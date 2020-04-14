Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• A group of scientists advising Virginia’s government said Monday that social distancing in the state appears to be working, and their models show the state’s hospitals have enough beds to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic for the next few months if current trends continue.

• D.C. officials said Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) will decide this week whether to extend school and business closures beyond the current end date of April 24, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he is talking with scientists, doctors and business leaders about how and when to safely lift Maryland’s restrictions.

• Across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, 3,173 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized during the outbreak, according to tallies from state health departments. The number of hospitalizations is up this week compared with last week but falls short of the numbers anticipated in a surge that officials have said could begin as early as mid-April.

• An inmate at Jessup Correctional Institution was the first Maryland state prisoner to die of covid-19, and officials in Carroll County announced six more deaths connected to the Pleasant View Nursing Home, bringing the total number of fatalities at the 104-bed facility to 24. Officials also announced the first death of an inmate in the D.C. jail.

GW to convert empty dorm into temporary housing for medical staff George Washington University has opened 65 dorm rooms on its Foggy Bottom campus to house medical professionals fighting the novel coronavirus, university officials said, amid tension with some students who have protested being denied the chance to retrieve their belongings. The rooms in Munson Hall, equipped with kitchens and bathrooms, will be available to medical staff who cannot or don't want to travel to their own homes, said Barbara L. Bass, vice president for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences. "As we navigate the uncertainty of the covid-19 pandemic, this is one way that GW can show our support for the hard working and dedicated front line health care teams," Bass said in a statement. The announcement comes as the District prepares for a surge of patients. What started as a few cases in early March has exploded to more than 16,000 reported cases and more than 400 deaths in the District, Maryland and Virginia. City officials estimate hospitalizations will peak in June, and some doctors and other hospital staff who will be exposed to the virus are expected to choose alternative housing rather than risk spreading it to their families. See the full story. By Lauren Lumpkin