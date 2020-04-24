Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the covid-19 disease:
• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) pledged to work with business leaders and coordinate across the region to chart a cautious path, but made it clear that things are far from returning to normal. Hogan (R) announced a three-tiered plan to reopen, but said it would begin only when data shows the virus’s spread is under control and the health system is prepared for any future spike in infections. Northam said his administration will plan for a phased re-emergence of the state’s economy, but will follow federal guidelines for deciding when to begin reopening.
• The District, Maryland and Virginia reported 102 new covid-19 fatalities Friday, bringing the regional death toll to 1,375. Single-day rises in covid-19 deaths have hovered around 100 for the last four days across the District and two states as leaders monitor data for signs of the virus’s decline.
• After a barrage of calls to its hotline, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency on Friday warned residents not not use disinfectant products to treat the coronavirus. Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, tweeted Friday that the administration decided to post to social media after the agency received more than 100 calls to the hotline in response to President Trump’s comments on Thursday.
Montgomery County launches covid-19 television program
Montgomery County is launching a dedicated news channel to disseminate information on covid-19.
“Corona Montgomery,” which will be available online and on channel 10 on Comcast, Verizon and RCN, will start by airing programs with coronavirus-related information from county government agencies. In the coming weeks, the channel will also feature programs made by businesses, nonprofits and other community members.
“Residents are spending more time than ever before watching television because of the stay-at-home order,” said Council President Sidney Katz (D-District 2). “Corona Montgomery is a terrific way for community members to get information that directly impacts their lives during this uncertain time.”
On Friday, the county also announced that it is partnering with local taxi companies to deliver groceries and other essential goods to the county’s vulnerable residents.
Montgomery’s “Call-N-Ride” program typically provides subsidized taxi trips for low-income senior citizens and those with disabilities, but given the ongoing stay-at-home order, the county is allowing participating residents to use it to order food instead.
Maryland providers caring for children of essential workers are waiting to get paid
Maryland has not paid providers who have been caring for the children of nurses, police officers and other essential personnel for weeks.
Christina Peusch, the executive director of the Maryland State Child Care Association, said about 3,700 child-care providers who have been caring for nearly 27,000 children are owed millions from the state.
Peusch said some providers have had to shut down, while others are maxing out credit cards to meet rent and to pay workers.
“It’s shameful,” she said.
Peusch said the unanswered invoices cap off what she described as an extremely unorganized and uncoordinated effort by the state to provide child care to essential workers.
Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon, who is administering the program created by an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), said in a statement that she “understands and sympathizes” with the providers and “the challenges they are facing.”
On March 30, Hogan signed an executive order to provide child-care services to essential workers. It took a couple of weeks for the program to launch.
A spokeswoman for Salmon did not respond to a question about why the payments have been delayed.
Salmon’s statement did not say when the payments will be disbursed but noted that the Comptroller’s Office will expedite the payments “on the same day they receive our vendor files.”
Salmon said the department will also immediately issue $2,000 in grant payments to the providers by the end of next week.
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) said his office was contacted by the Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday about guidance on how to process payments and has been working “tirelessly with MSDE to address this delay of your payments and get your money to you as soon as possible.”
“We will mail checks and process direct deposits within hours of receiving the necessary information from MSDE,” Franchot posted on Facebook.
Montgomery County partners with taxi companies to provide delivery service to low-income seniors
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced Friday that it is partnering with local taxi companies on a program that will allow residents who normally use the county’s Call-n-Ride program to get around to instead use the service to have essential goods delivered to their homes from grocery stores, food banks and restaurants.
The goal of the Call-n-Ride Essential Delivery Services will be to ensure that low-income seniors and people with disabilities have access to food and other necessities.
“During this difficult time when many of our seniors and people with disabilities have been encouraged to stay at home for their own protection, I am proud of MCDOT’s continued creativity and partnership with taxi companies to allow Call-n-Ride participants to put their monthly transportation credits toward delivery services, rather than making trips themselves,” said Chris Conklin, director of the county’s department of transportation in a news release announcing the program. “Allowing funds to be used for delivery helps our most vulnerable residents stay home and stay safe, while providing much-needed work for our local taxicab drivers.”
Information about the program is also available online here.
Those who use the service would pay for their groceries or meals online or by phone. They would then call the taxicab company to arrange for pick up. The cost of the trip would be deducted from the individual’s Call-n-Ride balance.
Financial losses force Children’s National Hospital to require mandatory time off for staff
Children’s National Hospital is requiring employees to take one week off between April 5 and June 13 because of financial losses that have resulted from the response to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokeswoman said Friday.
Like other hospitals across the country, the D.C. hospital has canceled many nonurgent procedures and appointments while “responding to new resource demands generated by the crisis,” said spokeswoman Gabrielle Little.
Requiring employees to take time off will help sustain financial operations and allow the hospital “to respond effectively to the pandemic, should there be a surge in covid-19 patients in our community,” she said.
Employees, including administrators and the leadership team, can use vacation time or take unpaid leave, she said.
The requirements could be adjusted based on patient volume and workloads.
Inova Health System in Northern Virginia on Wednesday said it will lay off 427 of its employees, a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. The laid-off employees will not include any doctors, nurses or other “front-line workers.”
Johns Hopkins Medicine also announced this week that leaders at the system will take salary reductions between 5 percent and 20 percent, that there will be limited furloughs and no merit raises for the next fiscal year.
Johns Hopkins University and the health system will also suspend contributions to employees’ retirement accounts for the coming fiscal year.
D.C. fire and police report new covid-19 cases in their ranks but say many are recovering
The number of members of the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus is up to 89, the agency said Friday.
But a spokesman said 51 of them have recovered and are able to return to duty. Currently 132 members in the department are quarantined.
D.C. police say 89 of their members have tested positive, and 37 of them have recovered and returned to work. A total of 138 members of the police department are out on quarantine.
D.C. forecasts a nearly $1.5 billion loss in revenue over two years because of the coronavirus
The District of Columbia is bracing for severe budget cuts because of the economic hit of coronavirus, according to new revenue forecasts released Friday.
The city expects revenue to plunge by $720 million for the current fiscal year ending in five months, according to the Office of the Chief Financial Officer. And the city stands to lose $800 million for next year’s budget, which the mayor must submit to the D.C. Council in mid-May.
Declining sales tax revenue accounts for half of the financial blow to the city, with officials expecting to lose nearly $400 million in both the current and next year’s budget from taxes on goods, restaurant meals and sales at nonessential businesses that have been shut down.
“This is a recession no matter how you look at it,” said Jeffrey DeWitt, the city’s chief financial officer. For the first time since the Great Recession, the budget of the nation’s capital will be shrinking.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has already implemented a freeze on hiring, salary increases and travel in an attempt to control costs. But officials will probably be forced to make further cuts and to shelve major initiatives, such as an expansion of early childhood care and transit stipends for all residents.
Bowser said she was confident that the city government would remain strong with the coming budget losses, but that everyone should expect to make concessions.
“Everybody has to give something,” she said. “We are going to be able to operate a city and provide the types of services that our residents expect.”
The budget cuts present a challenge for the 13-member D.C. Council, 10 of whom were not in office during the last budget cuts and several of whom were elected on platforms calling for more spending on social services.
“I am almost certain there will be a dynamic of ‘oh you can’t cut this, you can’t cut that,’ ” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, who has served for more than 20 years. “We have been very fortunate we have been able to expand spending related to social justice, but social justice services are vulnerable in every recession.”
The local D.C. budget was about $8.3 billion last year. The city will not get back to those levels until 2022, according to new forecasts.
“You are losing two years of revenue growth because of the health emergency that we are facing, and the economic impacts,” DeWitt said.
The forecasts assume that some businesses will be allowed to reopen with social distancing restrictions in summer, with recovery beginning in fall and no large events for the rest of the year, and with life in Washington not returning to normal until spring or summer 2021.
Washington, D.C., is also projecting wages to decline by 1 percent and 5 percent job losses before rebounding next year. Officials also expect the gross domestic product to shrink by 3.8 percent and not return to pre-covid-19 levels until late 2021.
DeWitt said a second wave of infections could lead to revenue losses of more than $1 billion, cautioning that the uncertainty of the course of the virus presents a challenge for budget forecasts. He added that Washington may recover better than most cities because of large reserves and the stability of federal government employment.
Hogan announces three-part plan to reopen Maryland, with curbside businesses first and sporting events last
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Friday announced a three-tiered plan to reopen the state economy and allow other activities, starting with the lowest-risk businesses and activities that can best accommodate stringent social distancing requirements.
Hogan said he would lift Maryland’s stay-at-home order and allow that low-risk tier to reopen once data shows the virus’s spread is clearly under control and the state has reinforced its public health system enough to handle any future spikes in coronavirus infections — thresholds the state hasn’t met and has no timeline for reaching.
“Maryland is not yet able to lift our restrictions,” Hogan said while announcing his plan. “I’m optimistic that if Marylanders continue staying home, and continue practicing social distancing a little longer, that our numbers would continue to plateau,” he said, adding that he’s “hopeful” that reopening could begin in early May.
When that happens, Hogan said, the low-risk tier could include limited outdoor gym classes and small outdoor religious gatherings; some small shops that would open to customers, while a broader swath of businesses would use curbside service; elective dental and medical procedures that could be done outside of hospitals; and outdoor recreation activities such as boating, fishing, golf and tennis.
Medium- and high-risk commerce would follow as conditions continued to improve. However, the governor would require physical distancing and mask use through all three stages until his emergency order is lifted.
Hogan has said he will not lift social distancing measures to any degree until the state sees daily hospitalizations and ICU bed use each decline for about 14 consecutive days. The easing of restrictions could be done in a regional way, with areas opening first if they are less affected by the virus and in a better position to absorb a surge in new patients.
The governor’s plan does not mention when schools could reopen. Sporting events, large indoor religious services, entertainment venues and high-capacity bars and restaurants — all deemed “high risk” — will be the last to reopen under the plan, which says there is “no timeline” for when these types of activities could resume.
Hogan warned that recovery would happen slowly and in steps when safe. “If we try to rush this,” he said, “it could cause a rebound of the virus.”
The medium-risk category includes day-care facilities, restaurants and bars operating with limited capacity, public transit operating on normal schedules, elective procedures at hospitals, indoor gyms and social gatherings without strict limits. The plan says this second stage will likely last longer than the first and would happen in steps over many weeks.
Hogan said that until a vaccine is developed, Maryland will live under much different conditions than before. “We won’t be able to just flip a switch. Unfortunately, life will not be able to just go back to normal,” he said.
Hogan also announced he has expanded the panel of experts advising him on the response to include Maryland business, labor, banking and economic leaders, along with the scientists and public health experts who have formed the backbone of his task force so far.
New additions to the panel include Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive of Marriott; Kevin Plank, executive chairman of Under Armour; Robert Doar, president of the American Enterprise Institute, a D.C.-based think tank; Mark McManus, general president of the United Association, a plumbing industry labor union; Jim Davis, chairman of the staffing firm Allegis Group; and Augie Chiasera, president of M&T Bank’s Baltimore and Chesapeake region.
To help guide when and how specific industries would be able to safely reopen, the Department of Commerce will create industry-based advisory groups, Hogan said.
Reopening the state will depend not just on shrinking coronavirus caseloads, but also on how much Maryland has fortified its health-care system.
Hogan has outlined four key goals that must be met before he will launch recovery: widespread and accessible testing, ramped-up hospital capacity, an army of contact-tracing workers to identify and possibly isolate any new patients, and a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment for all medical workers. While the governor said Maryland has made progress on each of those goals, it has not yet reached them.
Northam delays elections by two weeks
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he was postponing local elections for two weeks because of risks posed by the novel coronavirus.
Because of an executive order banning public gatherings through June 10, Northam (D) had proposed postponing local elections scheduled for May until November but could not convince the General Assembly to go along.
The House of Delegates narrowly approved the plan in a budget amendment passed during a one-day “veto session” Wednesday, but the Senate let it die without a vote.
Northam signed an executive order Friday to move the elections back two weeks to May 19.
“Virginians should not have to choose between their ballot and their health,” he said. “If you plan to vote in that election, I strongly encourage you to vote absentee by mail.”
For those who choose to vote in person, Northam said, elections officials will make every effort to make in-person voting “as safe as possible” — including making sure poll workers have personal protective equipment.
Northam initially sought to persuade lawmakers to support a delay until the fall. The House had passed the amendment, saying it would keep voters from being exposed to the worst of the pandemic.
But opponents in the Senate raised a number of objections, including the fact that absentee ballots already cast in local elections would have to be thrown away.
Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) led the charge against the shift, saying the legislature instead needs a special session to determine how to conduct elections safely.
“We’re all scared,” Petersen said. “I’m scared for my mom. I’m scared for my in-laws. But sometimes you have to take a stand. Part of democracy is having elections.”
Northam praised the General Assembly, under unified Democratic control for the first time in a generation, for wrapping up work on “the most progressive session in history.”
He also praised several actions the legislature took to help address the pandemic, including bills protecting homeowners and renters who have lost income, creating a coronavirus relief fund for small businesses, providing funding for long-term care facilities and increasing the minimum wage.
“But they didn’t get everything right,” he said, noting that he was “greatly disappointed in the Senate” for not backing his plan to delay local elections until November.
Sixth Fairfax County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for the coronavirus
A sixth Fairfax County sheriff’s deputy has tested positive for the coronavirus, while four inmates at the jail have contracted covid-19, authorities said Friday.
The latter figure has remained unchanged for the past two weeks.
The case involving the sheriff’s deputy is the only new one among the agency’s staff since figures were last released a week ago.
The Sheriff’s Office, which provides security at the county courthouse and jail, said three of the deputies have returned to work. The agency, however, said it is not releasing how many staff or inmates have been isolated because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Arlington County steers $300,000 in same-day relief toward low-income residents hurt by covid-19 crisis
Arlington County officials announced Friday that $300,000 will be used to provide same-day relief to lower-income residents, including seniors and those with disabilities, struggling to pay their rent or bills because of the covid-19 crisis.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rapid and significant increase in demand for financial help, specifically for residents who need help paying their rent,” Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz said in a statement. “It is important that we take steps to help Arlingtonians through this difficult time, so I am making this money available immediately.”
Andrew Schneider, director of the Arlington Thrive nonprofit that will distribute the money, said grants for same-day relief typically run in the range of $800.
With thousands of people out of work during an economic standstill that has accompanied efforts to contain the virus, the demand for aid has gone up by about 50 percent in recent weeks, Schneider said.
County officials said the money is expected to meet demand for aid for the next few months.
Schwartz anticipates allocating more money in July, when the next fiscal year begins.
Residents seeking assistance should call Arlington County’s Department of Human Services, at 703-228-1300, officials said.
Diverse group of leaders will advise Northam on easing restrictions in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has formed a task force of business leaders to advise him on a strategy for beginning to roll back restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Northam announced the task force Friday ahead of a public briefing in which he is expected to talk about a blueprint for emerging from a statewide shutdown that has gouged a deep hole in the state’s economy.
“These are Virginians who are thinking every day about how to protect the health of their staff and the communities in which they operate,” Northam said in a news release. “They understand that our public health and business interests are aligned — we must take measures that both ensure the safety and confidence of consumers and prevent the spread of disease. Their input will continue to be critical as we plan a safe, consistent, successful path forward.”
On Friday afternoon, Northam will outline a plan for reopening the economy that his office said hews to federal guidelines and “includes specific goals to contain the spread of the virus through increased testing, contact tracing, and ensuring adequate medical capacity.”
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced a similar business task force on Thursday, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he will unveil a blueprint later Friday.
Northam released a list of 23 leaders from around the state who have agreed to serve on the task force, which will be staffed by members of the governor’s cabinet. The members include representatives of a wide variety of interests. They are:
- Chad Ballard, Cherrystone Campground, Cape Charles
- Katy Brown, Barter Theatre, Abington
- Josh Chapman, Black Narrows Brewing, Chincoteague
- Jenny Crittenden, Gloucester Main Street Preservation Trust, Gloucester
- Patrick Crute, Virginia Alliance of YMCAs, Statewide
- Christy Coleman, Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, Williamsburg
- David Foster, High Point Barber Shop, Richmond
- Angelyn Glasgow, Nu Image Salon, Blackstone
- George Hodson, Veritas Vineyard, Afton
- Lester Johnson, Mama J’s Restaurant, Richmond
- Franky Marchard, Volvo, Pulaski
- Owen Matthews, Kings Dominion, Doswell
- Bill Meyer, Meyer Fitness, Norfolk
- Brian Moore, Amazon, Arlington/Alexandria
- Brooke Mueller, Walmart, Statewide
- Jon Norton, Great American Restaurants, Arlington/Fairfax
- Alex Nyerges, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond
- Chris Ray, Center of the Universe Brewing, Ashland
- F. Dee Suarez-Diaz, ReNuew Wellness Spa LLC, Manassas
- Warren Thompson, Thompson Hospitality, Reston
- Bruce Thompson, Gold Key PHR, Virginia Beach
- Laura Todd, Institute of Advanced Medical Aesthetics, Ashland
- Terri Vander Vennet, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, geographies, and backgrounds across the Commonwealth, including restaurants, breweries, wineries, small and large retailers, fitness centers, hair salons, barber shops, spas and aestheticians, museums, hospitality groups, campgrounds, and entertainment venues.
Montgomery County continues to build surge capacity, ramps up contact-tracing with eye on upcoming peak
Montgomery County has yet to hit its peak of covid-19 cases, but it may be around the corner, officials said Friday.
“We’re not far away, but we’re not going to see the extreme numbers that were initially predicted,” said Earl Stoddard, the county’s head of emergency management.
As of Friday, 13 percent of the county’s critical care beds and more than 60 percent of its ventilators were still available, Stoddard said.
The county has increased its stock of ventilators from 170 to 308 in recent weeks, and has an order for 50 more.
“We’re in a good spot for now, but the orders from [County Executive Marc Elrich] have been clear: We are going to exceed our targets,” Stoddard said.
He added that the county, like other localities, is wary of a resurgence of the virus in the fall.
County health officer Travis Gayles said the county also is ramping up contact-tracing efforts.
Twenty-one school health nurses were trained this week to support the existing team of health department employees, he told lawmakers.
So far, contact tracers have taken up to 48 hours to follow up with patients and interview them, Stoddard said, but the county hopes to shorten that time to under four hours in the coming weeks.
Maryland warns about dangers of ingesting disinfectants after more than 100 calls to hotline
After a barrage of calls to its hotline, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency on Friday warned residents not to use disinfectant products to treat the coronavirus.
“This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route,” the agency tweeted.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R), tweeted Friday afternoon that the administration decided to post to social media after the agency received more than 100 calls to the hotline in response to President Trump’s comments on Thursday.
During his briefing, Trump speculated whether disinfectants could be used to fight the virus, not just on surfaces and the air, but in the human body.
“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Trump said. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
The comments have resulted in disinfectant manufacturers and public health experts cautioning people that disinfectants, if ingested, are highly toxic.