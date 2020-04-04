Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said Friday that officials estimate about 93,000 people could be become infected with covid-19 in the city, based on the District’s projections. See more about the models the city uses to project infections.
• Earl Stoddard, the head of Montgomery County’s emergency management office said that the county’s hospitals are starting to feel the strain of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
• Virginia added 306 known coronavirus cases Friday, while Maryland added 427 and the District added 104, putting the number of known cases in the greater Washington region at 5,535. The number of fatalities is 104 in the two states and the District.
• George Washington University Hospital will begin drive-through testing for the novel coronavirus beginning Monday in Foggy Bottom.
D.C. fire officials report five new coronavirus cases
Five more members of the D.C. fire department have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Friday night, bringing to 28 the number of firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians who have fallen ill.
The newly infected members are at home in quarantine, the department said. No other information was immediately made public.
The total number of fire department members out on quarantine is 168. Another 158 members have returned to work.
Gov. Larry Hogan urges prayer for those battling the coronavirus
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called on the state’s residents, regardless of religion or beliefs, to pray on Sunday for the sick, those who have died and for healthcare workers and others on the front lines battling the virus.
“In the Christian faith we use this time to reflect on sacrifice of one for the redemption of many,” said Hogan referring to Holy Week. “Regardless of your own faith or beliefs each and everyone of us is now being asked to make sacrifices that may very well help us save the lives of others.”
Montgomery County hospitals starting to feel the strain of coronavirus outbreak
Hospitals in Montgomery County are beginning to experience the strain of the coronavirus crisis, said Earl Stoddard, director of Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Twice in recent days, ventilators have had to be transported between hospitals or from the county’s emergency management service to a hospital to accommodate a sudden surge of patients with respiratory difficulties, he said. Healthcare providers are reporting an uptick in patients at their intensive care units.
“We haven’t tipped the scale yet, but we’re seeing enough action to register that the surge is coming,” Stoddard said.
According to analysis by county staff, Montgomery needs to add about 600 hospital beds to prepare for an anticipated peak in cases. Officials recently toured the recently-closed Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park with the Army Corps of Engineers, and hope to quickly re-open the 178-bed facility.
“One of the biggest mistakes the federal government made was not identifying the testing manufacturers soon enough,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a virtual town hall on Thursday. “The [tests] are going to come but we’re going to hit a surge here before they come.”