Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• In the D.C. metro region, the number of confirmed cases climbed 76 percent in 24 hours, from 494 to 869. The jarring spike was driven by Maryland’s Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
• As District officials search for as many as 3,600 extra beds to handle the expected surge, they said Wednesday that they had identified the Walter E. Washington Convention Center as a spot to send patients with mild symptoms or other medical problems while hospitals primarily treat severe covid-19 cases.
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) shut down golf courses and tennis courts and set new restrictions on food shopping. Farmers and fish markets must shift to “grab and go” to operate, and grocery stores must both limit the number of shoppers inside and instruct them to cover their faces.
• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced a two-week delay of the congressional primary election scheduled for early June and asked the Virginia General Assembly to postpone May’s special and municipal elections until November.
Coronavirus in D.C.: What the first month tells us about its spread
On March 7, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced the first known coronavirus case in the nation’s capital. As of April 6 — one month after the first diagnosis — the city had more than 1,200 cases and more than 20 fatalities.
With more infections reported each day, the District is one of many urban centers bracing for the possibility of becoming the next covid-19 hot spot. Over the past week, the city has been reporting about 100 cases every day, with a spike of more than 200 cases Wednesday alone.
In the coming weeks, the city will discover whether social distancing measures — including school closures and a stay-at-home order — will pay off in “flattening the curve,” or if the city’s pessimistic projection that the peak will not come until early summer will prove true.
The next 30 days could point to whether the D.C. metro area’s death count will continue rising exponentially, like New York’s, or if the pace will slow, like in San Francisco.
The rising number of covid-19 cases in The District has coincided with a rise in testing, as local hospitals launched their own testing sites and the city’s public health lab increased its workload.
Local governments in D.C. region revise budgets, halt projects
Alexandria officials have begun placing long-awaited projects such as a new Waterfront Park on hold. The D.C. government has frozen hiring and will forgo salary increases. And in Montgomery County, a proposal for a supplemental property tax increase is dead.
The financial impact of the shutdown of businesses and organizations caused by the coronavirus pandemic is quickly coming into view. Local government officials said they stand to lose millions of dollars in revenue, which is certain to affect services. Several have begun revising their budgets and cutting spending.
In Arlington, County Manager Mark Schwartz told the County Board that his staff estimates a nearly $56 million drop in revenue for the coming year’s budget. D.C. officials anticipate having to cut $607 million in spending in the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, and reduce spending by about the same amount in the upcoming fiscal year.
“What was unthinkable two months ago is now in front of us,” Schwartz said. “Businesses have laid off staff, residents have lost jobs, schools have closed, and only the most essential functions continue. In over 30 years of my public service, I have seen nothing like this.”
