The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 31,782 on Friday, with 16,631 cases in Maryland, 11,619 in Virginia and 3,532 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 806 in Maryland, 415 in Virginia and 154 in the District, for a total of 1,375 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the covid-19 disease:

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) pledged to work with business leaders and coordinate across the region to chart a cautious path, but made it clear that things are far from returning to normal. Hogan (R) announced a three-tiered plan to reopen, but said it would begin only when data shows the virus’s spread is under control and the health system is prepared for any future spike in infections. Northam said his administration will plan for a phased re-emergence of the state’s economy, but will follow federal guidelines for deciding when to begin reopening.

• The District, Maryland and Virginia reported 102 new covid-19 fatalities Friday, bringing the regional death toll to 1,375. Single-day rises in covid-19 deaths have hovered around 100 for the last four days across the District and two states as leaders monitor data for signs of the virus’s decline.

• After a barrage of calls to its hotline, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency on Friday warned residents not not use disinfectant products to treat the coronavirus. Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, tweeted Friday that the administration decided to post to social media after the agency received more than 100 calls to the hotline in response to President Trump’s comments on Thursday.