From Sunday: Maryland and Virginia governors blast Trump over protests and lack of coronavirus testing as cases continue to rise in the capital region
Here are some of the most significant, recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Local leaders slammed President Trump for encouraging protests against stay-at-home orders and contradicted White House claims that sufficient tests exist to reopen the economy. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) described Trump’s comments defending protesters as unhelpful and nonsensical, while Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said the president’s claims that the country has enough tests are “delusional.”
• The District, Maryland and Virginia reported a total of 1,133 newly confirmed cases and 39 deaths Sunday, but it was fewer than Saturday. The region’s elected leaders have said they need to see at least 14 days of continued declines in deaths and hospitalizations before considering whether to lift restrictions.
• Hogan announced Sunday he had signed an executive order granting early release to hundreds of inmates. Also Sunday, a federal judge ordered the D.C. jail to improve medical, cleaning and social distancing procedures for its 1,400 prisoners, but the order stopped short of releasing inmates.
• Among those who died of covid-19 over the weekend was the grandmother of D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8).
Business and labor leaders concur: Science should determine when the economy reopens
Despite protests in Annapolis and Richmond against executive stay-at-home orders, business and labor leaders in the Washington region are adamant that scientists and public health experts should have the biggest say in deciding when and how to reopen the economy in the coronavirus pandemic.
Management and union leaders also said that they have confidence in the three elected officials with ultimate authority in the matter: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).
“We think the most important thing, and we defer to the science on this, is that openings occur with the health and safety of everyone in mind,” said Julie Coons, president of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “We respect the governor’s guidance and requirements. Certainly, we have not had a single member suggesting otherwise.”
The desire of business and labor leaders to rely on science will help the two governors and mayor to resist pressure to lift shutdowns too early and risk a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.
That said, business and labor do differ somewhat on how to weigh the competing interests in a fissure similar to the one emerging in the political sphere.
Business places greater emphasis on moving earlier to ease the shutdowns, preferably by June, to contain the economic damage.
See the full story.
At day care, few kids, lots of hand-washing, and a savior for a single health-care worker
Nacole Thrower was running late, and her 3-year-old son was still snuggled in his sheets, his limbs sticking to the mattress.
“Hudson, time to get up. Hudson,” Thrower said. She lifted her half-sleeping toddler and carried him to the bathroom. He sat on a stepping stool, his eyes still mostly closed, and brushed his teeth.
It was just before 7 a.m., on a rainy weekday in April. Things were quiet in their apartment building, a 12-story complex near North Capitol Street, east of downtown. Many of her neighbors — retail workers and security guards and administrative employees — no longer had jobs to get up for.
But Thrower, a 41-year-old single mom, was still going into work at George Washington University Hospital, where she is a patient service specialist, scheduling and checking in patients for appointments in the OB/GYN department.
That meant she needed someone to watch Hudson. So every morning, she piled him into the car and trudged him across the city, through the mostly empty streets of downtown, to Marie Reed Elementary in Adams Morgan, one of six emergency child-care facilities opened by the District last month for the kids of essential health-care workers.
It wasn’t easy, deciding to send him during a pandemic.
See the full story.