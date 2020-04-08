Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• A surge in new coronavirus cases announced Wednesday lifted the total in the District, Maryland and Virginia to more than 10,000. Officials attributed much of the spike to increased testing after a backlog.
•D. C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) removed golf and tennis from the list of allowable recreational activities under her “stay-at-home” order. She also ordered the closure of farmers and fish markets until they demonstrate to the D.C. government that they have a plan for enforcing social distancing. New restrictions were also placed on grocery stores to limit crowding in aisles and exposure to staff.
• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered a two-week delay in the congressional primary elections scheduled for early June. He said he would ask the General Assembly to postpone May’s local and special elections until November.
• A dozen federal lawmakers representing the national capital region urged the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prioritize supplies to D.C., Maryland and Virginia, days after the House Oversight Committee revealed that the Washington region received a fraction of the supplies that officials requested.
With baseball paused, the Nationals and José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen hustle to feed the needy
If there weren’t a deadly virus making the rounds, the Washington Nationals would have been wrapping up a home series with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, with a World Series banner flapping in the breeze somewhere in the outfield bleachers. Fans would have been lined up at concessions stands, waiting on their chili dogs and Shack burgers with a cold beer in hand. Life would’ve been grand in the nation’s capital.
But there is a deadly virus making the rounds, and because of it, Nationals Park has been converted into a food production and distribution facility to feed the needy. The baseball team and its philanthropic arm, Nationals Philanthropies, have partnered with World Central Kitchen to prepare thousands of meals a day, which are being distributed to seniors and hard-hit families, residents of public housing in the Navy Yard and Southwest Waterfront communities, and people who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy in Fort Dupont.
D.C. mayor orders closure of farmers and fish markets without social distancing plans; bans tennis and golf
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Wednesday ordered farmers and fish markets to close unless they receive permission from city government to reopen with new restrictions and banned playing golf and tennis.
Market managers must submit a plan outlining how they will enforce social distancing to resume operations. The order comes after weekend crowds at a popular fish market on the Wharf — despite signs urging social distancing — prompted the D.C. government to shut down the businesses.
Those plans must include a limit on people in the market, a prohibition on pets and the option to order ahead online. Markets must also limit purchases to “grab-and-go” such as pre-bagged items, with a limited number of counters and booths.
The order, which takes effect Thursday, also imposes a host of restrictions on grocery stores and other retail food establishments like food banks and convenience stores, which remain open as essential businesses.
They must post signs outside instructing customers to wear a mask or face covering and to stay six feet from others, while also providing information on curbside service and online shopping. Stores must close self-service stations such as salad bars and space out checkout counters.
Grocery stores must also check their workers for symptoms before they start their shift. The order instructs the businesses to provide protective equipment to employees who come in close contact with others “if feasible.”
A union representing grocery store workers called on Bowser to treat their members as first responders to receive priority for testing and personal protective equipment. Trader Joe’s temporarily closed its 14th Street location on Wednesday after confirming that an employee who was last at the store on Sunday had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The mayor also removed golf and tennis from the list of allowable recreational activities under her stay-at-home order. Residents are still allowed to walk, bike and garden if they practice social distancing.
The Wednesday order reversed the closure of apartment rooftop and courtyard spaces, provided that people only visit these places with family members and while keeping their distance from others.
Nine more inmates test positive for coronavirus at D.C. jail
An additional nine D.C. jail inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said Wednesday. That is the highest one-day increase since the jail reported its first positive case on March 25. The jail now has 37 inmates who have tested positive.
The jail also reported that eight of its inmates who had tested positive have recovered, its first such announcement. Jail spokeswoman Keena Blackmon said those inmates no longer have a fever and are symptom-free.
Defense attorneys have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia and an emergency court petition in D.C. Superior Court seeking to secure the early release of hundreds of inmates who attorneys argue are behind bars for nonviolent, misdemeanor crimes and should be released to avoid contracting the virus.
The attorneys in both court battles are petitioning for the release of older inmates and those with chronic health problems, who the lawyers note are at greater risk of contracting the virus.
On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered an emergency inspection of the D.C. jail and said she may appoint a prison-downsizing expert to recommend categories of inmates who could be safely released or monitored outside the jail.
Officials are changing policies to get better data on coronavirus demographics
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Wednesday that he had directed the state Health Department to figure out how to capture more racial and ethnic information about patients who test positive for covid-19.
“We are seeing racial disparities in covid cases in places like New Orleans and New York,” Northam said, “and we must be able to measure this here in Virginia.”
Currently, Virginia has such data only for the cases handled directly by state health officials, which is 47 percent of reported positive cases, said Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner. The private labs and health-care providers that have handled the other 53 percent of cases are not collecting the data, he said. The state faces the same problem with deaths attributed to the coronavirus, Oliver said.
State health workers who investigate each case attempt to get the data, he said, but if it is not collected by the initial health-care provider, it might not be recoverable.
Going forward, though, Northam has instructed the Health Department to push providers to record demographics.
“We know long-standing racial inequities … lead to differences in underlying health conditions” that can make African Americans particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, Northam said.
Of the 47 percent of cases for which the state does have such data, 28 percent of those infected are black or African American, Oliver said. The state’s population is about 20 percent black. The disparity does not appear to be as evident among fatalities in which race was recorded, at just under 19 percent black or African American.
Oliver said he is sending a letter to physicians and other health workers urging them to record the data. He added that the unified command system coordinating Virginia’s response to the outbreak has a special group assigned to monitor the issue of racial disparity, noting that people of color are more likely to live in crowded, urban settings where transmission of the disease is harder to avoid.
The rest of the Washington region faces a similar challenge in understanding the racial component of the disease’s spread.
The District does not know the races of about 42 percent of the 1,444 people who are confirmed to have tested positive, because that information is not disclosed by laboratories, leaving city officials to ask patients directly during interviews.
In a Wednesday call between the D.C. Council and the mayor’s office, council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) asked whether the city could provide the race of people tested for coronavirus in addition to those who tested positive and died.
City Administrator Rashad M. Young (D) said the city was working to automate a system to collect demographic information. Young said it is not feasible to call the more than 8,000 people who have already been tested.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Tuesday that the state would work to release demographic information soon, but it has yet to do so.
33 deaths, one rehab center. The death toll keeps rising for Virginia’s largest outbreak.
Another resident of a Richmond-area long-term-care facility has died, bringing the coronavirus death toll there to 33.
In all, 148 residents and staff at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have tested positive for the virus — one of the largest known outbreaks in the greater Washington area. The Henrico County facility, which announced the latest death Wednesday afternoon, serves patients recovering from illness or injury, many of them elderly.
At care facility linked to three coronavirus deaths, official says staff need more protective equipment to halt spread
The 190-bed rehab center tested all of its residents and staff last week, regardless of whether they showed signs of illness. Some test results for staff remain outstanding. Thirty-five residents have tested negative.
The world’s most high-tech carwash: The sanitizing facility keeping D.C.'s ambulances going
In his 20 years as an emergency medical technician in the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, Tye Glover recalls having worn a hazmat suit only once.
That was before the novel coronavirus struck.
On Monday alone, Glover said, he and others from his ambulance crew had to suit up in full-body protective gear five or six times. The coronavirus poses such a risk of contagion that the District’s emergency medical personnel must go to lengths they’ve never gone to before to protect themselves and other first responders from catching the illness and to keep their ambulances clean as call after call comes in from people who are struggling to breathe.
The nerve center of that effort is a garage in an industrial section of Northeast Washington, where Glover found himself Tuesday morning. He had just wrapped up a 24-hour shift, much of it spent transporting patients suffering coronavirus symptoms from their homes to hospitals. Instead of going home to his wife, he volunteered to stay at this garage for an extra 12-hour shift, doing the work that has become essential to keeping D.C.'s first responder fleet going: cleaning ambulances.
The District purchased two top-of-the-line decontamination machines and put them into service March 21, two weeks after the first case was reported in the city. Now, with more than 1,200 people confirmed to have the illness in D.C. and city leaders forecasting a much worse toll ahead, the machines have been run nearly 400 times, blasting ambulances clean as fast as they can so they can get back on the streets.
First coronavirus-related death reported for Eastern Shore of Virginia
A woman who tested positive for the coronavirus has died on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, marking the first virus-related death in that region. The Eastern Shore Health District confirmed the death Wednesday.
The woman was in her 70s and had been hospitalized after experiencing symptoms. Additional details related to her health were not released.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our community. We are thinking about her family and friends during this difficult time,” Eastern Shore Health District Director Richard Williams said in a news release. “This growing crisis has already devastated many across the Commonwealth. We are investigating how she may have obtained the virus as we do in all cases in order to prevent the spread of covid-19,” the disease caused by the virus.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 75 people had died in Virginia after testing positive for the virus, and there are more than 3,600 confirmed cases in the state. The majority of those cases are near the state’s more densely populated areas, including Northern Virginia, Richmond and Virginia Beach. The two counties that make up the Eastern Shore, Accomack and Northampton, have 13 confirmed coronavirus cases between them.
Northam reconsidering budget; will allow mixed drink takeout and delivery
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is consulting with General Assembly leaders about modifying the state budget to reflect the costs of the pandemic.
His administration has said the outbreak is costing hundreds of millions of dollars now and could cost at least $2 billion over the next two years. The General Assembly last month passed a two-year, $135 billion spending plan that Northam is in the process of amending.
“We know the budget as passed just a few short weeks ago cannot move forward as written,” Northam said Wednesday. “We are expecting a recession with a drastic reduction in our revenues paired with large increases in spending to fight this epidemic.”
He has until midnight Saturday to sign, amend or veto the 1,291 pieces of legislation passed during this year’s legislative session. So far, Northam said he has acted on 864 bills.
Because the economic shutdown caused by the virus is putting particular strain on small businesses, Northam said he had directed the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to defer annual fees, licenses and permits that come up for renewal through June. That will affect about 6,000 businesses with liquor licenses, he said, and alleviates the problem of some being “in the position of paying for a license that they can’t use.”
He also directed the ABC board to allow businesses with a mixed beverage license to sell mixed drinks through takeout or delivery “to help augment their revenue stream.”
Coronavirus in D.C.: What the first month tells us about its spread
On March 7, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced the first known coronavirus case in the nation’s capital. As of April 6 — one month after the first diagnosis — the city had more than 1,200 cases and more than 20 fatalities.
With more infections reported each day, the District is one of many urban centers bracing for the possibility of becoming the next covid-19 hot spot. Over the past week, the city has been reporting about 100 cases every day, with a spike of more than 200 cases Wednesday alone.
In the coming weeks, the city will discover whether social distancing measures — including school closures and a stay-at-home order — will pay off in “flattening the curve,” or if the city’s pessimistic projection that the peak will not come until early summer will prove true.
Three additional deaths reported at Carroll County nursing home
Carroll County, Md., reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths at Pleasant View Nursing Home on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths there to 17.
Carroll County Health Department spokeswoman Maggie Kunz said she did not have information about the ages and genders of the deceased. The nursing home in Mount Airy is the site of Maryland’s largest outbreak.
In total, 81 residents and 31 staff members at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the department. Thirteen staff members who have tested positive do not live in the county and are not included in the 162 cases that have been reported countywide.
At Carroll Lutheran Village, a retirement community in the county, there has been one death. Twelve residents and two staff members in the community have tested positive.
Man sues Virginia governor because he can’t attend church on Easter
A southwest Virginia man claims in a lawsuit filed days ahead of Easter that the state’s coronavirus restrictions violate his freedom to worship.
Larry Hughes, identified in his lawsuit as “a professing Christian who has regularly attended religious services for many years,” filed his case Monday in Russell County Circuit Court. He argues that Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order limiting public and private gatherings to 10 people prevents him from attending church.
He is asking the court to issue a temporary restraining order or to order the state not to enforce it on Easter Sunday.
Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Northam (D), declined to discuss the lawsuit.
“We do not comment on ongoing litigation,” she said in an email. “The Governor will continue to make decisions, consistent with science and medical expertise, to protect public health.”
Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) defended Northam’s executive orders in a brief filed late Tuesday.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Moore is expected to hold a hearing by phone on Thursday.
In the suit, Hughes argues the governor’s 10-person limit “has a chilling effect” on his right to religious freedom “because he will not know the number of participants that may be at the service until he arrives. Even the pastor of a church may fear numerical noncompliance and simply close the doors to avoid turning out participants during service if the number suddenly exceeds the permissible limit.”
As coronavirus cases have soared in the state, Northam has issued increasingly strict executive orders intended to stem the spread. He has closed public and private schools for the academic year and ordered Virginians to stay home except to get food, medicine, medical care or exercise. Executive Order 55 specifies that residents may leave home to go to their places of worship, which have not been ordered to close. But the order also specifies that the 10-person limit applies to religious events, even those held outdoors.
Hughes’s lawsuit notes that Northam exempts certain businesses from the 10-person limit, including liquor stores, as long as they can maintain social distancing.
Coronavirus creates conflict for churches, where gatherings can be dangerous but also provide solace
“Assuming the existence of a compelling state interest, the Commonwealth cannot establish the ten (10) person numerical limitation is the least restrictive when so many other secular activities are permitted conditioned only on complying with social distancing guidelines.”
In the brief filed in response to the suit, Herring said Northam is doing what he must to protect Virginians.
“Faced with a deadly virus that currently has no established treatment or cure and has the potential to overwhelm the Commonwealth’s healthcare system, Governor Northam has had to make difficult decisions to slow the disease’s spread and save lives,” the brief says.
Herring notes that the federal government has urged avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, and that most states — and at least some localities in all 50 states — have prohibited large gatherings. New Hampshire’s restrictions were challenged on First Amendment grounds but upheld, Herring’s brief notes.
Hughes is a former coal miner and college professor in his 60s who normally drives 35 minutes to attend services at Gospel Tabenacle, Abingdon, according to his lawyer, Terrence Shea Cook.
Cook said his client understands the dangers posed by coronavirus, but thinks it should be up to the church and its congregation – not the governor – to decide how to go forward.
“We live in the modern world. We’re not flat-Earthers. We understand CDC [Centers for Disease Control] guidance,” Cook said. “But it should be up to the church.”
Virginia congressional primary pushed to late June
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Wednesday ordered a two-week delay in the congressional primary elections scheduled for early June and said he would ask the General Assembly to postpone May’s local and special elections until November.
“Elections are the foundation of democracy, and voting is a fundamental right,” Northam said. “But no one should have to choose between protecting their health or casting a ballot. Holding in-person elections right now would put the health of voters and our elections workers at risk.”
He said he had the power as governor to shift the primary elections to June 23 from their previously scheduled date of June 9 and that he had consulted with the speaker of the house and other lawmakers from both parties. Republicans will be choosing a candidate to run against incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) and had questioned why Northam timed the state’s stay-at-home order to run until June 10.
GOP leaders applauded Northam’s decision to delay the primary, with House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) calling it “a common-sense precaution.” He was less enthusiastic about delaying local elections for six months.
“We hope to work with the Governor and his party to come up with a better solution for May’s town elections, such as holding them in conjunction with the June 23 primary,” Gilbert said in an emailed statement.
Many localities around the state hold municipal elections in May, and moving those requires action by the legislature. The General Assembly will consider the matter when it returns to Richmond on April 22 for a scheduled session to take up any vetoes or legislative amendments issued by the governor.
Under Northam’s recommendation, the May elections would be consolidated onto the Nov. 3 presidential ballot. All absentee ballots already cast for the May elections would be thrown out and would have to be recast.
In addition, any voter who doesn’t qualify to vote in May but does qualify in November would be allowed to vote. Local officials whose term of office is set to end on June 30 would stay in office until the November elections.
D.C. convention center may be used for hospital overflow
D.C. officials have identified the Walter E. Washington Convention Center as a surge space for hospital beds during the pandemic, City Administrator Rashad M. Young said Wednesday.
The city is looking for space to house an additional 3,600 hospital beds to handle an expected surge in coronavirus cases. During a call with D.C. Council members, Young said most of those additional beds will be located within hospitals, which will be able to activate unused floors.
“There are other sites that are near or very close to their physical campuses that they’ve identified where surge capacity could go, and then we also have the convention center,” he said.
While the hospitals would continue handling the most severe cases in-house, Young said, the convention center could be used for those with mild covid-19 symptoms or other medical conditions that do not require critical care.
Young said that along with the convention center, officials are evaluating about 38 locations to determine whether they are suitable for additional bed space.