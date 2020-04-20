Despite protests in Annapolis and Richmond against executive stay-at-home orders, business and labor leaders in the Washington region are adamant that scientists and public health experts should have the biggest say in deciding when and how to reopen the economy in the coronavirus pandemic.

Management and union leaders also said that they have confidence in the three elected officials with ultimate authority in the matter: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

“We think the most important thing, and we defer to the science on this, is that openings occur with the health and safety of everyone in mind,” said Julie Coons, president of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “We respect the governor’s guidance and requirements. Certainly, we have not had a single member suggesting otherwise.”

The desire of business and labor leaders to rely on science will help the two governors and mayor to resist pressure to lift shutdowns too early and risk a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

That said, business and labor do differ somewhat on how to weigh the competing interests in a fissure similar to the one emerging in the political sphere.

Business places greater emphasis on moving earlier to ease the shutdowns, preferably by June, to contain the economic damage.