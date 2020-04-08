“Thankfully, our neighbor saw Prince slip into the drain,” said Dawson, 31.

AD

Dawson said she and her mom called the city’s 311 line, and officers with the Humane Rescue Alliance, along with the D.C. fire department, were sent to their home just off Michigan Avenue.

AD

But rescuers struggled to get some of the manhole covers off, so Dawson’s brother got in touch with D.C. Water officials. Crews from the utility arrived with a sledgehammer, according to Dawson, and opened more manhole covers so rescuers could climb down eight feet into the tunnels and search for the pooch.

“They said they saw paw prints but thought maybe it was from raccoons,” Dawson said. But after hours of searching, one of the Humane Rescue officers saw “something moving about 30 yards away” in the tunnel, Dawson said.

AD

As she and her family waited on the sidewalk, they saw the rescuer about 8 p.m. come up a ladder with Prince in his arms — about a half-mile from where the dog had fallen in.

“We were very worried,” Dawson said. “He’s deaf and blind and just doesn’t get around well at his old age. We were thrilled to see him.”

AD

She said she and her family were thankful for the firefighters and three humane rescue officers who searched for hours.

“They didn’t give up,” Dawson said. “We were just ready to call it. But they went above and beyond and kept looking until they found Prince.”

A video posted on social media from D.C. Fire shows a humane rescue officer holding Prince in his arms as others hold flashlights and Prince is pulled out of a small hole.

Last evening we received a call that a resident's 18-year-old blind dog had fallen into a storm drain🙀! We were called to assist @dcfireems & @HumaneRescue, and as a team rescued & returned the dog safely to his owner 🙌. pic.twitter.com/3lGMvJqi8T — DC Water (@dcwater) April 7, 2020

Dawson said Prince had no injuries and appeared to be unfazed by his ordeal, although he was a bit dirty and smelly.