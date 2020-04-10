Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stood at 11,766 on Friday, with 6,186 cases in Maryland, 4,053 in Virginia and 1,527 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 138 in Maryland, 109 in Virginia and 33 in the District, for a total of 280 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• The District, Maryland and Virginia on Thursday reported 53 additional coronavirus fatalities combined, another single-day record. The region’s leaders braced for the death toll to continue rising and confronted the disproportionate impact the pandemic was having on the area’s black residents.

• The number of jobless claims filed in the District, Maryland and Virginia reached 272,559 in the week ended April 4. Nonessential businesses have been closed in all three jurisdictions for three weeks as leaders scrambled to contain the spread of the virus.

• Officials on Thursday reported the deaths of six more residents at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, the site of one of the worst outbreaks in the country with 39 dead. Those victims make up a large share of Virginia’s 109 fatalities.

• On Thursday, Maryland for the first time released racial demographics of its covid-19 cases and fatalities. Maryland is about 30 percent black, but African Americans made up half of the deaths and cases where race is known. That includes 55 of 103 fatalities where officials have demographic information.