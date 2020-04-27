The number of coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia stands at 36,958 on Monday, while fatalities climbed to 1,602.

The number of new deaths announced across the three jurisdictions Monday was 53, which is down from recent days.

Maryland on Monday reported 35 new deaths and 906 new cases. The bulk of deaths in Maryland are in the Washington suburbs. Montgomery County has 210 deaths, and Prince George’s County has 198.

The total number of deaths across Maryland stands at 952, according to The Washington Post’s tally, and the number of coronavirus cases in the state is 19,502.

The District on Monday reported seven new deaths, including a 17-year-old boy, and 51 new cases. That brings the number of deaths in the city to 186 and the number of cases to 3,896.

Other reported deaths in the District included two women and a man in their 90s, a 76-year-old man and a 63-year-old man.

Virginia added 565 coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total reported number in the state to 13,560.