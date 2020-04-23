Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• The District’s tally of covid-19 deaths is 127, a per capita rate of 18.6 per 100,000 residents, the highest in the Washington region, according to a Washington Post analysis. Ten of the 15 deaths announced Wednesday were from wards 5, 7 and 8, the poorest and most heavily African American parts of the city.

• Inova Health System in Northern Virginia said 427 workers were being laid off. The workers are all “non-clinical” employees, many of them in management positions, who will be let go over the next two weeks, a spokeswoman said. She said the move will not affect Inova’s ability to treat covid-19 patients.

• D.C. plans to begin antibody testing next month to detect people who have been exposed and have some level of virus immunity — a key factor in knowing how far it has spread. Both Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) have announced similar plans as part of what they say will be a collective decision in the region on when to lift restrictions.

• Hogan said Maryland signed a contract to hire about 750 contact-tracing workers to identify and potentially isolate new patients before they can spread the virus.

Top technology official out at Fairfax Schools, as fallout continues from online learning disaster The longtime information technology chief for Fairfax County Public Schools is out of a job days after the district’s disastrous debut of online learning, according to a letter sent to staffers. “Effective immediately, Maribeth Luftglass is stepping down from her role,” Superintendent Scott Brabrand wrote in the message to information technology staffers, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post. “I want to thank Maribeth for her nearly 21 years of service to our school division.” Luftglass has served as assistant superintendent of the department of information technology since 1999, according to her profile on the Fairfax schools website. She could not be reached for comment late Wednesday. Luftglass, who previously directed information technology for the American Red Cross, was at the center of the sprawling school system’s botched preparations for online learning over the past month. After two failed attempts, the district this week temporarily canceled face-to-face virtual instruction, announced it was moving away from its technology platform, Blackboard, and retained a law firm to conduct an independent review of the rollout. In a message to families announcing the review on Monday, Brabrand wrote that the stumbles had been “frustrating and disappointing for everyone.” See the full story. By Hannah Natanson AD AD

Washington has its cleanest spring air in 25 years: How air quality has improved during the coronavirus crisis Washingtonians are breathing the cleanest spring air they have in decades, a likely side effect of orders to stay at home during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, along with favorable weather, air quality experts say. The pollution decline was set into motion by decades of national, state, and local reduction measures. Data shows local pollution amounts now at their lowest levels in at least 25 years. The drop in local pollution mirrors trends seen elsewhere in the United States and other countries where the pandemic has curtailed economies and taken thousands of polluting vehicles off the roads. [The silver lining to coronavirus lockdowns: Air quality is improving] In the Washington region, traffic along major interstate highways has decreased by approximately 50 percent while electricity demand has dropped by about 7 percent, according to Jennifer Desimone, the air program chief with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Multiple pollutants have shown decreases in recent weeks. See the full story. By Jason Samenow AD AD