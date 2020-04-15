Stina, illustrator, Stockholm

Why get a squirrel tattoo?

“Red squirrels are beautiful and make me happy,” Stina explained in an email. “I love it when I encounter them in the wild.”

Stina has noticed that squirrel tattoos aren’t too common where she lives. She has a big, bright and colorful one pictured sitting among oak leaves on her upper right arm. It is the first squirrel that tattoo artist Veronica Lendel ever did, although she has done many animals, mostly dogs and cats.

AD

AD

Said Veronica: “There is always a challenge in creating designs for others to wear the rest of their lives. This one was a bit easier since Stina works as an illustrator and could send me a good sketch of her vision, so it was a collaboration of her design and my style.”

As for the reaction to the tattoo, Stina said: “People have found it cute. Some were surprised by the size of the tattoo, wondering if it was painful to do. It was tolerable. My neighbor is the only person who has seen it in real life so far, because of the corona situation.”

Chris, stay-at-home dad, Southern California

“I love any kind of challenge,” Chris said. And so three years ago when his wife said someone at work had found a baby fox squirrel under a tree being threatened by a cat, he offered to foster it.

AD

“From the get-go, she not only imprinted on us, she got way too accustomed to all the other animals in the family,” Chris said. He was afraid if they released the squirrel, it would be too trusting to survive on its own.

AD

Now Lucy — as they named her — is part of the family. She goes on vacation with them, traveling in a little carrier, and she has her own Instagram: Lucy the Wonder Squirrel.

Chris has been collecting tattoos since he was 17 and didn’t have a lot of room on his arms and legs for another. But he wanted to celebrate Lucy. Tattoo artist Mark Walker from the Grand Reaper in San Diego inked a portrait of Lucy on the palm of Chris’s left hand.

AD

“I can easily say it’s probably the most painful tattoo that I've had,” Chris said.

The tattoo is not in an obvious place, but when people do notice it — usually when Chris hands over money when paying a bill — they’re intrigued.

Said Chris: “Everyone who hears the story about Lucy loves it. They think it’s the most amazing thing to have a pet squirrel.”

Fer, language teacher and translator, Xalapa, Mexico

Fer, a language teacher in the state of Veracruz, east of Mexico City, says she doesn’t have any strong opinions about squirrels, though she does love watching them eat. She decided on the unique twin-squirrel design across the top of her chest because she is drawn to the aesthetic of tattoo artist Jacqueline Olivera.

AD

AD

“I loved Jac’s design and I thought it would be a great idea to have those two squirrels on my skin,” Fer wrote in an email.

Olivera has a strong, linear style. She specializes in animals and often incorporates arrows as a design motif.

“When I make my designs, I only think about the composition, that the images look nice,” Olivera wrote. “I let my clients give them the interpretation they want.”

What sort of reactions does the tattoo elicit?

Wrote Fer: “Well, people say it’s a pretty cool tattoo and some ask me why I got dead squirrels tattooed. LOL.”

Sarah, teacher, Hudsonville, Mich.

Sarah already had three other tattoos — each in memory of a family member — when she was inspired to add a squirrel to the inside of her right ankle.

AD

The motivation was a visit from a Spanish exchange student named Emma. Emma grew up in a part of Spain that has no squirrels and was captivated by the ones she encountered there. Wrote Sarah: “She loved seeing them and on our family trip to New York City she spent a ton of time spotting squirrels and taking pictures.”

AD

Emma is a talented artist. Sarah asked her to sketch a squirrel and then surprised Emma by taking her to Love Tattoo in Jenison, Mich. There, Kaleb Herbert transformed Emma’s sketch into a tattoo for Sarah.

Sarah teaches middle school orchestra at a public school. Her students find the tattoo cute.

“I have been stopped by complete strangers to compliment the tattoo,” Sarah said. “They are always impressed by the softness of the fur. Everyone loves the story behind the tattoo.”

John, bike messenger, Washington, D.C.

John’s connection to squirrels goes way back — almost to the day he was born. When his parents were returning from the hospital after John’s birth, his father saw a black squirrel jumping in the snow. “Black Squirrel” became John’s childhood nickname.

AD

In 2011, just before John went to work as a bicycle messenger, he went to Tattoo Paradise on 18th Street NW, where artist Nikki “Balls” Lugo rendered his namesake squirrel across his sternum.

AD

“I like them a lot,” John said of squirrels. He feeds them and takes pictures of them.

“They just come right up to you,” he said. “I’ve had a couple go into my bag before.”

Kate, artist/photographer, Maryland

“I love all kinds of squirrels,” Kate said. Every day, about 10 visit her suburban Maryland home to be fed. When she wanted to memorialize this bond, Kate thought back to her childhood in Poland.

“When I was a little girl, my mom would take me to a local garden to feed the red squirrels by hand,” Kate said.

AD

Kate went to Robby Latos of Damascus Tattoo to have the colorful design inked on her right leg, below the knee. The tattoo took all day to apply.

“I wasn't expecting it to be that grand, but he said if you want all the details, we need to do it in a big way,” Kate said. Just looking at the tattoo makes Kate feel like her soul is being lifted.