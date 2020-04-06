Arlington Public Schools ran out of food part-way through an attempt to distribute free meals to families ahead of spring break, school officials said Sunday.

The Northern Virginia school system, which shuttered in mid-March due to coronavirus, continues to provide meals for students, a bid to feed families during closures that will last through the end of the school year in Virginia. More than 20 percent of the district’s 28,000 students qualify for free meals, but the district is distributing free meals to any child who shows up during the closures.

Officials opened food pick-up sites at five campuses, and have handed out roughly 1,000 meals per day ever since, according to school system spokesman Frank Bellavia. But the school system is ceasing meal distribution during its spring break, which runs from April 6 to April 10.

Interim Superintendent Cintia Z. Johnson announced in an email to parents last month that, on the Friday before break, school officials would provide a week’s worth of meals to families who arrived at one of the five pick-up spots.

It is important “to ensure [families] have food during Spring Break,” Johnson wrote.

Long lines soon formed that Friday, April 3, according to photos posted on social media. Bellavia said the school system planned to serve double its previous daily average of 1,000 meals, and manage to deliver food to 3,749 students before running out of supplies. He said the school does not know how many families it turned away without meals.

“Our food services [department] is purchasing food and prepping to resume distribution on Monday, April 13,” Bellavia said.