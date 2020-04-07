Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stood at 8,028 on Tuesday, with 4,046 cases in Maryland, 2,881 in Virginia and 1,101 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 54 in Virginia, 91 in Maryland and 24 in the District, for a total of 169 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• The District, Maryland and Virginia saw their biggest single-day increase in fatalities related to the novel coronavirus Monday, with deaths up to 169 as officials warned that the region could become one of the country’s next hot spots and hospitals prepared for a surge of patients.

• The D.C. government released coronavirus data broken down by race for the first time, showing black residents are disproportionately represented among the dead. Fourteen of the District’s 24 covid-19 fatalities are black, or about 58 percent. Black residents compose about 46 percent of the city’s population.

• Vice President Pence announced that the Washington region would receive some of the ventilators that were loaned by California to the national stockpile. He said 200 will go to Maryland and 50 will go to the District.