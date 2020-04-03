Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stands at 4,698 on Friday, with 2,332 cases in Maryland, 1,709 in Virginia and 657 in the District. The total of virus-driven deaths was 42 in Virginia, 36 in Maryland and 12 in the District, for a total of 90 fatalities in the region.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Virginia, Maryland and the District received just a fraction of the equipment they requested from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with the District getting zero hospital ventilators and Maryland getting none of the nasal swabs used for testing, according to documents released Thursday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

• The number of fatalities attributed to covid-19 reached 90 in the greater Washington area, including the District, Maryland and Virginia, underscoring officials’ concerns that the national capital region will become a new epicenter of infection in coming weeks.

• More than 212,000 residents of the District, Maryland and Virginia reported losing their jobs last week, twice the amount from the week before, federal data showed Thursday.

• President Trump declared Virginia a “major disaster,” a designation that makes it easier to secure federal funding to fight the pandemic. The District won the same declaration on March 29, and Maryland several days before that.