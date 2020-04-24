Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Friday announced a three-tiered plan to reopen the state economy and allow other activities, starting with the lowest-risk businesses and activities that can best accommodate stringent social distancing requirements.

Hogan said he would lift Maryland’s stay-at-home order and allow that low-risk tier to reopen once data shows the virus’s spread is clearly under control and the state has reinforced its public health system enough to handle any future spikes in coronavirus infections — thresholds the state hasn’t met and has no timeline for reaching.

“Maryland is not yet able to lift our restrictions,” Hogan said while announcing his plan. “I’m optimistic that if Marylanders continue staying home, and continue practicing social distancing a little longer, that our numbers would continue to plateau,” he said, adding that he’s “hopeful” that reopening could begin in early May.

When that happens, Hogan said, the low-risk tier could include limited outdoor gym classes and small outdoor religious gatherings; some small shops that would open to customers, while a broader swath of businesses would use curbside service; elective dental and medical procedures that could be done outside of hospitals; and outdoor recreation activities such as boating, fishing, golf and tennis.

Medium- and high-risk commerce would follow as conditions continued to improve. However, the governor would require physical distancing and mask use through all three stages until his emergency order is lifted.

Hogan has said he will not lift social distancing measures to any degree until the state sees daily hospitalizations and ICU bed use each decline for about 14 consecutive days. The easing of restrictions could be done in a regional way, with areas opening first if they are less affected by the virus and in a better position to absorb a surge in new patients.

The governor’s plan does not mention when schools could reopen. Sporting events, large indoor religious services, entertainment venues and high-capacity bars and restaurants — all deemed “high risk” — will be the last to reopen under the plan, which says there is “no timeline” for when these types of activities could resume.

Hogan warned that recovery would happen slowly and in steps when safe. “If we try to rush this,” he said, “it could cause a rebound of the virus.”

The medium-risk category includes day-care facilities, restaurants and bars operating with limited capacity, public transit operating on normal schedules, elective procedures at hospitals, indoor gyms and social gatherings without strict limits. The plan says this second stage will likely last longer than the first and would happen in steps over many weeks.

Hogan said that until a vaccine is developed, Maryland will live under much different conditions than before. “We won’t be able to just flip a switch. Unfortunately, life will not be able to just go back to normal,” he said.

Hogan also announced he has expanded the panel of experts advising him on the response to include Maryland business, labor, banking and economic leaders, along with the scientists and public health experts who have formed the backbone of his task force so far.

New additions to the panel include Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive of Marriott; Kevin Plank, executive chairman of Under Armour; Robert Doar, president of the American Enterprise Institute, a D.C.-based think tank; Mark McManus, general president of the United Association, a plumbing industry labor union; Jim Davis, chairman of the staffing firm Allegis Group; and Augie Chiasera, president of M&T Bank’s Baltimore and Chesapeake region.

To help guide when and how specific industries would be able to safely reopen, the Department of Commerce will create industry-based advisory groups, Hogan said.

Reopening the state will depend not just on shrinking coronavirus caseloads, but also on how much Maryland has fortified its health-care system.