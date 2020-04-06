From Sunday: Maryland Gov. Hogan issues emergency order for nursing homes as region continues coronavirus fight
Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an emergency order requiring nursing home staff to wear protective gear and segregate infected patients to halt the spread of the disease following outbreaks in the state’s long-term care facilities.
• The administration of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) ordered the Wharf Fish Market in Southwest Washington shut down Sunday after customers crowded its open-air marketplace Saturday, defying social-distancing orders. The closure will last through at least April 24.
• One month to the day of the first known coronavirus case in the Washington area, the region’s death toll hit 141, with 7,252 confirmed infections.
What a stay-at-home order means for you | Known coronavirus cases in the region | How to get tested | Mapping the spread in the U.S. | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton calls for release of inmates at halfway house
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) sent a letter asking the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons for an investigation into the conditions at Hope Village, a men’s halfway house in Southeast Washington.
In a letter dated Sunday, she said two residents died at the facility over the weekend. Norton said the bureau should “release as many residents from Hope Village as possible and as would be safe for the residents and the community.“
“Residents should be immediately released whenever possible and appropriate so that they can go home and be safe from the coronavirus, as opposed to being held in close proximity to others in an environment where the virus could easily be transmitted,” Norton said.
Her letter continued: “Almost all of these residents are on their way out of the criminal justice system” and have already served most of their sentences. She said she believes that “releasing them a little earlier for their protection and for the protection of the staff at Hope Village would be in the best interest of all concerned.”
Arlington school district runs out of meals while trying to distribute free food to families through spring break
Arlington Public Schools ran out of food part-way through an attempt to distribute free meals to families ahead of spring break, school officials said Sunday.
The Northern Virginia school system, which shuttered in mid-March due to coronavirus, continues to provide meals for students, a bid to feed families during closures that will last through the end of the school year in Virginia. More than 20 percent of the district’s 28,000 students qualify for free meals, but the district is distributing free meals to any child who shows up during the closures.
Officials opened food pick-up sites at five campuses, and have handed out roughly 1,000 meals per day ever since, according to school system spokesman Frank Bellavia. But the school system is ceasing meal distribution during its spring break, which runs from April 6 to April 10.
Interim Superintendent Cintia Z. Johnson announced in an email to parents last month that, on the Friday before break, school officials would provide a week’s worth of meals to families who arrived at one of the five pick-up spots.
It is important “to ensure [families] have food during Spring Break,” Johnson wrote.
Long lines soon formed that Friday, April 3, according to photos posted on social media. Bellavia said the school system planned to serve double its previous daily average of 1,000 meals, and manage to deliver food to 3,749 students before running out of supplies. He said the school does not know how many families it turned away without meals.
“Our food services [department] is purchasing food and prepping to resume distribution on Monday, April 13,” Bellavia said.
The school system will be adding two additional distribution sites at that time, he noted, bringing the total to seven. Officials do not currently have plans to deliver more food to families during spring break, he said.
Mother mourns Leilani Jordan, Maryland woman who died of coronavirus at 27
Leilani Margurite Jordan was getting worried.
No one was showing up for the early shift at the Giant supermarket in Largo where she worked part time. Because of the novel coronavirus, the morning was now set aside for the store’s elderly customers: the women who could barely walk on their own, who never knew where things were, whom she delighted in guiding to the milk or the store bathroom.
Jordan’s mother, Zenobia Shepherd, tried to explain the risks of working. But she said Jordan, who had a disability that caused “cognitive delays,” impaired her vision and left her reliant on a service dog, probably did not fully understand the potential dangers of the coronavirus.
And her daughter’s desire to help others, Shepherd said, was overpowering.
“She said, ‘Mommy, I’m going to work because no one else is going to help the senior citizens get their groceries,’ ” Shepherd said. “She only stopped going to work when she could no longer breathe.”
After experiencing telltale symptoms of the coronavirus, Jordan took a test and received positive results in late March. She was admitted to the hospital and placed on a ventilator a few days later, her mother said. She died a few hours after that, on Wednesday.
She was 27.
See the full story.