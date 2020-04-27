From Sunday: As covid-19 deaths mount, Md. Gov. Hogan promises caution as he looks to reopen the economy
Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the covid-19 disease:
• The number of coronavirus fatalities climbed to 1,602 on Monday. The number of new deaths announced across the three jurisdictions was 53, which is down from recent days.
• The pandemic has hit Prince George’s County especially hard because many residents are front-line workers exposed daily to the virus, and county residents disproportionately suffer from underlying health conditions that make the virus more deadly.
• The weekend saw the continuation of a coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility in Virginia: Sixty-five patients and 19 employees at the Dulles Health & Rehab Center in Herndon were sick with the virus as of Sunday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman. Fourteen residents have died of the virus.
When might local restrictions ease? | What a stay-at-home order means for you | Known coronavirus cases in the region | How to get tested | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story.
More Fairfax County firefighters test positive
A total of 12 Fairfax County firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of two since the past week, the department announced Monday.
Six have recovered from covid-19, while two are in quarantine for possible exposure to the virus. The department has not released the condition of any of the sickened firefighters.
The department has been able to maintain full staffing of its operations during the pandemic crisis, it said.
Number of coronavirus cases ticks up in Washington region
The number of coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia stands at 36,958 on Monday, while fatalities climbed to 1,602.
The number of new deaths announced across the three jurisdictions Monday was 53, which is down from recent days.
Maryland on Monday reported 35 new deaths and 906 new cases. The bulk of deaths in Maryland are in the Washington suburbs. Montgomery County has 210 deaths, and Prince George’s County has 198.
The total number of deaths across Maryland stands at 952, according to The Washington Post’s tally, and the number of coronavirus cases in the state is 19,502.
The District on Monday reported seven new deaths, including a 17-year-old boy, and 51 new cases. That brings the number of deaths in the city to 186 and the number of cases to 3,896.
Other reported deaths in the District included two women and a man in their 90s, a 76-year-old man and a 63-year-old man.
Virginia added 565 coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total reported number in the state to 13,560.
The state health department reported 11 additional deaths Monday. There are now 464 deaths across the state, according to The Post’s tally.
A Virginia preacher believed ‘God can heal anything.’ Then he caught the coronavirus.
Every day Landon Spradlin was growing weaker, and now, on the morning when he would leave New Orleans for the last time, the 66-year-old preacher and blues guitarist was unable to load his bags into the white Ford F-250 that was supposed to carry him home to Virginia.
A new malady had emerged during Spradlin’s annual trip to Mardi Gras to save souls. But not everyone acknowledged its threat. Three days before leaving, Spradlin — an avid Trump supporter — posted a meme on his Facebook page about the coronavirus, which at the time had killed about 40 people. The media, it warned, was trying to “manipulate your life” by creating “mass hysteria.”
As he and his wife Jean left New Orleans last month, the pastor who believed in faith healing and prophecy had no idea what lay ahead — isolation, unanswered prayers and a horrific death that would make his Facebook post the target of worldwide derision.
An eerily empty landscape in the region, as seen from above
Before the virus, our landscape was crowded with people, cars, bicycles, noise — all the things that make up a portrait of life in the Washington region.
But when the virus came, and with it the evacuation of that landscape, I thought this was a chance to take a unique look at the empty space: with a camera and drone, from above.
What would Frederick, Baltimore, Richmond and Ocean City look like from that vantage point? The playgrounds, parking lots, ballfields, skylines and neighborhoods? (Washington was off limits, because of various flight restrictions.)
Here are some snapshots of the emptied canvas created by the virus. See the visual story.
Covid-19 is ravaging one of the country’s wealthiest black counties
The intensive care unit at Inova Alexandria Hospital has empty beds, and doctors are prepared for a rush of coronavirus patients that has yet to hit the largely white suburb.
A dozen miles away at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Hospital Center, the ICU is full, and employees treat coronavirus patients in medical tents in the parking lot. Paramedics across Prince George’s County are summoned daily to help people struggling to breathe, and funeral home directors are searching for more places to store bodies.
Prince George’s, one of the nation’s wealthiest majority-black counties, has reported the most coronavirus infections and some of the highest death tolls in the Washington region. In the hardest-hit neighborhoods, African American and Latino residents make up more than 70 percent of households. The grim statistics mirror data showing black Americans are more likely than white Americans to be infected with the novel coronavirus and more likely to die of it.
Officials say the pandemic has hit the county of 900,000 especially hard because many residents are front-line workers exposed daily to the virus, and Prince Georgians disproportionately suffer from underlying health conditions that make the virus more deadly.
D.C. university dining workers push companies, schools for financial help, with little success
For Kevin Hollins, a catering driver at Howard University, there’s one surprising upside of school being closed for the coronavirus: “I actually developed a green thumb.”
But the green peppers, tomatoes and herbs sprouting outside his home in Southeast Washington are less evidence of a new hobby and more a means of survival. Hollins has been without work since Howard closed in March.
“Anything that I can do to avoid spending money,” said Hollins, a father of three.
Hollins works for Sodexo, which has a contract to provide cooks, caterers and other culinary staff to Howard and 700 other colleges and universities. After campus closed, Sodexo furloughed Hollins and more than 100 other workers, leaving them without pay or benefits.
Hollins will rely on unemployment aid to make ends meet, he said, and is going without health care for now. Along with eating out of his garden, he’s considering canceling his cellphone service to stay afloat.