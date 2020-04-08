Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 8,926 on Wednesday, with 4,371 cases in Maryland, 3,340 in Virginia and 1,215 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 63 in Virginia, 103 in Maryland and 23 in the District, for a total of 189 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) launched statewide “strike teams” to respond to the crisis of coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes and other group living facilities, and he announced a crackdown on businesses that violate social distancing restrictions.

• The death toll at a Richmond-area long-term care facility reached 32 on Tuesday, with four more residents falling to covid-19 — the largest known outbreak at a single site in the greater Washington area. In Maryland, at least 10 nursing homes in Montgomery County have reported cases of covid-19.

• In an interview on MSNBC, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she is “fearful” the disease will take a disproportionate toll on African Americans. Hogan said Tuesday that Maryland will begin providing a racial breakdown of its cases, a day after 81 state delegates signed a letter requesting the data. Virginia has not released data about race among its cases.

• The District, Virginia and Maryland reported nearly 900 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday and 21 more fatalities.