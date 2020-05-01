Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• With the virus having killed 1,929 residents of the District, Maryland and Virginia, area leaders said it’s unlikely they would soon lift shutdown orders that have stunted the local economy — even as nearly 119,000 more local residents lost their jobs last week.
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the District’s continued high toll, 19 new reported covid-19 fatalities and 217 new known infections on Thursday, “highlights for everybody that we are not done with this virus in this city.” The District’s previous high for covid-19 fatalities in a day was 15.
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has estimated that the first phase of reopening could happen in early May, saying he is primarily focused on a downward trend in hospitalizations and intensive care unit bed use, neither of which has happened. A group called Reopen Maryland is planning a 150-mile trek across the state Saturday to demand that Hogan allow nonessential businesses to reopen.
• A circuit court judge in Virginia has put a stop to one business’s effort to resume operations. In a lawsuit filed by two Republican senators that sought to exclude a Gold’s Gym in Culpeper County from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s shutdown order, a judge ruled the governor has broad powers under the state constitution to act in the case of an emergency.
D.C. day-care centers, shut out of stimulus money, struggle to hang on until children return
In March, when schools and day-care centers shut down abruptly, Violeta Chirino, a co-owner of Semillitas Early Learning Center, knew she had some cushion: Like most child-care operators, she’d already collected that month’s fees from families.
In April, as the shutdown stretched on, Chirino and her co-owner told families they didn’t need to pay tuition. But the center had to make payroll, they said, so they asked them to pay what they could — and managed to collect 55 percent of the month’s regular revenue.
But now, as May arrives, Chirino said there is only so much she can expect families — who are taking financial hits of their own — to pay for a service they aren’t receiving, beyond daily Zoom calls with teachers. She was rejected for federal stimulus money that would have covered two months of payroll, and she isn’t expecting a lifeline from the government anytime soon.
“Right now we are working with whatever parents are giving us and trying to stretch it as far as possible,” Chirino said.
She and other D.C. early-childhood centers say their finances are in shambles as closures due to the novel coronavirus stretch on, and many fear they will have to shut down before they get the chance to reopen. Even if they do manage to survive until the city reopens, they’re unsure how they’ll afford to adhere to the recommended health and social distancing guidelines, which would require ample protective equipment and fewer children in classrooms.
See the full story.
D.C. tenants plan rent strikes, hoping for city’s help as coronavirus shutdown continues
The rent is due again. So, too, are mortgage payments, utility payments, phone bills.
In a nation where an unprecedented number of Americans are applying for unemployment assistance — 30.3 million in the past six weeks — paying the bills has become a daunting task for many.
With evictions banned during the coronavirus pandemic in the nation’s capital, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) advised tenants this week to “stay current” on rental payments “to the best of your ability.”
But the D.C. Tenants Union is offering renters different advice: to strike.
Tenant organizations in cities from Los Angeles to Chicago to Philadelphia have prodded renters to withhold rent payments come Friday. The strikes are unlike buildingwide ones that traditionally have been used to force the hand of property owners and management companies on issues such as maintenance, safety and rent prices. These citywide strikes, organizers said, are meant to push lawmakers to enact more robust renter relief through the pandemic.
“People are scared to tell management what’s really going on,” said Larissa Abrego, 19, an out-of-work restaurant server who helped write a letter to her apartment building owner asking for rent forgiveness. “If they don’t want to help us, we’re going to strike.”
See the full story.