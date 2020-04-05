Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• As the number of coronavirus infections and deaths has surged, so has the national profile of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who has emerged as chief spokesman for the nation’s governors — and one of few Republicans willing to question the statements and actions of President Trump. Read more here.
• Another four members of the District’s Emergency Medical Services Department have tested positive for the virus, officials said Sunday. That brings the total number of infected firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians to 32.
• An additional 21 people died of covid-19 in the District, Maryland and Virginia over the course of the day Saturday, marking the largest one-day jump in fatalities since the coronavirus pandemic began. The added deaths bring the region’s cumulative toll to 126 fatalities, double the number of victims four days ago. Read more here.
What a stay-at-home order means for you | Known coronavirus cases in the region | How to get tested | Mapping the spread in the U.S. | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story
Number of infected D.C. firefighters, paramedics and EMTs rises to 32
An additional four members of the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, the District said Sunday.
That brings to 32 the number of firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians who have fallen ill from the novel coronavirus. An assistant fire chief is included in that tally.
Fire officials said seven members have recovered and cleared for work. The fire department says 173 of its members are in quarantine, and 165 members who had been quarantined have returned to work. The department has more than 2,000 members.
A total of 17 members of the D.C. police department have tested positive for the coronavirus, and an additional 195 have quarantined. Another 194 members who had been in quarantine have returned to work. District police have said one of its officers is in critical condition.
The police department has more than 3,800 sworn members.
Unafraid to call out Trump, Hogan emerges as lead GOP voice for urgent action on pandemic
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) phoned his favorite country radio station the other day and made a confession. He can’t listen anymore. The coronavirus pandemic consumes his every waking moment.
The host seemed unsurprised.
“Do you ever get tired of being interviewed?” she asked. “Because I’m seeing you everywhere.”
As the virus’s infection rate has surged, so has Hogan’s presence on the national news and talk shows he once shunned. The Republican has emerged as chief spokesman for the nation’s governors, offering a message equal parts sobering and hopeful: This pandemic, he says, is worse and will last longer than anyone imagines, and America is going to get through it together.
The media blitz is driven partly by Hogan’s role as chair of the National Governors Association. But it’s also fueled by his unvarnished predictions of an impending catastrophe, his resolute explanations of why a mass shutdown is worth the economic cost, and his position as one of the few Republicans willing to question statements by President Trump and declare that the United States was “caught flat-footed.”
Hogan’s latest siren, based on the projections of epidemiologists advising him, is that the capital region will be the nation’s next hot spot, potentially crippling the federal government’s ability to respond.