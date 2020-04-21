Since there hasn’t been widespread testing to determine how much the virus has spread, the tally of known covid-19 cases, up to 26,969 as of Tuesday, isn’t the most telling measurement, local officials say.

Instead, what Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) calls the “roadmap to recovery” looks like this: 14 consecutive days of declines in the number of deaths, new hospitalizations for covid-19 and new intensive-care unit patients -- a tighter set of benchmarks than those set by the White House, which is focused on declines in known infections.

Where on that map are we? Somewhere in a dark tunnel, still -- perhaps with a pinprick of light in the distance. The number of new hospitalizations in the region appeared to be trickling down in recent days, while the daily increase of covid-19 fatalities briefly hovered between the mid-60s and low-70s before 102 fatalities were reported Tuesday.

Area officials say they hope to start to reopen the economy by the time their restrictions on nonessential businesses expire in early- to mid-May and their stay-at-home orders end in early June.

“We’re all anxious to get our economies open as soon as we possible, if we can do it in a safe way,” Hogan said during a recent briefing. "We’re going to do so in cooperation with our neighbors.”

To get there, Maryland, Virginia and the District need to do more testing, amid a national shortage of test kits. And they need more people able to trace potential contacts of infected patients. They also need more hospital beds and supplies to absorb any surges of seriously ill patients. Finally, they need respirator masks and other protective gear to allow people to engage with others while avoiding infection.

Below is a breakdown of the key metrics.

Hospitalizations

A full picture of this aspect of the pandemic isn’t yet available. The District does not publicize data on day-to-day admissions, though officials say the total number of people hospitalized rose 36 percent during the past week, to 402 on Monday.

In Maryland, 3,158 people had been hospitalized with covid-19 infections as of Tuesday, with 930 of those patients released after recovering from their symptoms. The state reported 144 new hospitalizations on Tuesday. During the three-day period that ended Tuesday, the average daily admissions for covid-19 patients was 134, down from 179 during the previous three-day period.

A total of 526 patients had been admitted to intensive care units as of Sunday, the most recent day state data was available. The state’s three-day average for new ICU admissions was 13, compared to 16 during the previous three-day period.

Hogan said the state is adding another 6,000 hospital beds, including a building inside the state prison in Hagerstown, the former Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park and a tent at Adventist’s Fort Washington Hospital in hard-hit Prince George’s County.

Virginia reported Tuesday that 1,581 people so far have been hospitalized with confirmed or probable covid-19, an 83-patient jump from the previous day. The three-day average for new hospitalizations was 96, compared to 83 during the previous three-day period. The state health department does not share data on ICU admissions.

Norm Oliver, the Virginia health commissioner, said the state believes it has enough hospital beds to handle new admissions over the next two months, with about 1,300 of the existing 6,000 hospital beds reserved for covid-19 patients being used. So far, 22 percent of the state’s 2,887 hospital ventilators are in use, officials said Tuesday.

District officials say the city anticipates needing up to an additional 1,000 hospital beds by May 15, with local hospitals between 70 and 75 percent full. The city is converting a portion of the Washington Convention Center into a field hospital, with 500 beds expected to be available during the first week of May and room for another 1,000 beds.

Personal protective equipment

All three leaders have complained about a shortage of respirator masks and other protective gear that would help stop infections among healthcare workers, emergency workers and police who are in daily contact with covid-19 patients. Earlier this month, the region got a fraction of what it asked for from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national stockpile.

Hogan has launched a multi-agency task force to ramp up the state’s supply of equipment. The state recently received 1 million more face shields and is expecting a shipment of 4.5 million N95 respirator masks.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said the state recently received “a major shipment” of masks, though his administration didn’t provide specifics as of Tuesday. But a regional coalition of local governments and public safety agencies in Northern Virginia reported 500,000 masks it had ordered from the Netherlands never showed after the group was outbid by the Trump administration, which is also scrambling for equipment.

In the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said earlier this month that the city needs about 600,000 N95 masks, 5.6 million surgical masks, 1.4 million gowns, 350,000 face shields and 40 million gloves to get through August.

Coronavirus testing

Area leaders also say there aren’t enough test kits available to test enough people to show how many are infected and which areas the virus has hit the hardest.

In particular, they say, there is a shortage of cotton swabs used to collect samples and the chemical reagents used to determine whether a sample contains the virus.

President Trump says ramping up testing is not the federal government’s responsibility.

The national shortage has led to a focus on testing people who already appear to have symptoms of covid-19. That leaves out the thousands of area residents who may be infected but without symptoms. Public health experts say up to 25 percent of cases could fall into that category.

If local health officials know more about those “asymptomatic” cases, they could better isolate the virus and better understand pockets of transmission, said Amanda Castel, an epidemiologist specializing in infectious diseases at George Washington University.

Additionally, blood antibody tests could determine who has already had the disease and has since recovered with some level of immunity -- which could also guide plans for lifting restrictions.

“If we’re going to reopen, we’ve got to scale up that testing,” Castel said.

In Maryland, 73,635 tests had been conducted as of Tuesday, with 19 percent of those patients infected. Hogan said he wants to conduct as many as 20,000 tests per day, or more than six times the state’s current capacity. His administration recently got a big boost toward that goal, buying 500,000 tests from South Korea at a cost of $9 million.

In Virginia, 58,354 people had been tested as of Tuesday, with 16 percent of them positive. Northam has appointed a task force to boost his testing capacity, currently at between 2,000 and 3,000 per day. While state labs have had a quick turnaround time — less than 24 hours in some cases — private labs are taking up to nine days.

The state has prioritized specific groups, such as people older than 65, first-responders and those who are already showing flu-like symptoms, said Dan Carey, secretary of public health.

Even as the state expands capacity, they’ll continue that more strategic approach in hopes of producing statistical information about the spread of the disease, Carey said.

In the District, 14,939 people had been tested as of Monday, with 20 percent of that group showing infection. The city has started deploying rapid coronavirus testing equipment at institutions serving the vulnerable. D.C. officials say their public health lab has the capacity to test up to 500 a day but does not get that many requests. They are encouraging anyone with symptoms to seek tests — not just those in high-risk groups.

Contact tracing

Finding people who may have been infected so they can be tested -- and then treated and isolated if they’ve been infected -- is another crucial factor in deciding when to ease restrictions, officials said.

Maryland currently has about 250 people doing that work. State officials are working to quadruple their force, using a mixture of state employees and outside contractors.

Virginia and the District did not have details on contact tracing available Tuesday.

But D.C. City Administrator Rashad Young said the ability to track down potential infections before the virus spreads further will be vital in a decision to reopen.

"When we loosen those restrictions, we have to be able to test widely, we have to be able to contact trace quickly and immediately,” Rashad told the D.C. Council in a Tuesday call. “We are developing and working on strategies to be able to massively increase our ability to contact trace and scale up quite significantly our ability to test.”

Gregory S. Schneider, Laura Vozzella, Fenit Nirappil, Erin Cox and Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.