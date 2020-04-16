Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stands at 18,765 on Thursday, with 10,038 cases in Maryland, 6,526 in Virginia and 2,201 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 413 in Maryland, 197 in Virginia and 73 in the District, for a total of 683 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Virginia’s shutdown of nonessential businesses will extend until May 8. The closure of hair salons, movie theaters and other non­essential businesses had been set to expire next week before Gov. Ralph Northam (D) extended it, and his stay-at-home order remains in place until June 10.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) extended a public health emergency until May 15 that had been set to expire after April 24, requiring residents to continue staying at home, banning gatherings of 10 or more and keeping schools closed through the new date. The mayor’s order also requires people to wear masks or face coverings at hotels, during taxi and ride-share trips, and when selling food.

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who already had renewed his business ban for 30 more days until May 10, on Wednesday ordered residents to wear masks when they go to stores.

• The District, Maryland and Virginia reported a record high of 93 confirmed coronavirus deaths Wednesday. In addition, Maryland reported 64 probable covid-19 fatalities that have not been confirmed by a lab test.