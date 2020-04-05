Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) phoned his favorite country radio station the other day and made a confession. He can’t listen anymore. The coronavirus pandemic consumes his every waking moment.

The host seemed unsurprised.

“Do you ever get tired of being interviewed?” she asked. “Because I’m seeing you everywhere.”

As the virus’s infection rate has surged, so has Hogan’s presence on the national news and talk shows he once shunned. The Republican has emerged as chief spokesman for the nation’s governors, offering a message equal parts sobering and hopeful: This pandemic, he says, is worse and will last longer than anyone imagines, and America is going to get through it together.

The media blitz is driven partly by Hogan’s role as chair of the National Governors Association. But it’s also fueled by his unvarnished predictions of an impending catastrophe, his resolute explanations of why a mass shutdown is worth the economic cost, and his position as one of the few Republicans willing to question statements by President Trump and declare that the United States was “caught flat-footed.”