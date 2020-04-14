Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• A group of scientists advising Virginia’s government said Monday that social distancing in the state appears to be working, and their models show the state’s hospitals have enough beds to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic for the next few months if current trends continue.
• D.C. officials said Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) will decide this week whether to extend school and business closures beyond the current end date of April 24, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he is talking with scientists, doctors and business leaders about how and when to safely lift Maryland’s restrictions.
• Across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, 3,173 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized during the outbreak, according to tallies from state health departments. The number of hospitalizations is up this week compared with last week but falls short of the numbers anticipated in a surge that officials have said could begin as early as mid-April.
• An inmate at Jessup Correctional Institution was the first Maryland state prisoner to die of covid-19, and officials in Carroll County announced six more deaths connected to the Pleasant View Nursing Home, bringing the total number of fatalities at the 104-bed facility to 24. Officials also announced the first death of an inmate in the D.C. jail.
GW to convert empty dorm into temporary housing for medical staff
George Washington University has opened 65 dorm rooms on its Foggy Bottom campus to house medical professionals fighting the novel coronavirus, university officials said, amid tension with some students who have protested being denied the chance to retrieve their belongings.
The rooms in Munson Hall, equipped with kitchens and bathrooms, will be available to medical staff who cannot or don’t want to travel to their own homes, said Barbara L. Bass, vice president for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
“As we navigate the uncertainty of the covid-19 pandemic, this is one way that GW can show our support for the hard working and dedicated front line health care teams,” Bass said in a statement.
The announcement comes as the District prepares for a surge of patients. What started as a few cases in early March has exploded to more than 16,000 reported cases and more than 400 deaths in the District, Maryland and Virginia. City officials estimate hospitalizations will peak in June, and some doctors and other hospital staff who will be exposed to the virus are expected to choose alternative housing rather than risk spreading it to their families.
Prominent Virginia pastor who said ‘God is larger than this dreaded virus’ dies of covid-19
A prominent Richmond-area evangelical pastor died on the eve of Easter after contracting the novel coronavirus.
Bishop Gerald Glenn, founder and leader since 1995 of the New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Chesterfield, was the first black chaplain of that community’s police department and was a police officer before becoming a pastor, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday.
He was a friend and a pillar of the region’s faith community, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) tweeted Sunday.
“My heart sinks as I learn this morning that Bishop Gerald Glenn, pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, died yesterday from COVID-19,” Kaine said. “May all do as much for so many.”
Glenn preached in church about the virus in March, before he became sick, encouraging people not to be afraid. On March 22, five days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) had urged people to “avoid non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people,” Glenn told his congregation that “I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus,” according to a video played April 6 by Richmond station WTVR.
