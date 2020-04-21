Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 25,642 on Tuesday, with 13,691 cases in Maryland, 9,020 in Virginia and 2,931 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 588 in Maryland, 303 in Virginia and 105 in the District, for a total of 996 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland has purchased 500,000 testing kits from South Korea. Hogan (R) said he turned abroad in late March in the absence of support from the federal government and was able, after weeks of efforts, to procure about one test for every 12 Marylanders.

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced he has formed a task force to oversee and coordinate testing. Saying the state still lacks crucial elements for testing — especially swabs and chemical reagents — Northam said that state labs, private health systems, and colleges and universities have resources to help officials better understand the spread of the disease and when to ease restrictions.

• In the District, officials have started deploying rapid coronavirus testing equipment at institutions serving the vulnerable. City officials say their public health lab has the capacity to test up to 500 a day but does not get that many requests.

