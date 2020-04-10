From Thursday: Record set for single-day covid-19 deaths in D.C., Maryland and Virginia at 53; black residents hit hardest
Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• The District, Maryland and Virginia on Thursday reported 53 additional coronavirus fatalities combined, another single-day record. The region’s leaders braced for the death toll to continue rising and confronted the disproportionate impact the pandemic was having on the area’s black residents.
• The number of jobless claims filed in the District, Maryland and Virginia reached 272,559 in the week ended April 4. Nonessential businesses have been closed in all three jurisdictions for three weeks as leaders scrambled to contain the spread of the virus.
• Officials on Thursday reported the deaths of six more residents at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, the site of one of the worst outbreaks in the country with 39 dead. Those victims make up a large share of Virginia’s 109 fatalities.
• On Thursday, Maryland for the first time released racial demographics of its covid-19 cases and fatalities. Maryland is about 30 percent black, but African Americans made up half of the deaths and cases where race is known. That includes 55 of 103 fatalities where officials have demographic information.
Coronavirus spring-cleaning surge leaves residential garbage cans overflowing
On a warm morning amid a global health pandemic, Fairfax County sanitation workers reported for duty on a day that brought another increased workload. Wearing N95 masks, they leaped on and off a county garbage truck, emptying trash carts that have been unusually full in recent weeks.
Homebound residents in the Washington region are busying themselves with spring cleaning and yardwork during the coronavirus shutdown, putting stress on some suburban trash collection systems. Jurisdictions are collecting up to 40 percent more residential trash, even as they encourage residents to forgo yard waste disposal or tidying up.
In some cities and counties, workers are no longer picking up bulky items or trash bags outside containers — efforts to encourage social distancing among workers and make the size of hauls more manageable.
Alan Phillips, a heavy equipment supervisor for the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services, followed workers on their route Wednesday to ensure the safety of the crew.
In addition to issuing personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, officials sought to keep sanitation employees as physically separated as possible. Shuttles transported workers to routes in an effort to reduce the number of people sharing a garbage truck’s cab.
Montgomery County to require shoppers to wear masks starting Monday
Montgomery County, a suburb of 1 million, announced Thursday that all shoppers must wear face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail establishments starting Monday.
Under the order from county health officer Travis Gayles, businesses must also limit the number of customers in the store and enforce social distancing among patrons while they wait. Those who fail to do so could face a $500 fine, the county said in a statement.
The new requirements in Montgomery come just one day after D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) issued a similar order on social distancing and masks for patrons shopping for food.
It also comes after the Montgomery County Council announced plans to consider a regulation that would have mandated face coverings in essential businesses by April 23.
County Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large) said that in light of Gayles’s order, council members do not intend to pursue further regulation.
“Good news,” he said. “Now we have a nice, strong policy — and earlier than we wanted.”
