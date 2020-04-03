Cotton and Reed

Lukas B. Smith, the wizard behind many of the cocktails in Cotton and Reed’s tasting room, loves experimenting with acid-adjusted juices and exotic housemade syrups. But since Cotton and Reed can’t sell cocktails to go, — it’s licensed as a distillery, not a bar or restaurant — he’s going back to basics.

“We know folks are interested in making drinks at home, but keeping it simple,” he says. Traditional daiquiri recipes call for simple syrup or a Demerara sugar syrup, but even that cooked sugar-water syrup “can be a barrier to entry for people, for sure,” let alone squeezing enough limes for the bright, fresh juice that makes the cocktail pop.

So Smith came up with a recipe that could easily be combined in simple 1-to-1 ratio with Cotton and Reed’s grassy, fruity white rum for a fresh, sharp daiquiri. “Preserved key lime juice is the magic ingredient,” Smith says, along with sea salt. “It’s filtered and more stable, so it won’t lose its freshness right away."

The “Insta-Daiq” mix has a tart tang that makes it versatile: Those working from home can pour it over ice and add club soda for a refreshing nonalcoholic limeade that’s more pleasing than canned sodas, and Smith says his girlfriend has been making mimosas by mixing it with prosecco and kombucha.

For Cotton and Reed, the first mix is only the beginning. This weekend, Smith says, they’re launching a version made with fresh mint that can be used to make pitchers of mojitos, called “In the 'Jito the Moment.” There’s also Coco Mono, a piña colada mix for frozen drinks. And no matter what you buy, it comes with a free bottle of hand sanitizer.

Cotton and Reed: 1330 Fifth St. NE. $20 for a 750 ml bottle, or $45 with a 750 ml bottle of rum.

Archipelago

For U Street tiki bar Archipelago, the decision to offer drink mixes was born from opportunity. “Everything changed so quickly,” co-owner Owen Thomson says. Days before the D.C. government allowed the legal sale of cocktails to go, Archipelago began selling food for takeout and delivery. “We had juices and syrups [for tropical drinks] that were ready to go, and we thought, ‘Well, let’s sell them.’ We know people have bottles of rum sitting on their shelves.”

Archipelago began packaging quart-size containers of its housemade piña colada mix and a “tropical mix” with passion fruit, lemon and citrus, and though the best-selling drink (by far) is a 32-ounce “fully loaded” Mai Tai ($52), Archipelago still sells the virgin mixes. “None of this is about the money,” Thomson says. “It’s something to do for the people who like us and are sitting at home. We had a regular who lives in the neighborhood come in and get the virgin piña colada mix. His wife’s pregnant, and that’s what she wanted."

The Tropical Mix is the most interesting for tiki historians and drink nerds, because it's Archipelago's version of Fassionola, an ingredient in vintage drinks, including the Hurricane and the Cobra's Fang.

“We’d been telling people two ounces of rum, but these days, you don’t gotta leave your house, so pour as much as you want,” Thomson says, laughing. The classic Hurricane would be one part dark rum, one part white rum and two parts of the mix, but Archipelago encourages experimentation: The cinnamon-colored mix — imagine fresh, tangy Hawaiian Punch with natural ingredients and no sticky sweetness — “works with vodka, whiskey, whatever,” Thomson says.

Less complicated is the piña colada, which tastes like straight coconut and pineapple. It arrives with a slushy texture, and if you’re not going to use it right away, just stick it in the fridge until you need a tropical escape, with or without white rum.