Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has enlisted high-profile national figures — including Michelle Obama and celebrity chef José Andrés — to aid the city’s coronavirus response. The former first lady has recorded robocalls and radio ads reminding Washingtonians to stay home and offering information about testing sites.
• The per capita covid-19 death rate in the District is the highest in the region: 27.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to a Washington Post tally. Prince George’s County had 21.8 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared with 20.2 in Montgomery County, 8.8 in Fairfax County and 11.5 in Alexandria.
• Officials in Maryland, the District and Virginia say they have not yet seen the downward trend in new cases or hospitalization rates that would allow them to ease the broad economic and societal shutdown, although the rates of increase have slowed.
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) directed the Health Department to publish data related to cases at individual nursing homes, after calls for transparency from families who said they were not told about cases at their loved ones’ facilities. About 40 percent of Maryland’s coronavirus deaths are connected to nursing homes.
Virginia to wave witness requirement for mail-in ballots
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) said Tuesday the state will waive the requirement that a witness must sign off on ballots cast by mail in the June 23 primary election amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The move is part of a preliminary agreement Herring made with the League of Women Voters of Virginia, after the group filed a lawsuit last week with the American Civil Liberties Union arguing that the witness requirement could disenfranchise voters.
Voters who live alone and are following stay-at-home orders could be discouraged from participating in the election by mail if they abide by the usual rules that a witness must observe them opening the ballot and sign the outside of the return envelope, the federal lawsuit said.
As part of the deal, the state will instruct county and city elections officials to amend the printed instructions accompanying each absentee ballot, letting voters know — in bold print — that they can disregard the witness signature line on the absentee ballot envelope. The agreement will become official as soon as a judge approves it.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) moved the June 9 primary to June 23 and encouraged voters to cast ballots by mail rather than go to polling places, where it could be difficult to maintain at least six feet of space from fellow voters. In the election, voters will choose party nominees for president and Congress.
‘What happens if you and daddy die?’
A month had passed since the first-grader last saw her dad, and her mom hadn’t stopped by in nearly a week, but now, from the kitchen, she heard a tapping on the front window. Tamina Tracy looked over, and when she saw the woman in a blue surgical mask standing outside the Northwest Washington rowhouse, the girl’s hazel eyes widened.
“Mama! My mama is here!” said Tamina, 6, as she hopped into the air and sprinted barefoot toward the door, her pigtails bouncing.
She wasn’t expecting her mother, Leah Lujan, that April Saturday. When her parents, both nurse practitioners, started treating patients with a scary new virus, they’d sent Tamina to live with her cousins. Her dad, Jimmy Tracy, also left their Adams Morgan home, moving into a relative’s empty apartment. Tamina didn’t know he’d developed a fever a few days later or that her parents feared he had the virus until his test came back negative, allowing her mother to visit the day before Easter.
Tamina, an only child, had struggled with the move, at times finding the separation unbearable, so they didn’t tell her Jimmy was sick. She understood it could happen, though. Before schools closed, a classmate explained that everyone who gets infected with the coronavirus dies. Then she overheard her parents talking about how they both expected to catch it, and she thought that meant they would die, too.
No, Leah told her daughter. That wasn’t true. Most people who get sick recover. But Leah didn’t lie, either. Some people, she acknowledged, do not make it.
Washington Post tracks covid-19 cases at hundreds of nursing homes
As the coronavirus hits nursing homes particularly hard, The Washington Post has published a database that contains the names of such facilities that have at least one reported case of the illness among its patients or staff.
The database includes Medicare-certified nursing homes and cases as of Saturday.
In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Monday ordered the Health Department to release data on cases at individual nursing homes. That followed a push from families of loved ones at the facilities who said they were not told about cases.
About 40 percent of Maryland’s deaths are related to nursing homes, according to state officials. The state’s highest per capita fatality rate of covid-19 is Carroll County, where at least 24 people at Pleasant View Nursing Home have died.
The Post’s tracking was compiled by pulling from health department data and local news reports, along with recently released lists from states. The Post was able to identify more than 1,800 affected nursing homes — one in nine nationwide.
Earlier this month, The Post started to keep track of the nursing home cases when it was determined they were one of the major origins of cases in the nation’s coronavirus outbreak. The federal government and dozens of states were not publicly sharing the names of facilities.
Bowser: ‘We haven’t hit that peak yet’
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day” that the city is looking at information from scientists and medical experts, along with guidelines from the White House, as it determines when to reopen. She reiterated that leaders first want to see 14 days of declines in coronavirus cases.
“Our businesses and residents are working very hard to stay at home to make sure we can see that, but we haven’t hit that peak yet,” Bowser said.
When asked if she was concerned about Congress returning next week, she said she hopes that some staffers could work from home and that “appropriate social distancing” was in place.
She said a big part of reopening will be making sure the city can advise businesses on testing their employees and ensuring that customers are not ill.
“It’s important who you test and how strategic you are about testing and making sure our providers aren’t operating in a crisis but they can provide testing,” Bowser said.
Live vs. tape-delayed: How two approaches to online learning change life for teachers and students
More than a month after schools across the nation shut their doors, educators face a choice: Do they teach virtually in real time, or let students learn on their own?
Proponents of “synchronous” learning argue that live video instruction allows teachers to do regular check-ins, ensuring that students stay on track. But some warn that live sessions are vulnerable to privacy and security breaches, a worry that has proved well-founded. “Asynchronous” learning avoids those issues, advocates say, while granting flexibility to families and teachers whose lives are in chaos or who lack consistent access to online resources.
In Virginia, two school districts are taking opposite approaches: Alexandria City Public Schools is offering synchronous learning, while Arlington Public Schools chose asynchronous instruction.
The Washington Post tracked a teacher and a student from each division through one day of class in the new world order.
Wildlife agencies are fielding more calls as restrictions keep residents at home
Animal control agencies in the Washington region are fielding more calls about wildlife from residents who are under stay-at-home orders and encountering foxes, raccoons and other animals in their neighborhoods.
The increase in call volume is not because of more wildlife but rather more people at home amid the coronavirus outbreak and seeing the animals, wildlife experts said. The animals have always been there. The humans haven’t always noticed them.
In the District, officials at the Humane Rescue Alliance said they saw an 18 percent jump in calls last month compared to March 2019 about wildlife sightings or animal encounters. Spring is typically the busiest time of year, officials said, as baby birds, rabbits and other animals emerge.
“With more people at home, we tend to get more calls because people are seeing animals like raccoons in their yards or birds fallen out of nests,” said Lauren Crossed, a Humane Rescue Alliance wildlife program manager.
