland and Virginia reported losing their jobs last week, twice the amount from the week before, federal data showed Thursday.
• President Trump declared Virginia a “major disaster,” a designation that makes it easier to secure federal funding to fight the pandemic. The District won the same declaration on March 29, and Maryland several days before that.
Federal courthouses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia implement contingency plans, reduce public access
The U.S. District Court in Washington on Thursday suspended trials and grand juries until June 11 and closed public access to the clerk of the court’s office, broadening and extending by one month a previously announced partial shutdown in response to the coronavirus emergency.
The move comes as federal district courts in neighboring Maryland and eastern Virginia implemented contingency plans, closing courthouses in Greenbelt, Md., and Newport News, Va., respectively, to serve as emergency courthouses as needed if other federal courthouses in the states become unusable. That is not an option for the U.S. District Court in Washington, which operates out of one facility, the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, that is also home to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and the national security-focused Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
Neither of the latter two courts announced changes Thursday. However, in a seven-page order, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell of the District cited stay-at-home orders issued Monday by the mayor of the District and governors of Maryland and Virginia and related closures of nonessential businesses, “reflecting the seriousness of the need to combat the community spread of the virus.” Maryland and D.C. officials did not give an end date for their measures, while Virginia's remains in effect until June 10 or until further order.
The federal court in Washington earlier limited access to the courthouse only to judges, staff members and people with official business. As initially ordered March 17, limited operations in criminal, civil and bankruptcy matters will continue to ensure the public’s safety, including newly arrested criminal defendants’ initial appearances and detention hearings, which will proceed by video conference when feasible.
In a new restriction, however, the district court cut off public access to the clerk of the court's intake counters and computer terminals, and permitted emergency and sealed filings to be made by email instead of in-person. No reason for the change was stated.
Separately Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis of the eastern district of Virginia announced the closure of one of the district’s four courthouses, in Newport News, and its designation as the “Emergency Judicial Center.” Davis said in an order that the courthouse “will be sanitized and preserved for safe use, in order to serve as a ‘last resort’ location for Court proceedings” if the district’s three other courthouses in Alexandria, Norfolk and Richmond are “rendered unusable.”
Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar of Maryland on March 18 closed that state’s federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Md., while consolidating proceedings at its Baltimore courthouse, in part to reduce the number of staff needed and to improve the focus and efficiency of health screening. In an order, Bredar stated that the Greenbelt facility would remain sufficiently staffed “to retain the capacity to hear emergency proceedings at short notice when unique circumstances make that necessary and appropriate.”
D.C. juvenile corrections officer who died of covid-19 was committed to youth, family and colleagues say
Kenneth J. Moore was a father figure wherever he went. By day, he helped counsel and guard teenagers who had been arrested in the District for the city’s Youth Rehabilitation Services. On nights and weekends, he was a dad to his three sons, two stepchildren and many other youths he encountered as his kids grew up in Prince George’s County.
Moore died Wednesday of the covid-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the head of the Youth Rehabilitation Services department said. He was 52 and had worked for the agency as a youth development representative for 16 years, agency Director Clinton Lacey said.
“His compassion and commitment to our youth as a public servant,” Lacey said in a letter to agency employees, “will have a lasting impact on countless youth, families and DYRS staff.”
Moore worked most recently in the at-risk office in the Superior Court in the District, accompanying teens to court appearances and coordinating their movements between various city holding facilities for juveniles, according to Andre Phillips, chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police’s labor committee for the youth agency. Moore had been quarantined for two weeks after encountering a deputy U.S. marshal who had been in the same corridor of the courthouse and confirmed with the coronavirus, Phillips said, but it was not determined where exactly Moore was infected.
