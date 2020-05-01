In March, when schools and day-care centers shut down abruptly, Violeta Chirino, a co-owner of Semillitas Early Learning Center, knew she had some cushion: Like most child-care operators, she’d already collected that month’s fees from families.

In April, as the shutdown stretched on, Chirino and her co-owner told families they didn’t need to pay tuition. But the center had to make payroll, they said, so they asked them to pay what they could — and managed to collect 55 percent of the month’s regular revenue.

But now, as May arrives, Chirino said there is only so much she can expect families — who are taking financial hits of their own — to pay for a service they aren’t receiving, beyond daily Zoom calls with teachers. She was rejected for federal stimulus money that would have covered two months of payroll, and she isn’t expecting a lifeline from the government anytime soon.

“Right now we are working with whatever parents are giving us and trying to stretch it as far as possible,” Chirino said.

She and other D.C. early-childhood centers say their finances are in shambles as closures due to the novel coronavirus stretch on, and many fear they will have to shut down before they get the chance to reopen. Even if they do manage to survive until the city reopens, they’re unsure how they’ll afford to adhere to the recommended health and social distancing guidelines, which would require ample protective equipment and fewer children in classrooms.