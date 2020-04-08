The dozen federal lawmakers representing the national capital region on Wednesday urged the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prioritize supplies to D.C., Maryland and Virginia, days after the House oversight committee revealed the Washington region received a fraction of the supplies officials requested.

The group of lawmakers, led by Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and including House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and one Republican, Rep. Rob Wittman (Va.), signed a letter to FEMA administrator Peter T. Gaynor that said the region is closely connected through transit, work and commerce so the “lack of resources in one area inherently affects the others.”

Deborah Birx, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who is the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, last week recognized the region is on track to become one of the next “hotspots” for the novel coronavirus, the letter says.

“Our jurisdictions cannot wait until the surge is here if we need supplies now,” the letter says. “We expect to become a new epicenter of infection in coming weeks despite the recently implemented ‘stay-at-home’ orders.”

Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) signed the letter with Beyer, Hoyer, Wittman and Virginia Reps. Gerald E. Connolly and Jennifer Wexton, and Maryland Reps. Jamie Raskin and David Trone, as well as Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District’s nonvoting delegate.

Documents obtained by the House oversight committee last week showed how little medical and protective equipment Virginia, Maryland and the District received compared to those jurisdictions’ requests.