From Wednesday: Business shutdowns extended into May amid signs that steps are helping slow coronavirus spread
Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Virginia’s shutdown of nonessential businesses will extend until May 8. The closure of hair salons, movie theaters and other nonessential businesses had been set to expire next week before Gov. Ralph Northam (D) extended it, and his stay-at-home order remains in place until June 10.
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) extended a public health emergency until May 15 that had been set to expire after April 24, requiring residents to continue staying at home, banning gatherings of 10 or more and keeping schools closed through the new date. The mayor’s order also requires people to wear masks or face coverings at hotels, during taxi and ride-share trips, and when selling food.
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who already had renewed his business ban for 30 more days until May 10, on Wednesday ordered residents to wear masks when they go to stores.
• The District, Maryland and Virginia reported a record high of 93 confirmed coronavirus deaths Wednesday. In addition, Maryland reported 64 probable covid-19 fatalities that have not been confirmed by a lab test.
Protecting D.C. residents with disabilities — and the people who work with them
Right now, in the nation’s capital, a man with intellectual disabilities is in a house, fighting covid-19, with the help of a person who chose to quarantine with him.
That person is not a relative or a longtime friend or even a neighbor.
He works for one of the city’s many disability service providers, and he is now spending his days separated from his family, sleeping in a home where two roommates with intellectual and developmental disabilities have tested positive for the virus. One of the roommates is in the hospital, and the other needs help in ways that require more than a casual touch.
“We’re bathing people, we’re feeding people, we’re changing people,” explains Danielle Darby, the chief operating officer of RCM of Washington, one of the largest disability service providers in the District. “We’re brushing teeth.”
And they are doing all that with limited protective gear.
Tech glitches, harassment mar Fairfax County schools’ online learning rollout
Leia Surovell woke on Tuesday feeling hopeful. Everything was still horrible in the world the virus wrought, but it was the first day of online learning for Fairfax County Public Schools since campuses closed a month ago. To Surovell, a high school senior, it felt like a small return to normalcy.
She styled her hair and dressed nicely, in jeans and a long-sleeved white sweater, for the first time in weeks. She forwent her usual bagel for a special breakfast of Nutella-and-banana toast. She sat down at her laptop, pulled out a notebook and logged in.
The first message arrived 30 minutes into AP Environmental Science.
“F--- you, yiu smell like gay,” someone whose username contained several expletives wrote in a class group chat. Another user joined and selected a username that included the n-word. Someone named “lil uzi #6” lamented that the coronavirus quarantine prevented sexual activity during lunch break.
Surovell reached for her buzzing phone: “What was that,” a classmate had texted.
“I can’t believe this,” another replied.
“I’m furious,” wrote Surovell, 17.
Most St. Elizabeths patients under quarantine after four coronavirus deaths
A member of the nursing staff at St. Elizabeths Hospital began coughing on March 20. He thought it was his chronic bronchitis flaring up, so he took his medication and took off work to recover. Over the next two days, his health deteriorated.
On March 25, he checked into MedStar Washington Hospital Center with a fever of 103 degrees, then was placed in intensive care and put on a ventilator. The next day, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
After more than three weeks in the hospital, he is hoping to be released later this week and is angry over the District’s early efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Since about the time he was diagnosed, the disease has sickened dozens within St. Elizabeths and killed four.
“If we’re in a government building, and there’s a rumor that somebody’s got a gun, what are they going to do? They’re going to clear the building,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing his job. “If there’s a rumor that there’s someone with corona in the building a week or two weeks ago, why didn’t they take precautions?”
As coronavirus cases increase among patients and staff at St. Elizabeths, advocates say the hospital hasn’t done enough to protect those who live and work at the 165-year-old city-owned facility in Southeast Washington. Four patients at the facility — which houses civilly and criminally committed mental patients — have died of the coronavirus, while about 12 percent have tested positive and more than half are in quarantine.