A member of the nursing staff at St. Elizabeths Hospital began coughing on March 20. He thought it was his chronic bronchitis flaring up, so he took his medication and took off work to recover. Over the next two days, his health deteriorated.

On March 25, he checked into MedStar Washington Hospital Center with a fever of 103 degrees, then was placed in intensive care and put on a ventilator. The next day, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

After more than three weeks in the hospital, he is hoping to be released later this week and is angry over the District’s early efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Since about the time he was diagnosed, the disease has sickened dozens within St. Elizabeths and killed four.

“If we’re in a government building, and there’s a rumor that somebody’s got a gun, what are they going to do? They’re going to clear the building,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing his job. “If there’s a rumor that there’s someone with corona in the building a week or two weeks ago, why didn’t they take precautions?”

As coronavirus cases increase among patients and staff at St. Elizabeths, advocates say the hospital hasn’t done enough to protect those who live and work at the 165-year-old city-owned facility in Southeast Washington. Four patients at the facility — which houses civilly and criminally committed mental patients — have died of the coronavirus, while about 12 percent have tested positive and more than half are in quarantine.