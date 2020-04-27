Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 36,958 on Monday, with 19,502 cases in Maryland, 13,560 in Virginia and 3,896 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 952 in Maryland, 464 in Virginia and 186 in the District, for a total of 1,602 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the covid-19 disease:

• The number of coronavirus fatalities climbed to 1,602 on Monday. The number of new deaths announced across the three jurisdictions was 53, which is down from recent days.

• The pandemic has hit Prince George’s County especially hard because many residents are front-line workers exposed daily to the virus, and county residents disproportionately suffer from underlying health conditions that make the virus more deadly.

• The weekend saw the continuation of a coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility in Virginia: Sixty-five patients and 19 employees at the Dulles Health & Rehab Center in Herndon were sick with the virus as of Sunday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman. Fourteen residents have died of the virus.