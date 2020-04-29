From Tuesday: Continued strength of pandemic scuttles House plans to reconvene; Md. reveals huge toll at nursing homes
Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• The U.S. House on Tuesday abruptly abandoned plans to reconvene in Washington next week, with officials citing the rising number of coronavirus cases in the District and its surrounding suburbs. The development was the latest reminder that the national capital region has not seen the virus recede in the ways that officials say it must before they can reopen society.
• The daily increase in deaths in the District, Maryland and Virginia has continued to climb, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The jurisdictions reported an average of 88 new fatalities a day in the week leading up to Friday, compared with 72 in the prior week.
• The rates of new hospitalizations in Maryland and Virginia have remained relatively flat day-to-day, even as the overall number of patients hospitalized continues to grow. Growth in D.C. hospitalizations has slowed.
• Maryland released data Tuesday showing how the virus has ravaged the state’s nursing home population, accounting for at least 471 deaths. Well over half the deaths in Montgomery County, 129 out of 201, are nursing home cases.
Virus spread at Virginia chicken plants alarms health officials
MACHIPONGO, Va. — Health officials on Virginia’s Eastern Shore are increasingly worried that clusters of coronavirus tied to two poultry plants may overwhelm the one local hospital, even as the Trump administration insists such facilities remain open to keep the country fed during the crisis.
The chicken plants, one operated by Perdue Farms, the other by Tyson Foods, have continued operating as the number of cases linked to them climbed in the past week, according to health officials. Hospital officials said Tuesday that there are nearly 100 cases of Tyson employees or people who came in contact with them contracting covid-19, while the Perdue plant has about 80 such cases.
The concerns about chicken-processing facilities in Virginia come amid a larger national debate about the safety of workers in the meat industry, which has seen eruptions of coronavirus and tensions between health officials who have ordered some sites closed to prevent further infection, and industry officials who say they need to stay open to feed the country.
The coronavirus numbers on the Eastern Shore are small compared with big cities, but in rural areas it does not take nearly as many cases to overwhelm local health-care facilities.
“Something needs to be done to reduce the spread of the infection,” said Michael Dacey, president and chief operating officer of Riverside Health System, which operates the only hospital in Accomack County, where the two chicken plants are located.
‘Quarantine fatigue’ continues for second week, showing a worrisome trend, U-Md. research shows
The number of U.S. residents showing “quarantine fatigue” by venturing out increased last week, when more governors reopened businesses closed for the coronavirus pandemic or announced plans to do so, according to researchers tracking smartphone data.
Researchers say the cellphone location data for April 24 is significant because it marked the second Friday in a row when people stayed home less, illustrating the start of a trend rather than a one-week blip.
Public health experts have called the findings worrisome because the increased travel started even as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders and the deadly virus is far from contained.
Lei Zhang, the lead researcher on the University of Maryland project, said the data shows a “premature loosening of social distancing behavior.” The research is being used by government officials and epidemiologists trying to determine when economies can begin to reopen safely.
Zhang, director of the Maryland Transportation Institute, said he was particularly struck by how much — and how quickly — travel resumed when businesses began to reopen.
D.C.’s Hope Village halfway house sees exodus after coronavirus lawsuit
A little more than a year ago, the Hope Village halfway house in Southeast Washington — a decades-old institution that earned millions in federal contracts while battling allegations that it offered substandard care — seemed poised to make millions more.
Hope Village lost its contract in 2018, then fended off another company in court to preserve its lucrative monopoly on housing District men returning from prison.
The coronavirus pandemic has undone that victory in a matter of weeks.
A federal lawsuit this month alleging insufficient coronavirus precautions prompted Hope Village to abandon attempts to renew its contract. Its owners cited legal fees and the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ refusal to grant a long-term extension of its contract, which expires Thursday.
Most of Hope Village’s nearly 200 residents dispersed to homes across Washington or other halfway houses in the region. Their departure closes a 42-year chapter for a facility long pilloried by inmate advocates that also served as the first stop for generations of men coming home from incarceration.