From Sunday: 44 more covid deaths are reported in the D.C. area amid new data showing the effect on black communities
Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• The Washington region reported 44 additional deaths Sunday caused by covid-19 as the number of known coronavirus infections grew to 15,397.
• Maryland for the first time Sunday began reporting infections by Zip code. The hardest-hit area in the state is a part of Baltimore City with a mostly African American population, followed by three Zip codes in Montgomery County.
• Starting this week, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties will require shoppers at grocery stores, pharmacies and large retail outlets to wear masks.
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Sunday the District remains on track to see coronavirus hospitalizations peak in June, well after other cities, including New York, have experienced the worst of the pandemic.