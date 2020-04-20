Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 24,200 on Monday, with 12,836 cases in Maryland, 8,567 in Virginia and 2,797 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 554 in Maryland, 280 in Virginia and 96 in the District, for a total of 930 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant, recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Local leaders slammed President Trump for encouraging protests against stay-at-home orders and contradicted White House claims that sufficient tests exist to reopen the economy. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) described Trump’s comments defending protesters as unhelpful and nonsensical, while Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said the president’s claims that the country has enough tests are “delusional.”

• The District, Maryland and Virginia reported a total of 1,133 newly confirmed cases and 39 deaths Sunday, but it was fewer than Saturday. The region’s elected leaders have said they need to see at least 14 days of continued declines in deaths and hospitalizations before considering whether to lift restrictions.

• Hogan announced Sunday he had signed an executive order granting early release to hundreds of inmates. Also Sunday, a federal judge ordered the D.C. jail to improve medical, cleaning and social distancing procedures for its 1,400 prisoners, but the order stopped short of releasing inmates.

• Among those who died of covid-19 over the weekend was the grandmother of D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8).