Hospitals in Montgomery County are beginning to experience the strain of the coronavirus crisis, said Earl Stoddard, director of Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Twice in recent days, ventilators have had to be transported between hospitals or from the county’s emergency management service to a hospital to accommodate a sudden surge of patients with respiratory difficulties, he said. Healthcare providers are reporting an uptick in patients at their intensive care units.

“We haven’t tipped the scale yet, but we’re seeing enough action to register that the surge is coming,” Stoddard said.

According to analysis by county staff, Montgomery needs to add about 600 hospital beds to prepare for an anticipated peak in cases. Officials recently toured the recently-closed Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park with the Army Corps of Engineers, and hope to quickly re-open the 178-bed facility.