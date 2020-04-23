Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 28,295 on Thursday, with 14,788 cases in Maryland, 10,297 in Virginia and 3,210 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 705 in Maryland, 353 in Virginia and 127 in the District, for a total of 1,185 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• The District’s tally of covid-19 deaths is 127, a per capita rate of 18.6 per 100,000 residents, the highest in the Washington region, according to a Washington Post analysis. Ten of the 15 deaths announced Wednesday were from wards 5, 7 and 8, the poorest and most heavily African American parts of the city.

• Inova Health System in Northern Virginia said 427 workers were being laid off. The workers are all “non-clinical” employees, many of them in management positions, who will be let go over the next two weeks, a spokeswoman said. She said the move will not affect Inova’s ability to treat covid-19 patients.

• D.C. plans to begin antibody testing next month to detect people who have been exposed and have some level of virus immunity — a key factor in knowing how far it has spread. Both Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) have announced similar plans as part of what they say will be a collective decision in the region on when to lift restrictions.

• Hogan said Maryland signed a contract to hire about 750 contact-tracing workers to identify and potentially isolate new patients before they can spread the virus.