The District, Maryland and Virginia have been locked down since late March in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. With the local economy in a tailspin and everyone eager to see life get back to some version of normal, area officials are watching for signs that the covid-19 “curve” is flattening, which they say would allow them to safely ease some restrictions.

Because there hasn’t been widespread testing to determine how much the virus has spread, the tally of known coronavirus cases, up to 26,969 as of Tuesday, isn’t the most telling measurement, local officials say.

Instead, what Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) calls the “roadmap to recovery” looks like this: 14 consecutive days of declines in the number of deaths, new hospitalizations for covid-19 and new intensive care unit patients — a tighter set of benchmarks than those set by the White House, which is focused on declines in known infections.

Where on that map are we? Somewhere in a dark tunnel, still — perhaps with a pinprick of light in the distance. The number of new hospitalizations in the region appeared to be inching down in recent days, while the daily increase of covid-19 fatalities briefly hovered between the mid-60s and low 70s before 102 fatalities were reported Tuesday. Still, area officials say they hope to start to reopen the economy by the time their restrictions on nonessential businesses expire in early- to mid-May and their stay-at-home orders end in early June.