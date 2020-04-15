From Tuesday: Covid-19 deaths pass 500 in Washington region after record tally of fatalities reported
Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• The number of covid-19 deaths in the greater Washington region passed 500 Tuesday with a record one-day increase in reported fatalities, even as local leaders maintained that social distancing measures like closing businesses and schools appear to be working.
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said hospitalizations in the nation’s capital could peak in late May, a month earlier than previously projected, if area residents continue to stay at home and avoid large groups.
• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is expected to announce Wednesday how much longer nonessential businesses will remain closed after his initial order expires on April 23. A separate stay-at-home order for Virginia residents extends through June 10.
• The District reported 15 new deaths, for a total of 68. All but two of the D.C. fatalities reported Tuesday involved black patients, further illustrating the disproportionate impact of the virus on African Americans in the city.
Hospitals in Prince George’s seeing an influx of critically ill coronavirus patients
Prince George’s County hospitals have been inundated with critically ill coronavirus patients and are sending some to facilities outside the county when they run out of beds, hospital officials warned Tuesday.
The majority-black suburb of 900,000 residents had 72 covid-19 deaths and 2,356 confirmed cases as of Tuesday — more than any other county in Maryland or in the neighboring District.
At a briefing of the Prince George’s County Council, officials said hospitals in the county are reporting higher-than-average rates of fatalities and confirmed positive cases, the latest evidence that the deadly virus is disproportionately affecting African American communities.
The county has about 15 percent of Maryland’s population but a quarter of the state’s coronavirus cases. Data analyzed by The Washington Post shows that 11 of the 15 Zip codes in Maryland with the highest rates of infection are in Prince George’s.
Both Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly and MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton had to send patients to other hospitals when their own critical care units filled, representatives said Tuesday.
The two hospitals, along with Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham and Fort Washington Medical Center, are rapidly adding beds by converting space inside their facilities and adding tents outside, officials said.
