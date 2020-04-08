Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) launched statewide “strike teams” to respond to the crisis of coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes and other group living facilities, and he announced a crackdown on businesses that violate social distancing restrictions.
• The death toll at a Richmond-area long-term care facility reached 32 on Tuesday, with four more residents falling to covid-19 — the largest known outbreak at a single site in the greater Washington area. In Maryland, at least 10 nursing homes in Montgomery County have reported cases of covid-19.
• In an interview on MSNBC, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she is “fearful” the disease will take a disproportionate toll on African Americans. Hogan said Tuesday that Maryland will begin providing a racial breakdown of its cases, a day after 81 state delegates signed a letter requesting the data. Virginia has not released data about race among its cases.
• The District, Virginia and Maryland reported nearly 900 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday and 21 more fatalities.
12 federal lawmakers in D.C. region ask FEMA for more covid-19 supplies
The dozen federal lawmakers representing the national capital region on Wednesday urged the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prioritize supplies to D.C., Maryland and Virginia, days after the House oversight committee revealed the Washington region received a fraction of the supplies officials requested.
The group of lawmakers, led by Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and including House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and one Republican, Rep. Rob Wittman (Va.), signed a letter to FEMA administrator Peter T. Gaynor that said the region is closely connected through transit, work and commerce so the “lack of resources in one area inherently affects the others.”
Deborah Birx, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who is the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, last week recognized the region is on track to become one of the next “hotspots” for the novel coronavirus, the letter says.
“Our jurisdictions cannot wait until the surge is here if we need supplies now,” the letter says. “We expect to become a new epicenter of infection in coming weeks despite the recently implemented ‘stay-at-home’ orders.”
Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) signed the letter with Beyer, Hoyer, Wittman and Virginia Reps. Gerald E. Connolly and Jennifer Wexton, and Maryland Reps. Jamie Raskin and David Trone, as well as Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District’s nonvoting delegate.
Documents obtained by the House oversight committee last week showed how little medical and protective equipment Virginia, Maryland and the District received compared to those jurisdictions’ requests.
For example, the letter says, the District received none of the hospital ventilators or safety goggles officials requested; Maryland received less than a quarter of the 225,194 face shields and 421,532 respirator masks officials requested and Virginia received none of the surgical masks or face shields it requested.
As D.C. students struggle to get online, schools and parents rush to fill the void
When D.C. public schools closed on March 13, Na’Asia Hawkins was eight courses and five months short of walking across the graduation stage this summer. But now her courses were quickly shifting online, where Hawkins had little hope of keeping up. She had no computer, no WiFi and no idea how she would watch her 2-year-old son and do school work using her iPhone’s limited data plan.
A week later, she caught a break: Her teacher at Washington Metropolitan Opportunity Academy told her the city would permit high schoolers to bring the schools’ laptops home. She picked up the computer, turned her phone as a WiFi hotspot and got to work. But then, another hurdle: She quickly exhausted the data plan.
Hawkins had already needed to drop out of high school once when she had her son. But she re-enrolled in an alternative high school, studied, and was determined to graduate this time — no matter the cost.
“Searching for your work and looking up so many things on your phone [was] hard,” said Hawkins, an aspiring pediatrician. “It’s a big struggle for kids who don’t have computers, and I wish they did.”
Fourteen days into remote learning, the school closures have exposed the technology divides in the city — and how academically debilitating the divide is for students who fall on the wrong side of it.
