

A pedestrian walks along the C&O Canal in Georgetown on April 14 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

This story has been updated with new information.

Here's what's new as of Monday, May 4:

- Uphold social distancing when walking your dog.

- Some golf courses in Virginia are planning to reopen.

- Local jurisdictions continue to caution against sitting or congregating in parks.

It’s spring in the nation’s capital. The trees are green, the birds are chirping, but the region is still in a holding pattern, with stay-at-home orders for the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Warm weather and exercise are great for these unprecedented times, but when it comes to going outside, what is and isn’t allowed varies place to place.

For all the activities below, especially those that require some planning, you should look for recent updates before heading out. We’ll update this article with more information as local officials change the orders and provide other recommendations. If you have larger questions about when to wear face masks, how restaurants are impacted or whether you can travel for work, please read here.

Can I go for a bike ride, run or walk?

Yes.

Maryland, the District and Virginia’s stay-at-home orders allow for walking, biking, dog-walking, hiking and running outside as long as you remain six feet away from people with whom you’re not living.

Various experts actually recommend that people under self-quarantine build exercise into their routines to keep physically and mentally healthy.

Can I pet dogs I meet on my walks?

The Washington Post’s Karin Brulliard reported last month that there’s no evidence animals transmit the novel coronavirus to humans or play a significant role in its spread. On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists that based on the limited information available “the risk of animals spreading covid-19 to people is considered to be low."

Still, pets — like any member of a household — should uphold social distancing and remain at least six feet away from other people and animals when outside, one veterinary expert told The Post. Don’t pet other people’s animals but, if you do, wash your hands afterwards.

What roadways are closed so people can walk, run and bike with more space?

The District has closed Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park, as well as roads in Anacostia Park and Fort Dupont Park. Beach Drive will remain closed until April 30. Some residents and advocates are calling for the city to close more streets in neighborhoods, not just around parks, to relieve crowded sidewalks.

Denver, Minneapolis and Oakland, Calif., have closed streets for people who want to walk or exercise. In April, the District announced five locations in parts of the city will have expanded sidewalks for pedestrians. The city’s transportation department is evaluating adding more locations in all eight wards. Supporters of the idea are using the hashtag #WidenDCSidewalks to close streets to nonresidential traffic.

In Maryland, Montgomery County officials have closed portions of Beach Drive, Little Falls Parkway and Sligo Creek Parkway during the evenings Friday through Sunday.

What parks and trails are open or closed?

All District parks (including dog parks) are closed in accordance with the stay-at-home order.

D.C. residents can still walk, run and bike through parks and trails around the city as long as they are moving, not in groups, and stay six feet away from anyone nearby. City officials caution against any close contact with individuals outside your household.

Rock Creek Park grounds are open but all the facilities are closed. Here’s an in-depth list from the National Park Service.

The Washington Monument is closed and parking along the Mall is restricted. In late March, D.C. police closed the streets near the Tidal Basin to curtail crowds coming to see cherry blossoms. The National Arboretum closed in late March.

For Maryland, most state parks are open, but some have closed, like Assateague State Park. Here’s a list from the state. Any social gatherings, such as camping, picnics or grilling, are not allowed. Portions of the Billy Goat Trail, along the C&O Canal, are closed, including some parking areas, campsites and any public restrooms.

In Montgomery County and Prince George’s County, parks and trails remain open, but you can’t use public playgrounds, fields, equipment or tennis courts. Brookside Gardens, in Wheaton, is open but with limited parking. County officials for both jurisdictions are requiring that any groups be limited to 10 or fewer people. That’s the case for counties across Maryland: Facilities are closed, but parks remain open. Still, it’s worth looking up a specific county’s latest updates before heading out.

Virginia state parks are open, but you can’t camp overnight and public restrooms are closed. Trails in Arlington County are open, but parks, playgrounds, dog parks and more remain closed. The same is true for Fairfax County: Residents can walk, run or bike on trails, but the county parks are closed.

The parking lot at Great Falls Park in Virginia is closed and no public restrooms or water fountains are available. Parking is also closed at Gravelly Point, near Reagan National Airport, and you won’t be able to access the boat ramp there.

Shenandoah National Park is temporarily closed to any activities. This includes the Appalachian Trail. For any updates regarding the national park, go here.



Jordan Jones and Ruby Messier share a hammock at Rock Creek Park on March 30 in Washington. They worked as bartenders at Red Derby before the bar closed because of the coronavirus. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

What if I just sit in a park with friends or by myself?

The District, Maryland and Virginia all caution against sitting or congregating in parks or other public spaces.

A rule of thumb is you’re allowed to be in a park if you’re biking, running or walking on a trail. In some cases, parking lots are closed to ensure that the only people using the trails are from nearby neighborhoods. Park basketball courts, facilities and fields are closed, even if you’re not planning on playing group sports.

Can I go to the beach?

Maryland beaches are closed to the public to discourage people from congregating.

Public beaches in Virginia are closed, except for exercise and fishing. Some inland beaches in the state are completely closed. You should check the status of a specific beach before visiting.

Are the outdoor pools going to open for the summer?

Bowser will make an announcement regarding outdoor pools in the District on May 15, which is the current end date for the citywide shutdown.

In Maryland, Montgomery County public pools are planning to open for Memorial Day weekend, but that decision will depend on guidance from public health officials. According to a county official, the county is looking into ways to change operations if and when the pools open to ensure everyone’s safety.

Virginia pools are required to close under the state’s order through June 1.

Can I play soccer, basketball, tennis or another group sport?

No.

Any gathering of 10 or more people is prohibited under all three stay-at-home orders. Of course, playing catch doesn’t require 10 people, but the District, Maryland, Virginia and local jurisdictions in the two states are either prohibiting or clearly discouraging the use of public fields to interact with people outside your household.

The D.C. government does have training guides for residents who want to improve their basketball, tennis or soccer skills at home (either inside or in a backyard).

What about golf?

The District shut down golf courses earlier this month, after first allowing the sport in the citywide order.

Golf courses in Maryland — including driving ranges — are closed under the statewide order.

Virginia golf courses can remain open; the sport falls under outdoor recreation. You should still take a moment to look up your local clubhouse or driving range before going.

County governments voluntarily closed facilities since the stay-at-home orders started. Two golf courses in Northern Virginia are opening again on May 8, Pohick Bay Golf Course and Brambleton Golf Course. Paul Gilbert, the executive director of NOVA Parks, told The Post counties are preparing to reopen other courses but the plans have not been finalized.



A kayaker enjoys a nearly empty Spa Creek in Annapolis on April 8. Spa Creek is ordinarily one of the city’s busiest waterways, with sailboat classes, stand-up paddle boarders, kayakers and fishing boats jockeying for position. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Can I go out on the water to fish, boat or kayak?

D.C. residents can go fishing by themselves or with anyone they’re living with. The District’s boathouses, under the Key Bridge and elsewhere, are closed.

You can fish in Maryland only if you are fishing for food. Recreational fishing is prohibited. All the seasonal rules and regulations regarding fishing and crabbing still apply. Just boating, without fishing for food, is prohibited under the governor’s executive order. Kayaks and paddle boarding are defined as “human-powered forms of exercise” by the state, so, like biking, you’re allowed to do both.

Fresh and salt water fishing are open and unabated in Virginia. You’ll want to check with your local county or city to make sure certain lakes or piers are open to the public, though. There are a few changes from the state’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and social distancing guidelines still apply.

What about hunting?

Hunting in Maryland follows the same rules as fishing. You can hunt if you’re going for food, not sport. All the seasonal rules still apply.

You can still hunt in Virginia. Just like fishing, the governor’s stay-at-home order hasn’t impacted hunting season, but you should check local jurisdictions to make sure parks or other areas are open to the public.

Rebecca Tan and Karin Brulliard contributed to this report.

This post has been updated.

A previous version of this article stated Meridian Hill Park is closed. The park’s fountain has been closed by the National Park Service.