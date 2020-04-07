With spring break fast approaching, Arlington Public Schools made plans to keep feeding the ever-escalating number of students who, as the coronavirus forces them home and threatens financial security, depend each week on the schools’ meal program.

The school division, which enrolls 28,000, has delivered free breakfasts and lunches to children under the age of 18 ever since Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered schools closed. Demand has been rising: In recent weeks, school officials distributed about 1,000 meals a day, said spokesman Frank Bellavia.

It wasn’t enough. School officials gave out meals to 3,749 students, Bellavia said, before they were forced to halt operations early. Among those left empty-handed: a single mom whose child attends an Arlington school. The virus, together with an underlying medical condition, has left the woman, who’s in her 60s, without work and forced to stay inside. After weeks of searching, she had finally secured a kind stranger willing to wait in line for meals at the closest Arlington campus. On Friday, the volunteer stood in line for 40 minutes, only to be told the supply of meals had run out.