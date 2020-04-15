Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stands at 17,735 on Wednesday, with 9,476 cases in Maryland, 6,197 in Virginia and 2,062 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 303 in Maryland, 155 in Virginia and 68 in the District, for a total of 526 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• The number of covid-19 deaths in the greater Washington region passed 500 Tuesday with a record one-day increase in reported fatalities, even as local leaders maintained that social distancing measures like closing businesses and schools appear to be working.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said hospitalizations in the nation’s capital could peak in late May, a month earlier than previously projected, if area residents continue to stay at home and avoid large groups.

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is expected to announce Wednesday how much longer nonessential businesses will remain closed after his initial order expires on April 23. A separate stay-at-home order for Virginia residents extends through June 10.

• The District reported 15 new deaths, for a total of 68. All but two of the D.C. fatalities reported Tuesday involved black patients, further illustrating the disproportionate impact of the virus on African Americans in the city.