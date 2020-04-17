Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• The coronavirus caseload in Virginia, Maryland and the District has doubled in a week to more than 20,000 confirmed patients. The death toll reached 750.
• An additional 177,450 people filed for unemployment assistance in the three jurisdictions last week, pushing the jobless ranks to more than 390,000 people in the four weeks since social distancing measures shut down all but essential businesses.
• A business group in the District begged city leaders for immediate aid to prevent a wave of bankruptcies and permanent closures. In Richmond, dozens rallied to pressure Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to publicly release plans for how and when to reopen commerce. Like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Northam has warned that relaxing restrictions quickly could lead to another spike in cases and prolong the economic downturn.
• The death toll includes Michael Miller, 60, who helped to manage the Ride On bus fleet for Montgomery County. He was the local government’s first employee to die of covid-19.