The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stood at 7,252 on Monday, with 3,610 cases in Maryland, 2,640 in Virginia and 1,002 in the District. The total of virus-related deaths was 52 in Virginia, 67 in Maryland and 22 in the District, for a total of 141 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an emergency order requiring nursing home staff to wear protective gear and segregate infected patients to halt the spread of the disease following outbreaks in the state’s long-term care facilities.

• The administration of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) ordered the Wharf Fish Market in Southwest Washington shut down Sunday after customers crowded its open-air marketplace Saturday, defying social-distancing orders. The closure will last through at least April 24.

• One month to the day of the first known coronavirus case in the Washington area, the region’s death toll hit 141, with 7,252 confirmed infections.