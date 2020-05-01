Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 41,956 on Friday, with 21,758 cases in Maryland, 15,871 in Virginia and 4,327 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,147 in Maryland, 557 in Virginia and 225 in the District, for a total of 1,929 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• With the virus having killed 1,929 residents of the District, Maryland and Virginia, area leaders said it’s unlikely they would soon lift shutdown orders that have stunted the local economy — even as nearly 119,000 more local residents lost their jobs last week.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the District’s continued high toll, 19 new reported covid-19 fatalities and 217 new known infections on Thursday, “highlights for everybody that we are not done with this virus in this city.” The District’s previous high for covid-19 fatalities in a day was 15.

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has estimated that the first phase of reopening could happen in early May, saying he is primarily focused on a downward trend in hospitalizations and intensive care unit bed use, neither of which has happened. A group called Reopen Maryland is planning a 150-mile trek across the state Saturday to demand that Hogan allow nonessential businesses to reopen.

• A circuit court judge in Virginia has put a stop to one business’s effort to resume operations. In a lawsuit filed by two Republican senators that sought to exclude a Gold’s Gym in Culpeper County from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s shutdown order, a judge ruled the governor has broad powers under the state constitution to act in the case of an emergency.