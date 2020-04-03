The U.S. District Court in Washington on Thursday suspended trials and grand juries until June 11 and closed public access to the clerk of the court’s office, broadening and extending by one month a previously announced partial shutdown in response to the coronavirus emergency.

The move comes as federal district courts in neighboring Maryland and eastern Virginia implemented contingency plans, closing courthouses in Greenbelt, Md., and Newport News, Va., respectively, to serve as emergency courthouses as needed if other federal courthouses in the states become unusable. That is not an option for the U.S. District Court in Washington, which operates out of one facility, the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, that is also home to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and the national security-focused Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

Neither of the latter two courts announced changes Thursday. However, in a seven-page order, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell of the District cited stay-at-home orders issued Monday by the mayor of the District and governors of Maryland and Virginia and related closures of nonessential businesses, “reflecting the seriousness of the need to combat the community spread of the virus.” Maryland and D.C. officials did not give an end date for their measures, while Virginia's remains in effect until June 10 or until further order.

The federal court in Washington earlier limited access to the courthouse only to judges, staff members and people with official business. As initially ordered March 17, limited operations in criminal, civil and bankruptcy matters will continue to ensure the public’s safety, including newly arrested criminal defendants’ initial appearances and detention hearings, which will proceed by video conference when feasible.

In a new restriction, however, the district court cut off public access to the clerk of the court's intake counters and computer terminals, and permitted emergency and sealed filings to be made by email instead of in-person. No reason for the change was stated.

Separately Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis of the eastern district of Virginia announced the closure of one of the district’s four courthouses, in Newport News, and its designation as the “Emergency Judicial Center.” Davis said in an order that the courthouse “will be sanitized and preserved for safe use, in order to serve as a ‘last resort’ location for Court proceedings” if the district’s three other courthouses in Alexandria, Norfolk and Richmond are “rendered unusable.”