The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 36,958 on Tuesday, with 19,502 cases in Maryland, 13,560 in Virginia and 3,896 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths was 952 in Maryland, 464 in Virginia and 186 in the District, for a total of 1,602 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has enlisted high-profile national figures — including Michelle Obama and celebrity chef José Andrés — to aid the city’s coronavirus response. The former first lady has recorded robocalls and radio ads reminding Washingtonians to stay home and offering information about testing sites.

• The per capita covid-19 death rate in the District is the highest in the region: 27.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to a Washington Post tally. Prince George’s County had 21.8 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared with 20.2 in Montgomery County, 8.8 in Fairfax County and 11.5 in Alexandria.

• Officials in Maryland, the District and Virginia say they have not yet seen the downward trend in new cases or hospitalization rates that would allow them to ease the broad economic and societal shutdown, although the rates of increase have slowed.

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) directed the Health Department to publish data related to cases at individual nursing homes, after calls for transparency from families who said they were not told about cases at their loved ones’ facilities. About 40 percent of Maryland’s coronavirus deaths are connected to nursing homes.