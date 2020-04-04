Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stood at 5,535 on Friday, with 2,759 cases in Maryland, 2,015 in Virginia and 761 in the District. The total of virus-related deaths was 47 in Virginia, 43 in Maryland and 15 in the District, for a total of 105 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said Friday that officials estimate about 93,000 people could be become infected with covid-19 in the city, based on the District’s projections. See more about the models the city uses to project infections.

• Earl Stoddard, the head of Montgomery County’s emergency management office said that the county’s hospitals are starting to feel the strain of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

• Virginia added 306 known coronavirus cases Friday, while Maryland added 427 and the District added 104, putting the number of known cases in the greater Washington region at 5,535. The number of fatalities is 104 in the two states and the District.

• George Washington University Hospital will begin drive-through testing for the novel coronavirus beginning Monday in Foggy Bottom.