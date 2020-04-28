In the District, officials at the Humane Rescue Alliance said they saw an 18 percent jump in calls last month compared to March 2019 about wildlife sightings or animal encounters. Spring is typically the busiest time of year, officials said, as baby birds, rabbits and other animals emerge.

“With more people at home, we tend to get more calls because people are seeing animals like raccoons in their yards or birds fallen out of nests,” said Lauren Crossed, a Humane Rescue Alliance wildlife program manager.

She said people shouldn’t worry about animals acting naturally, even if their appearance in the neighborhood is rare. A raccoon out in the daytime isn’t necessarily rabid, she said, but if the raccoon appears drunk or is falling over, it should be reported to wildlife control.

While calls have generally been on the rise, that’s not the case across the board.

The calls from downtown Washington have been fewer, Crossed said. And the city’s duck watch program — which rescues mother ducks and ducklings that need assistance or get stuck in places like courtyards or storm drains — has had an easier time helping ducks with fewer people and cars around.

With downtown less populated during the pandemic, Crossed said, ducks are able to lay their eggs without interruptions or human interactions.

“Usually we have to stop traffic,” Crossed said of efforts to move ducks from one place to another. Battling downtown traffic has become a simpler task with office buildings nearly empty.

She said rescuers also get calls to help ducks on the Mall, but that hasn’t been the case this spring as tourism to the city has plummeted.

“Wildlife is free to do what they do naturally,” Crossed said.

Wildlife groups and animal control officials also have received fewer calls about animals being struck by vehicles, probably stemming from fewer cars on the road. Her group usually receives many calls about geese or foxes being hit while looking for food or a mate in the spring, but that hasn’t been the case this year.

In Montgomery County, officials said they saw a “considerable uptick in wildlife calls” in recent weeks, increasing to 422 calls this year from mid-March to mid-April, up from 305 calls during that same period last year.

Rodney Taylor, chief of the Prince George’s County Animal Services division, said his office has received more calls than previous spring seasons from all parts of the county.

“We see more calls and one reason is that people are shut in and they’ll see way more animals than they normally do when they’re not home,” Taylor said. “It’s part of nature. They’re out there and unless they’re on your porch or deck — it’s best to leave them.”

In Virginia, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams tweeted last week when he saw a bear in his Tysons Corner neighborhood. The post read, “Yesterday this guy was walking through my neighborhood.” It went on to say, “Perhaps one good thing to come from our #COVID19 tragedy is a pause for Mother Nature.”

Yesterday this guy was walking through my neighborhood. 🐻



BTW, I live in Tysons Corner VA- one of the busiest/ most densely packed areas in the U.S.



Perhaps one good thing to come from our #COVID19 tragedy is a pause for Mother Nature. Happy #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/8ss0vDkeBD — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) April 22, 2020

Wildlife experts say bears are waking up from hibernation and sightings are possible this time of year across much of the Washington region.

Katherine Edwards, a Fairfax County wildlife management specialist, said in an email that her department usually sees “an increase in wildlife-related calls during the spring because it’s baby animal season, but nothing above the norm” this year.

Officials said because it is spring, many animals are out and about searching food or caring for their young. What’s different this spring is that wildlife has more observers.

“People may come across them more because they are spending more time outdoors and gardening,” Edwards said.