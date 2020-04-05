Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stood at 6,442 Sunday morning, with 3,126 cases in Maryland, 2,410 in Virginia and 906 in the District. The total of virus-related deaths was 52 in Virginia, 53 in Maryland and 21 in the District, for a total of 126 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• As the number of coronavirus infections and deaths has surged, so has the national profile of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who has emerged as chief spokesman for the nation’s governors — and one of few Republicans willing to question the statements and actions of President Trump. Read more here.

• Another four members of the District’s Emergency Medical Services Department have tested positive for the virus, officials said Sunday. That brings the total number of infected firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians to 32.

• An additional 21 people died of covid-19 in the District, Maryland and Virginia over the course of the day Saturday, marking the largest one-day jump in fatalities since the coronavirus pandemic began. The added deaths bring the region’s cumulative toll to 126 fatalities, double the number of victims four days ago. Read more here.