The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stood at 16,661 on Tuesday, with 8,939 cases in Maryland, 5,763 in Virginia and 1,959 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 263 in Maryland, 149 in Virginia and 53 in the District, for a total of 465 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• A group of scientists advising Virginia’s government said Monday that social distancing in the state appears to be working, and their models show the state’s hospitals have enough beds to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic for the next few months if current trends continue.

• D.C. officials said Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) will decide this week whether to extend school and business closures beyond the current end date of April 24, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he is talking with scientists, doctors and business leaders about how and when to safely lift Maryland’s restrictions.

• Across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, 3,173 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized during the outbreak, according to tallies from state health departments. The number of hospitalizations is up this week compared with last week but falls short of the numbers anticipated in a surge that officials have said could begin as early as mid-April.

• An inmate at Jessup Correctional Institution was the first Maryland state prisoner to die of covid-19, and officials in Carroll County announced six more deaths connected to the Pleasant View Nursing Home, bringing the total number of fatalities at the 104-bed facility to 24. Officials also announced the first death of an inmate in the D.C. jail.