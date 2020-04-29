MACHIPONGO, Va. — Health officials on Virginia’s Eastern Shore are increasingly worried that clusters of coronavirus tied to two poultry plants may overwhelm the one local hospital, even as the Trump administration insists such facilities remain open to keep the country fed during the crisis.

The chicken plants, one operated by Perdue Farms, the other by Tyson Foods, have continued operating as the number of cases linked to them climbed in the past week, according to health officials. Hospital officials said Tuesday that there are nearly 100 cases of Tyson employees or people who came in contact with them contracting covid-19, while the Perdue plant has about 80 such cases.

The concerns about chicken-processing facilities in Virginia come amid a larger national debate about the safety of workers in the meat industry, which has seen eruptions of coronavirus and tensions between health officials who have ordered some sites closed to prevent further infection, and industry officials who say they need to stay open to feed the country.

The coronavirus numbers on the Eastern Shore are small compared with big cities, but in rural areas it does not take nearly as many cases to overwhelm local health-care facilities.

“Something needs to be done to reduce the spread of the infection,” said Michael Dacey, president and chief operating officer of Riverside Health System, which operates the only hospital in Accomack County, where the two chicken plants are located.