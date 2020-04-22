Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 26,969 on Wednesday, with 14,206 cases in Maryland, 9,661 in Virginia and 3,102 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 659 in Maryland, 327 in Virginia and 112 in the District, for a total of 1,098 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• The covid-19 death toll in the District, Maryland and Virginia sailed past 1,000 Tuesday. In all, 102 new virus fatalities were reported. The three jurisdictions reported 1,327 new positive coronavirus test results Tuesday, bringing the regional total to nearly 27,000.

• The Scripps National Spelling Bee finals are the latest local tradition to fall to concerns about the virus. The Bee, normally held at National Harbor in Prince George’s County, tweeted its regrets but said “there is no clear path to … a new date in 2020.”

• About 30 registered nurses gathered near the White House to read the names of health-care workers who have died fighting the coronavirus and demand more personal protective equipment.

• Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) continued sparring with President Trump over testing capacity, saying the president appeared misinformed when he criticized the state’s purchase of 500,000 virus tests from South Korea. “The president seemed to be a little confused yesterday in his press conference,” Hogan said on ABC’s “The View.” “I have no idea what set him off.”