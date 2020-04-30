Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 39,961 on Thursday, with 20,865 cases in Maryland, 14,986 in Virginia and 4,110 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,085 in Maryland, 527 in Virginia and 206 in the District, for a total of 1,818 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Virginians will be able to resume non-emergency visits to the doctor, dentist or veterinarian later this week after Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced the state’s first rollback of restrictions since the coronavirus crisis began escalating in March.

• In a town hall Wednesday on reopening the city, District officials said a less stringent approach would phase in reopening in two to three months. The most stringent option would extend current closures for three months.

• Maryland announced it will test all nursing home residents and staffers for the novel coronavirus, which has spread through 194 facilities, infecting 4,822 staff members and residents and killing 516. Officials said the state may be the first in the country to mandate universal testing.

• More than 10 days after a chartered Korean Air plane landed with 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea, Maryland has not allowed access to the tests, much to the frustration of local, state and federal leaders seeking to alleviate testing shortages. In conference calls with local and federal officials over the past two weeks, the Hogan administration said the tests were hung up by regulatory hurdles and shortages of other supplies that have throttled testing capacity nationwide, according to multiple people who participated.