Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 38,490 on Wednesday, with 20,128 cases in Maryland, 14,364 in Virginia and 3,998 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,023 in Maryland, 498 in Virginia and 191 in the District, for a total of 1,712 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• The U.S. House on Tuesday abruptly abandoned plans to reconvene in Washington next week, with officials citing the rising number of coronavirus cases in the District and its surrounding suburbs. The development was the latest reminder that the national capital region has not seen the virus recede in the ways that officials say it must before they can reopen society.

• The daily increase in deaths in the District, Maryland and Virginia has continued to climb, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The jurisdictions reported an average of 88 new fatalities a day in the week leading up to Friday, compared with 72 in the prior week.

• The rates of new hospitalizations in Maryland and Virginia have remained relatively flat day-to-day, even as the overall number of patients hospitalized continues to grow. Growth in D.C. hospitalizations has slowed.

• Maryland released data Tuesday showing how the virus has ravaged the state’s nursing home population, accounting for at least 471 deaths. Well over half the deaths in Montgomery County, 129 out of 201, are nursing home cases.