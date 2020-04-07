Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• The District, Maryland and Virginia saw their biggest single-day increase in fatalities related to the novel coronavirus Monday, with deaths up to 169 as officials warned that the region could become one of the country’s next hot spots and hospitals prepared for a surge of patients.
• The D.C. government released coronavirus data broken down by race for the first time, showing black residents are disproportionately represented among the dead. Fourteen of the District’s 24 covid-19 fatalities are black, or about 58 percent. Black residents compose about 46 percent of the city’s population.
• Vice President Pence announced that the Washington region would receive some of the ventilators that were loaned by California to the national stockpile. He said 200 will go to Maryland and 50 will go to the District.
What a stay-at-home order means for you | Known coronavirus cases in the region | How to get tested | Mapping the spread in the U.S. | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story
Alexandria reports first death from coronavirus complications
The city of Alexandria on Monday night reported the first death of a resident from complications of covid-19.
The city's health department said the resident had previously tested positive for the virus.
“My colleagues and I are saddened by the first confirmed death of an Alexandria resident due to covid-19, and our thoughts are with their loved ones,” health department director Dr. Stephen A. Haering said in a statement.
The department said anyone who was in close contact with the patient has been contacted by health investigators and provided with guidance.
For privacy reasons, the department said it would not release more information about the person who died.
Montgomery school employees who worked at meal distribution site test positive
Two Montgomery County school system employees who were working at a meal distribution site have tested positive for covid-19, county officials said Monday night.
The employees, working at a meals location at Glen Haven Elementary School in Wheaton, were last on the job March 26, when neither showed symptoms, according to an investigation by county public health officials.
Health officials said other workers in close contact with the virus-positive employees have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The risk to students and others is considered low, they said, but asked that those who visited the Glen Haven site before March 26 self-monitor for symptoms.
County officials said the Glen Haven employees used masks and gloves while working and handled packaged food in the school kitchen, which was placed on tables and brought to cars.
The school system has closed the school’s kitchen, relying instead on a mobile delivery truck at the Glen Haven site.
For schools, a new challenge: How to feed students during spring break?
With spring break fast approaching, Arlington Public Schools made plans to keep feeding the ever-escalating number of students who, as the coronavirus forces them home and threatens financial security, depend each week on the schools’ meal program.
The school division, which enrolls 28,000, has delivered free breakfasts and lunches to children under the age of 18 ever since Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered schools closed. Demand has been rising: In recent weeks, school officials distributed about 1,000 meals a day, said spokesman Frank Bellavia.
So ahead of this week’s spring break, during which meal service is canceled, school officials took extra preparations. On Friday, they were ready to deliver roughly double their typical daily total, Bellavia said.
It wasn’t enough. School officials gave out meals to 3,749 students, Bellavia said, before they were forced to halt operations early. Among those left empty-handed: a single mom whose child attends an Arlington school. The virus, together with an underlying medical condition, has left the woman, who’s in her 60s, without work and forced to stay inside. After weeks of searching, she had finally secured a kind stranger willing to wait in line for meals at the closest Arlington campus. On Friday, the volunteer stood in line for 40 minutes, only to be told the supply of meals had run out.
See the full story.