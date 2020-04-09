Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stands at 10,634 on Thursday, with 5,531 cases in Maryland, 3,659 in Virginia and 1,444 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 75 in Virginia, 124 in Maryland and 28 in the District, for a total of 227 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• In the D.C. metro region, the number of confirmed cases climbed 76 percent in 24 hours, from 494 to 869. The jarring spike was driven by Maryland’s Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

• As District officials search for as many as 3,600 extra beds to handle the expected surge, they said Wednesday that they had identified the Walter E. Washington Convention Center as a spot to send patients with mild symptoms or other medical problems while hospitals primarily treat severe covid-19 cases.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) shut down golf courses and tennis courts and set new restrictions on food shopping. Farmers and fish markets must shift to “grab and go” to operate, and grocery stores must both limit the number of shoppers inside and instruct them to cover their faces.

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced a two-week delay of the congressional primary election scheduled for early June and asked the Virginia General Assembly to postpone May’s special and municipal elections until November.