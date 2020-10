Maryland will soon release data on coronavirus outbreaks at its nursing homes, which account for 40 percent of the state’s total cases. The information, to be published on the state’s covid-19 website this week, will include the names of individual facilities and how many cases and deaths have occurred among residents there.

“Keeping Marylanders informed and being transparent with the facts continues to be at the heart of our response to covid-19,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a statement Monday afternoon.

His remarks come days after the state health department said it would not identify nursing homes with outbreaks. A spokesman for the Department told The Washington Post last Wednesday that “the disclosure of this information serves no public health purpose” and that the identity of nursing homes with outbreaks “falls squarely within the state’s confidentiality provisions.”

At least 255 nursing homes in the District, Maryland and Virginia had novel coronavirus cases as of last week, nearly double the number from April 11. More than 2,000 staff and residents have been infected, but some relatives of patients say they have been largely kept in the dark about the situation inside these facilities. Some told The Post that they had not received updates about their loved ones in more than a week; others said nursing home employees declined to tell them how many at the facility had been infected or died.