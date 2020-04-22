In a little over a month, Laurel Medical Center has been remade into a five-floor hospital to absorb a surge of coronavirus patients in Maryland’s hardest-hit county, where Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) said Wednesday that some residents who did not seek treatment have been found dead in their homes.

The majority-black county of 900,000 people has been swamped with the largest share of Maryland’s virus patients and deaths: 3,868 people have been infected as of Wednesday and 152 have died. Alsobrooks said men in particular have been waiting too long to get help and make up a disproportionate share of deaths in Prince George’s. Hospitals here have had to shuttle very sick patients to Baltimore and Washington.

Alsobrooks and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Wednesday that the once-shuttered and rapidly renovated Laurel hospital is now open and will be able to take 135 coronavirus patients, with 35 of them in a new intensive care wing. It is the second coronavirus hospital the state has opened since the first confirmed case here was discovered in early March, and a key piece of Maryland’s plan to add 6,700 hospitals beds to accommodate a surge in coronavirus patients.

A 250-bed field hospital has already been built in the Baltimore Convention Center to house patients who do not need intensive hospital care but are too sick to recover from the virus at home.

Even though Maryland has yet to reach its peak of infections, Hogan said Wednesday he will announce Friday his plan to begin gradually lifting the social distancing restrictions that have slowed the spread of the virus and brought the economy to a standstill.

Hogan said the state is on track to meet its hospital expansion goals, which coupled with social distancing means Maryland will be unlikely to have patients sitting in hallways or dying while waiting for ventilators, he said.

The hospital capacity is one of four conditions Hogan said must be met to begin implementing his plan to reopen the state’s economy. He also announced Wednesday that the state signed a contract with the University of Chicago’s National Opinion Research Center on Wednesday morning to hire another 750 contact tracing workers, enabling it to handle 1,000 new patients every day.

The army of workers, Hogan said, is designed to be able to identify and potentially isolate newly confirmed patients before they can spread the virus. It was not immediately clear when those workers would be able to start.

The governor also said the state has made progress on a third condition to acquire enough personal protective equipment to handle a surge. Hogan said he could not estimate what percentage of equipment the state still needs to obtain to meet his goal. But he acknowledged a “terrible shortage” nationwide and said that Maryland medical providers were “stretched” with what they currently have.

Although Hogan said the state’s access to supplies is “getting much, much better,” Maryland “still has a long way to go.”

“It’s going out the door almost as fast as it comes in,” he said.

The fourth condition — the availability of widespread testing — is also not in place, despite a shipment of 500,000 tests from South Korea on Saturday. Hogan said a second Korean Air passenger jet arrived with additional supplies Wednesday morning, but he declined to identify the cargo except to say “it will come in handy.”